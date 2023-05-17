NCS softball roundup: Maria Carrillo, Casa Grande coast to wins in playoff openers

Only a few of the handful of local teams that opened up North Coast Section playoffs Tuesday won to advance to the quarterfinals later this week.

Headlining the bunch was Maria Carrillo and Casa Grande, the No. 2 seeds in Divisions 2 and 3, respectively. Both teams won their openers with relative ease.

Others, like Petaluma, Windsor and Ukiah, weren’t so fortunate. After strong regular seasons, all three saw their spring campaigns come to a close Tuesday.

Here’s a full roundup from Tuesday’s action. The first round continues Wednesday before quarterfinals this weekend.

Division 2

No. 2 Casa Grande 7, No. 15 Las Lomas 1

The Gauchos’ bats woke up late as they scored six runs over the fourth and fifth innings to pull away and advance to the quarterfinals.

Marissa Brody had a triple and two RBIs, Abby McSweeney hit a solo home run, Cara Broadhead doubled in a two-hit day with an RBI and Lauren Ketchu added two hits, including a triple, with an RBI.

Lila Partridge earned the win, going four shutout innings with six strikeouts and three hits. Georgia Moss finished things off with an unearned run and a strikeout over the final three innings.

The Gauchos will host league opponent No. 7 American Canyon (14-10) in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday. Casa won two of their three league meetings this season.

No. 1 Redwood 11, No. 16 Ukiah 2

The Wildcats battled but were ultimately overmatched against the top-seeded Giants in a season-ending loss in the first round.

Trailing 3-1 after the third, Ukiah (17-7) cut it to 3-2 in the top of the fourth, but Redwood scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to pull away for good.

Kylyn Watkins had two hits, including a triple, with an RBI, Emma Bushby added an RBI and McKenna Bird had two hits to lead the Wildcats.

No. 13 Antioch 4, No. 4 Petaluma 0

The Trojans were stymied by Antioch starter Kaileen Sepulveda as their season came to an end in a first-round upset.

Sepulveda limited Petaluma (16-8) to just two hits while walking one and striking out five.

Casey Sullivan doubled and Payton Yeoman singled, but the Trojans would go hitless over the final four innings.

No. 5 Livermore 12, No. 12 Windsor 8

The Jaguars nearly erased a seven-run deficit, but their rally came up just short in their playoff opener.

Windsor (14-11) scored five runs in the top of the fourth, to cut a 7-0 lead to 7-5, but the Cowboys responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning and solo home runs in the fifth and sixth to stay in control.

Windsor rallied with three more runs in the sixth and got a few base runners in the top of the seventh, but the gap was too large to overcome.

Maddie Senkowski had two hits and three RBIs, Mia Avila went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Zoe Finney had three hits, including a double, with an RBI, while Lily Caughie and Esperanza Marquez each had solo RBIs.

Division 3

No. 2 Maria Carrillo 21, No. 15 Campolindo 0 (5 innings)

The Pumas made light work of their first-round foe, dropping all 21 runs in the first two innings and getting a combined no-hitter from their starting pitchers to advance to the quarterfinals.

Madison Cooper walked one and struck out five over the first two innings to earn the win before Erin Kelleher struck out five with two walks over the final three innings for the Pumas (16-4), who advance to play No. 10 Encinal (12-10) on Friday.

Offensively, freshman Whitney Cia doubled and triple with three RBIs, Janelle Herfuth had two hits and three RBIs, Rachaely Yaya and Brooke Cooper each had two hits and two RBIs and Madison Cooper drove in a pair of runs with a hit.

Division 5

No. 10 Credo 21, No. 7 Redwood Christian 8

