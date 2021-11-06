NCS volleyball: Cardinal Newman seeking first section title

Anna Waller could hardly hear herself think the last time Cardinal Newman volleyball was playing for a section title.

It was 2012 and the Cardinals were being hosted by St. Patrick-St. Vincent in the North Coast Section Division 4 championship match, and the home crowd brought it.

“It was like one whole half of the gym was all students,” Cardinal Newman’s head coach said. “And then there was like noisemakers and screaming and standing just the whole time. I couldn’t believe it.”

The Cardinals ultimately came up short in that game against the top-seeded Bruins in what Waller called “the most hostile environment I’ve ever been in as a player or a coach.” In the seven seasons that followed, the Cardinals put together some strong seasons and deep runs in the section playoffs, but never made it as far as they did in 2012.

But that will all change on Saturday.

Cardinal Newman is set to host No. 2 Marin Academy for the North Coast Section Division 4 title at 7 p.m. If the top-seeded Cardinals (27-4) can take down the Wildcats (36-6), it would be the first section title in volleyball in Cardinal Newman history since the school merged with the Ursuline girls school in 2011. Even Ursuline’s last section title came in 1995.

Winning NCS has been something the Cardinals set out to accomplish even before the season began.

“We’ve kind of had our eye on this moment from the start,” Waller said. “The girls are just really excited. They’re still working really hard and we are improving, which you don’t always see at the end of the season. But the girls are just so motivated.”

At 27 wins, the Cardinals are one shy of the school record set in 2016. They won the North Bay League-Oak title this year, going 10-0 with just one dropped set. And their four losses — all of which came in tournaments — were all to teams that made the quarterfinals or better in their respective section playoffs.

Waller and her team knew that this year could be special. Their collection of talent features two sets of talented sisters — including Waller’s daughters Kimi, a senior committed to UC Santa Barbara, and Julia, a freshman setter — and a mixed group of upper- and underclassmen who have years of experience playing for high-level club teams.

The Cardinals are a tight-knit group that players describe as a “family” and they say the chemistry they have both on and off the court is a big reason for their success.

“I think that’s a lot bigger of a deal than some people might think,” Kimi Waller said. “It’s not just having the physical talent, which I think that we also do, it’s the relationships we’ve been able to establish. … It’s just a good environment. I think that’s what sets us apart.”

Anna agrees with her oldest daughter’s assessment.

“It’s a special group of kids for that reason,” she said. “The chemistry is great, and the respect is there and the honesty to push each other — that’s all there. It’s all aligning, I think, with the combination of chemistry and talent and experience. I think those are the reasons for the success.”

Anna Waller started the volleyball program at Cardinal Newman when Ursuline closed but stepped away in 2015 to raise her newborn daughter, Maia, who is now 6. Waller said the 2012 team, the last one to make a section title game, was an incredibly talented group, but the one she’s leading now stands out.

“I think they have more confidence going in, knowing that they’ve competed against great teams and been successful more than that other team had,” she said. “They have high expectations and just trust in each other because they’ve been playing together for a while. They just have a great history and trust in each other; that’s a big difference in this team.”

A big part of that confidence was realized during the Cardinals’ preseason schedule. They won their first nine games of the year against perennial section and state contenders, a stretch that featured wins over Redwood, Vintage, Archie Williams, Justin-Siena and Bishop O’Dowd, which won the NCS Division 1 title in 2019.

“I don’t think we thought we could beat Bishop O’Dowd and I think that was a really big milestone for us, and then beating Redwood not once but twice was really great for all of us,” senior Cassie Taylor said. “We realized, ‘Hey, we’re good, we can do this.’ To keep that same energy and enthusiasm, I thought that was really good for us.”

From there, the Cardinals were off, and they haven’t shown many signs of slowing down.

Marin Academy will present a stout challenge. The Wildcats enter the title game riding a 21-game winning streak and ranked as the No. 2 team in Division 4 in the NCS behind the Cardinals. Win or lose, both teams are in position to receive decent seeding for the CIF state playoffs, which start on Tuesday.

But those are concerns for next week. For now, the Cardinals are focused on the task at hand, and like their coach said, they’re motivated to make school history on Saturday.

Kimi Waller said about potentially winning the school’s first volleyball section title: “That would just be so special to be able to be a part of that, and being the team captain for the team that was the first team to ever do that. That would mean a lot to me and my family. My whole family is so invested in high school sports. Everybody just cares so much about this.

“I’m just really excited and it would mean a lot to me to come out victorious as a leader on this team.”

