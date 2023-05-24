It was a banner day for local softball teams Tuesday as Cardinal Newman, Casa Grande and Cloverdale — the last three from Sonoma County still alive in the postseason — all won their North Coast Section semifinal games to punch their tickets to this weekend’s section championships.

All three teams won via shutout behind stellar outings from their starting pitchers.

The Gauchos will be hunting for their first section title in 20 years, while Cardinal Newman will be gunning for a first in modern program history. Ursuline last won a section title in 2006.

Cloverdale, meanwhile, will look to add another banner to its collection. The Eagles last won in 2018 and have 10 section titles in program history.

Division 2

No. 2 Casa Grande 5, No. 3 Alameda 0

For the first time in 20 years, the Casa Grande softball team will be playing for a section title.

The second-seeded Gauchos rolled visiting third seed Alameda 5-0 on Tuesday to punch their ticket to the championship game this weekend.

It’ll be the Gauchos’ (24-4) first appearance in an NCS title game since 2003. They’ll face No. 5 Livermore (15-11) at San Marin High School at 5 p.m. Friday with a chance to capture their first section title since 2001 and just their third in school history.

Final | Casa Grande 5, Alameda 0



Sophomore Georgia Moss turned in a gem of a start, striking out nine with just three hits and a walk allowed. She worked out of a few trouble situations to keep the Hornets (18-6) off the scoreboard. She stranded a runner at second in the second inning, stranded a pair in the fourth and then another in the fifth. She retired the final six batters she faced, three via strikeout.

“I just trust my defense behind me because there’s only so much I can do,” Moss said. “I can’t control the hitter, so I just know that my defense will have my back behind me and if something happens, I know that my bats in the dugout will have my back.”

Did they ever on Tuesday. Freshman Abby McSweeney led off the second inning with a solo home run, her sixth of the year, before Lila Partridge followed with her 10th of the year to open the fourth.

The Gauchos pulled away in the sixth, plating three runs without recording a hit. A fielder’s choice from Cara Broadhead scored Layce Carlomagno from third, then Veronica Nunez-Miller scored on a failed backpick to third that skipped into left field before Hannah Edwards made it 5-0 with a sacrifice fly that scored Broadhead.

“The best part about this game for me was our 1-2-3 hitters didn’t do anything today, but guess what? Four-5-6 did,” Casa Grande head coach Billy Brody said. “We have girls coming off the bench, causing a little chaos — they’re expecting bunt, we’re not bunting; then they throw it away on backpick. Up and down the lineup, these girls believe in each other, and if they do that, then nobody is going to take that away from them.”

Asked what it would mean to bring home the program’s first section title in over 20 years, senior Jamie McGaughey, a University of Hawaii commit, replied “everything.”

“Obviously with COVID, I didn’t get the full amount of years I wanted to play softball here and I think going out with a title as a senior and always wanting that so bad but not really having the opportunity, I think that’s something that would literally mean the world to me,” she said.

Division 4

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 7, No. 4 Fortuna 0

Callie Howard did it all for the Cardinals on Tuesday, striking out 10 in a complete-game two-hit shutout in the circle and driving in three runs at the plate in a 2-for-4 day that included a double.

The win sends Cardinal Newman (17-9) to the program’s first-ever NCS title game. Ursuline last won a section title in 2006 and the Cardinals have reached the semifinals the last three seasons.

“We’ve been stuck at the semifinal stage here for a couple years, so it feels great to have an opportunity to play for a championship,” Cardinal Newman head coach Bill Vreeland said. “I’m just real proud of the kids.”

Howard held the visiting Huskies (13-11) in check for all seven innings. She walked just three, two in the first inning, and allowed just two singles.

“She just had a great game,” Vreeland said. “She’s really a catalyst for us.”

Offensively, the Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the second inning then scored in every inning from the fourth on. They added two more runs in the fourth, another in the fifth and their final two in the sixth.

Aside from Howard, freshman Gianna Tamayo went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Christell McCormick drove in a run, Sarah Khoury scored twice on a hit and Jordyn Johnsen went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored.

Newman will face either No. 2 Del Norte (18-6) or No. 3 Salesian (14-8) for the Division 4 title at 5 p.m. Friday at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Division 5

No. 2 Cloverdale 8, No. 3 Clear Lake 0

The third and final pitching gem of the afternoon belong to Eagles sophomore Charlotte Burchett, who needed just 71 pitches to strike out six and allow just two hits with no walks in a complete-game shutout.

She also got plenty of support from her offense as Cloverdale (16-5) racked up 13 hits to beat league foe Clear Lake for the third time this year.

“Probably the best game we’ve played all year,” assistant coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “We executed our game plan. Our defense was flawless — no errors in a game is pretty good for the high school level — and we know their pitcher has a tendency to throw outside, so we worked really hard in practice to hit the ball up the middle. … We just came out ready to play.”

Ginger Garrison and Cami Donahoo each had three hits to lead the hit parade. Garrison also had two RBIs while Toree Hatcher added two hits, including a triple, with an RBI and Abbey Vizcaino went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

The Eagles will hit the road for their title-game matchup against league foe St. Helena (22-4), the top seed in Division 5, at 7 p.m. Friday. The Saints are 2-0 against the Eagles this season.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.