NCS softball preview: Casa Grande, Cardinal Newman, Cloverdale seeking titles

The North Coast Section championship weekend is here, and Sonoma County will have three representatives vying for softball titles.

Casa Grande, Cardinal Newman and Cloverdale, all from different leagues, will play for championships in their respective divisions Friday night.

A look at who is playing and where:

Division 2

No. 2 Casa Grande vs. No. 5 Livermore at San Marin, 5 p.m.

The Gauchos (24-4) have been on a roll. Not only have they captured the Vine Valley Athletic League regular-season title, but they also won the league tournament.

This season they posted a league mark of 11-1, far better than their fourth-place finish last year at 6-6. Their overall record has also helped them secure the second seed in this year’s NCS playoffs.

Casa’s young pitching core has acted like experienced veterans in these playoffs so far, as they’ve combined to allow only four runs throughout their first three games.

Georgia Moss and Lila Partridge, both sophomores, have anchored that rotation and each boast a sub-1.80 ERA.

Their opener saw the Gauchos beat No. 15 Las Lomas 7-1 behind three runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings. Lauren Ketchu and Cara Broadhead each had two hits in that win.

In the second round, Casa faced league foe and seventh-seeded American Canyon. University of Hawaii commit Jamie McGaughey took care of that one for the Gauchos, blasting a two-run home run in the first inning. The Gauchos never looked back after that, as they won 10-3.

The semifinals featured probably the toughest test yet in No. 3 Alhambra. Yet as they’ve done all season long, Casa was up to the task, winning 5-0. Moss threw an absolute gem in the circle, only allowing three hits in a complete-game shutout.

Next up in the final is a Livermore squad that shocked top-seeded Redwood 8-2 in the semifinals. Livermore finished seventh in the East Bay League with a record of 5-8 and holds a 15-11 mark overall.

The Cowgirls have been on an impressive scoring run these playoffs, averaging just over nine runs in the three games they’ve played.

Junior Jae Cosgriff has been their top performer at the plate this season, hitting 476 with 30 hits, 21 RBIs and five home runs.

Savanna Froke has been their ace in the circle, striking out 62 batters with a 4-3 record.

Division 4

No. 1 Cardinal Newman vs. No. 2 Del Norte at Santa Rosa Junior College, 5 p.m.

The Cardinals (17-9) have won five out of their last six games and have good momentum going into the championship game. As the No. 1 seed, they earned a first-round bye.

That extra rest must have served them nicely, as they came out on fire against No. 9 Swett in the opener. They started off with nine runs in the first inning, added seven in the second and eight more across the third and fourth as they won by a whopping 24-0 in five.

Fourth-seeded Fortuna was up next, and again Newman started out on the front foot, scoring two runs in the second inning. Ace Callie Howard threw a shutout in the circle in the 7-0 victory.

Howard has been on a roll this season. A sophomore, she’s batting .516 with 47 hits and 31 RBIs. In the circle, she’s accumulated a 1.84 ERA and a 12-5 win-loss record. She’s also struck out 151 batters.

Another bright spot has been Jordyn Johnsen, who has been unstoppable since coming back from Peru, where she played for Team USA. The freshman has a .493 average with 34 hits and 22 RBIs.

Del Norte (19-6) also had a bye in the first round. The Warriors, like the Cardinals, won their first game handily before beating No. 3 Salesian 6-2.

Del Norte is balanced offensively, with five players batting over .400 on the season. Junior Alexis Heuberger leads the group with 27 hits and 13 RBIs.

Shay Nolan has gotten the most pitching action this season, striking out 93 batters in 124 innings of work. She holds a record of 14-2.

Division 5

No. 2 Cloverdale at No. 1 St. Helena, 7 p.m.

The Eagles have had a successful season, finishing third in the North Central League I with a record of 10-4. Their overall mark of 16-5 awarded them the second seed in the NCS playoffs.

After a first-round bye, they took full advantage of the rest, beating fellow Coastal Mountain Conference member and No. 10 Credo 5-1.

Next up was No. 3 Clear Lake, a team the Eagles had played and beaten twice already this season. Their dominance over the Cardinals would continue, as they scored six runs in the first two innings and won 8-0.

Charlotte Burchett struck out six and allowed just two hits with no walks in the complete-game shutout. Ginger Garrison and Cami Donahoo both had three hits.

They will face St. Helena (22-4), the NCL I champion after going undefeated. The Saints also had a first-round bye and have shut out opponents in the two games they’ve played.

Senior Sofia Cupp is batting .500 with 40 hits and 19 RBIs. In the circle, the Saints have the dynamic duo of Tahlia Smith and Aribella Farrell, who have combined for 229 strikeouts this season.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.