NCS volleyball: Windsor hangs on to reach playoff semifinals

The Windsor High volleyball team is right where they want to be.

The Jaguars overcame a third-set loss to cruise in the fourth, taking the final match for a 25-20, 25-17, 19-25 and 25-17 victory against Northgate of Walnut Creek in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section playoffs on Saturday night.

Windsor (27-7) was led by Taylor Boyce, who had 18 kills. Sophia Lopez had 17 digs and 10 kills, Ema Smith had 37 assists and 10 digs and Daya Mosqueda had 16 digs.

Jaguars coach Christen Hamilton said the third-set loss was easy to overcome after her team relaxed.

“We just had a little bit of nerves,” she said. “We tightened up a little bit. Once we loosened up and played Windsor volleyball, we turned it around.”

The Jaguars’ win sets up a Division 2 semifinal match at Redwood of San Rafael on Wednesday at 7 p.m. It’s something Hamilton said the team has been shooting for.

“We’ve been working this season to get to the semis in NCS. I’m really proud of them getting here,” she said.

Cardinal Newman 3, Fort Bragg 0

At Cardinal Newman, the Cardinals cruised to an easy three-set win to advance to the semifinals, 25-10, 25-16, 25-11.

Cassie Taylor and Ali Farquhar led the way with 9 kills each for Newman (25-4). Rose Meihaus had five kills and four blocks, Kimi Waller had six kills and four aces and Julia Waller had 30 assists and 3 kills.

Newman will host Justin-Siena of Napa on Wednesday in the Division 4 semifinals at 7 p.m.

Miramonte 3, Rancho Cotate 0

At Miramonte High in Moraga, the North Bay League Redwood Division champion Cougars were coming off their first playoff game in more than a decade earlier this week, but couldn’t ride the momentum into a tough matchup in the Division 3 quarterfinals.

Though they fought hard against Acalanes on Wednesday, which is in the same league (Diablo Foothill Athletic League) as Miramonte, Rancho Cotate went down in straight sets 25-18, 25-15 and 25-21.

“Miramonte served very well and kept us out-of-system and they had a balanced attack,” Cougars coach Jeff Bradshaw said. “They also played great defensively. So proud of these girls for what they’ve accomplished and for being so resilient and coming together as a team.”

Teegan Irish led Rancho (18-13) with 15 kills and Kylie Lopes had 20 digs.

Marin Academy 3, Roseland University Prep 0

At Marin Academy in San Rafael, the NCL I champions couldn’t get past the stout home squad, losing in straight sets 25-11, 25-21, 25-21.

It was an emotional night for Roseland University Prep coach Ana Hernandez, who was playing at the last gym she and her husband coached at before his death nine years ago, RUP assistant athletic director Javier Romo said. Hernandez told him Marin Academy played extremely well and displayed great sportsmanship, and she wished nothing but the best for them, he said after the game.

Rahasya Hernandez had 5 kills, an ace and two blocks for the Knights (21-2). Netzach Hernandez had two aces and Vanessa Estrada had two kills.

Marin Catholic 3, Maria Carrillo 0

At Marin Catholic, the Pumas couldn’t overcome an effort from one of the best teams in the country, per Maria Carrillo coach Jeff Nielson, but he was proud of the effort in a 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 loss.

“For the girls to get there and compete at that level, that was fun to watch,” he said.

Lexi Hunt led the Pumas (17-13) in kills, Sophie Hiller had the most assists and Sophia Niehage had the most digs.

Drew 3, Sonoma Academy 0

At San Francisco, the Coyotes fell in straight sets 25-20, 25-21, 25-16.

Fran Zaine led Sonoma Academy (19-1) with 6 kills, August Davis had five kills and Tabitha Stewart had five kills. Setter Talia Roche had 20 assists.