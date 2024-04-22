LOS ANGELES — Nelly Korda is putting her bid for a historic sixth straight victory on hold.

The LGPA golfer officially withdrew Monday from the JM Eagle LA Championship, which begins Thursday at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. Korda tied Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam with her fifth straight win last weekend at the Chevron Championship near Houston, the year’s first major.

“It was not an easy decision,” Korda said in a statement posted on the LPGA Tour website. "After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted. With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season.”

Korda's two-shot win at the Chevon Championship was her second career major and her fifth win in five starts.

The 25-year-old from Florida didn't indicate when she'll compete next. After this week's stop in Los Angeles, the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey is May 9-12. The next major is the U.S. Women's Open in Pennsylvania from May 30-June 2.

