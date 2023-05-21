The North Coast Section track and field Meet of Champions was packed with exciting performances by prep athletes from across the Bay Area.

And no Sonoma County athlete put on more of a show at the two-day meet than Montgomery sophomore Hanne Thomsen, already a state champion in track and cross country who is headed back to California’s championship competition in three separate events.

Thomsen first anchored the Vikings — joined by Amrie Lacefield, Seelah Kittlestrom and Hope Martin — to a second-place finish in Friday night’s 4x800-meter relay final. Their time of 9:30.73 beat third-place Bay School of San Francisco by just under a second.

On Saturday, Thomsen continued her dominance at the meet in Dublin. In the 1,600-meter race, she separated herself early from the pack and finished with a time of 4:51.

Another local, Sonoma Academy’s Athena Ryan, was in fifth place entering the final 400 meters but had the biggest kick of her life to surge into second with a time of 4:55.

“Honestly, I didn’t feel great out there, but I did what I wanted to do, which was win,” Thomsen said after the 1,600. “Just going into state, I’m ready to face the really difficult competition.”

To close out her weekend, Thomsen then went on to coast to a win in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:30.40, becoming the first girl since 2011 to win both long-distance events at the NCS finale.

And Thomsen isn’t the only local qualifier heading to Clovis next weekend. Let’s take a look at some of the other highlights.

Field of dreams

If Thomsen’s performance was the start of the excitement, then Nathan Fifer’s added to it.

The Montgomery senior secured second place in the boys; high jump, winning in a jumpoff after securing a final height of 6 feet, 3 inches. Fifer, whose personal record of 6-foot-6 was set at the Stanford Invite earlier this season, is headed to the state championship meet at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

Man what an exciting finish in boys high jump. Montgomery’s Nathan Fifer takes second place in a jump off, clearing 6-03 and booking his trip to state #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/HPS7rjkq4e — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 21, 2023

Also headed to state is Maria Carrillo’s Lily Mulligan, who secured the pole vault title in a vault-off. Her final height of 11-foot-11 was good enough to win, but she continued trying to perfect her craft afterward, getting reps in at higher bars.

Cardinal Newman’s Santiago Adan shined in the discus event, taking second place with a throw of 152 feet, 8 inches on his second attempt of the final round.

All wind, no problem

Saturday was a windy day at Dublin High School, but the sprinters made things work.

The Carrillo girls 4x100-meter relay team, made up of Mulligan, Elianah DeMange, Sydney Moore and Kathryn O’Malley, took second in the event with a time of 48.51. DeMange also took second place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.03.

Maria Carrillo’s 4x100 girls team put on a show, finishing second with a time of 48.51 and booking their trip to state. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/8FbUaHXddU — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 21, 2023

“We knew we were kind of chasing after Pittsburg,” said O’Malley, who anchored the race. “We were in the No. 2 spot, so I guess our goal was to stay in second … I knew it was going to be close, so I just tried to get as close to first as I could.”

On the boys’ side, Rancho Cotate’s Sai Vadrawale ran a sub-15-second time in the 110-meter hurdles for the second day in a row. His final mark of 14.95 was good enough for a third-place finish and a trip to state.

Crash and … continue?

Analy’s Owen Foley is as entertaining as it gets.

After not performing well in the 400-meter race, he turned it around in the 300-meter hurdles, getting second place.

But it was quite a trip to get there. After starting out on fire, Foley crashed into the final two hurdles, yet somehow stayed on his feet to cross the finish line with a time of 39.78.

More Sonoma County athletes are headed to states! Analy’s Owen Foley and Maria Carrillo’s Alex Ong finish second and third in the 300 m hurdles #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/Q2gG1oPIbU — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 21, 2023

Joining him at the state meet in the event will be Carrillo’s Alexander Ong, who finished third with a time of 40.40.

“The main thing I focused on was getting out fast, because it would set me up to finish strong,” Foley said. “Throughout the race, my strategy as a pretty new hurdler was to just go beast mode.”

“Making that mark on the first hurdle was huge to make my statement in the race,” Ong said. “I did a good job not stuttering, and it definitely kept my time down. Having the mental strength to push through that last 100 really helped.”

You can check out the full results of the MOC here.

This year’s CIF track and field state championships will be held on May 26-27 at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

