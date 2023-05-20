No. 2 Cloverdale vs. No. 6 Berean Christian OR No. 3 Clear Lake, TBD

The highs and lows of the softball postseason were on full display Friday afternoon across the region.

Casa Grande, Cloverdale and Cardinal Newman, top seeds in their respective divisions, all advanced to the North Coast Section semifinals with convincing wins.

The Gauchos are in the NCS semifinals for the first time since 2006, while the Cardinals got a no-hitter from starting pitcher Callie Howard in a mercy-rule win over John Swett to get back to the section semifinals for the second straight year. Cloverdale, meanwhile, is back on the hunt for its second section title since 2018.

Maria Carrillo, the No. 2 seed in Division 3, was on the other end of things. The Pumas were upset at home behind a late rally from No. 10 Encinal.

Also in Division 3, No. 12 Sonoma Valley was unable to pull off a road upset in two straight rounds as the Dragons fell to No. 4 Albany.

Here’s all the details from Friday’s action.

Division 2

No. 2 Casa Grande 10, No. 7 American Canyon 3

The Gauchos’ historic season rolls on as the Vine Valley Athletic League champions defeated their league foes for the third time this year in the NCS quarterfinals.

Casa (23-4) took control early, plating four runs in the first and never looking back. University of Hawaii commit Jamie McGaughey went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and her 11th home run of the season while Maeve Broadhead went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the offensive attack.

Marissa Brody also had two hits with a double and an RBI, Lila Partridge had three hits with an RBI and Lauren Ketchu drove in a run and scored twice on a hit. Partridge also earned her 14th win of the year in the circle, firing her ninth complete game of the year with four hits, two earned runs, a walk and three strikeouts.

With 23 wins, this is Casa Grande’s winningest season since 2003, when they went 22-2-1.

The Gauchos will look to advance to their first NCS title game since 2001, the last time they brought home a section banner, in a semifinal matchup with No. 3 Alameda on Tuesday in Petaluma. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Division 3

No. 10 Encinal 8, No. 2 Maria Carrillo 7

The Pumas’ season came to a stunning end as the Jets scored seven runs over the fifth and sixth innings to rally from a 6-1 deficit to steal a road upset and advance to the semifinals.

Maria Carrillo (16-5) led 6-1 after two innings and held that lead until the fifth, when Encinal (14-10) began its comeback. The Jets scored three runs in the inning to make it 6-4, then plated four more in the sixth to take the lead for good. Jazzy Alcantar had the big hit, a double with the bases loaded that scored all three runners.

The Pumas got a run back in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double from Janelle Herfurth and then loaded the bases but couldn’t add any more runs.

Erin Kelleher had two RBIs with a double, while Olivia Rivera and Alexis Hoke each doubled with an RBI.

No. 4 Albany 8, No. 12 Sonoma Valley 3

The Dragons couldn’t repeat their first-round upset magic as their season ended on the road to the Cougars.

Sonoma Valley (12-13) was tied with Albany (14-7) after two innings, but the hosts plated four runs in the third to take full control.

Katherine Kiser drove in a run, Kayla Amormino doubled and scored and Taylor Owen went 1-for-3 with a run scored to make up all the offense for the Dragons, who were limited to just three hits at the plate.

Division 4

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 24, John Swett 0 (5 innings)

It was all Cardinals from the jump, as the hosts raced out to a 9-0 lead after one inning and piled on a season high in runs for an easy victory in their playoff opener.

To top things off, senior Callie Howard tossed a five-inning no-hitter with just one walk and a strikeout on 48 pitches.

Howard also had two hits, including a double, with four RBIs at the plate and Christell McCormick hit a home run in a two-hit, two-RBI day. They were two of several Cardinals (16-9) to put up gawdy offensive numbers.

Sarah Khoury went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Kendall Gellett-Lopes drove in three runs on a hit and Jordyn Johnsen went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and scored five times.

The win sets up a semifinal date in Santa Rosa with No. 4 Fortuna (13-10) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Division 5

No. 2 Cloverdale 5, No. 10 Credo 1

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.