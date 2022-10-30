NCS volleyball roundup: Roseland Collegiate Prep advances, other teams fall

No. 5 seed Roseland Collegiate Prep (13-2, 12-2) advanced to the North Coast Section Division 6 semifinals oSaturday, beating No. 4 North Hills Christian 3-2 in a tough five-set match.

The Grizzlies will now take on top seed San Francisco Waldorf (12-4, 7-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Here’s how other area teams fared Saturday.

Division 2

No. 3 Marin Catholic beat No. 6 Maria Carrillo 3-0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-16). The Pumas finish the season at 24-8.

“I am so incredibly proud of the girls for their determination and hard work,” Maria Carrillo head coach Jeff Nielson said. “In the last two weeks, they played through some very challenging circumstances with health and availability. Throughout it all, they always strived to give their best and I couldn’t be more impressed with this group.”

No. 4 Carondelet beat No. 5 Windsor 3-1 (25-20, 25-15, 16-25, 25-22). Emma Smith had 27 assists, Taylor Boyce added 22 kills and 17 digs, and Haven Trechter notched 12 kills and 14 digs.

The Jaguars finish the season at 22-12 overall. They are the outright NBL-Oak champions, going undefeated in league play for the first time in school history.

Division 3

Sonoma Valley ran into a tough test against top-seeded Branson, as the Dragons fell in three sets (14-25, 12-25, 13-25). It’s worth mentioning that two starters were out with an injury and an illness, and their starting libero exited the match in the second set. The Dragons finish the season 17-11 overall and 8-4 in league play.

Division 4

No. 1 seed Marin Academy beat NCL I champion and eighth-seeded Roseland University Prep 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-13). Roseland finishes the season with a mark of 18-7 overall and 16-0 in league play.

Division 5

No. 4 seed Berean Christian beat No. 5 Sonoma Academy 3-0 (25-11, 25-5, 25-13). The Coyotes finish the season as the outright NCL II champion, with a record of 23-8 overall and 14-0 in league play.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.