Nevius: 49ers-Dolphins clash full of intrigue

When the 49ers’ schedule came out last summer, it is doubtful many people circled the game with Miami and said, “This is going to be huge.”

After all, last year the Fish appeared to be in deep disarray. First, they started the season 1-7. And although they bounced back to finish 9-8, they still fired head coach Brian Flores. At least part of the reason was he had such a poor relationship with first-round (fifth overall choice) draft pick quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

For his part, Tagovailoa admits he was experiencing such a crisis of confidence that he asked himself, “Do I suck?”

And to top it off, Flores filed a lawsuit against the team and the NFL, alleging racial discrimination.

In short, it looked like the Dolphins would be coming to Levi’s Stadium this year as a team in turmoil. So, just another game on the calendar.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

But now, suddenly, with enough tangled plotlines to populate an Agatha Christie whodunit, this looms as a signpost game for the Niners. The outcome here will tell us a lot about how seriously to take all this Super Bowl happy chat.

Sunday’s melodrama swirls around the unlikeliest of leading men — new Miami head coach and former Kyle Shanahan wingman Mike McDaniel.

Since he arrived in Miami, McDaniel’s coaching — and offbeat and sometimes hilarious press conferences — have generated two questions:

First, how did this quirky, inexperienced goofball get hired as a head coach?

And second, why didn’t someone hire him sooner?

McDaniel’s feel-good vibe has the Dolphins at the top of the AFC East at 8-3, including a win over the highly rated Buffalo Bills.

And what he’s done with Tagovailoa has been simply astonishing. After muttering that the fifth choice in the 2020 draft was a bust, pundits are now predicting he’s something else — an MVP candidate.

McDaniel has been injecting Tagovailoa with swagger juice since he arrived. He put together a highlight reel of 700 (!) great plays the young QB made. He raved about throws he made in practice and — unlike Flores, who shuttled him in and out — he made sure Tagovailoa knew he was QB1.

Tua responded, both on the field — he’s ranked fourth in the NFL among quarterbacks, per NFL.com — but off it, too.

“Anyone can attest to someone believing in them,” he said this year. “And how that changes how they see themselves.”

So, mark McDaniel down as a great motivator and solid NFL head coach.

And then he brings the quirk.

The signature moment this year was probably when he was caught on a sideline mic yelling “stop it!” to Chicago quarterback Justin Fields during a game last month. Fields was in the process of running through Miami for 178 yards.

“I just wanted him to stop scrambling,” McDaniel deadpanned to reporters. “No one has asked him to stop, so I gave that a try. And it was pretty irritating, because he didn’t listen ... at all.”

But wait, there’s more.

As you’ve no doubt heard, for most of his career McDaniel has been on the same staff as Shanahan. And with the 49ers, McDaniel was the architect of the running game the team is so proud of.

But this year, without McDaniel, the team is ranked 15th in yards rushing, eight places lower than last year. Last week, against the Saints, the running backs couldn’t even combine for 100 yards.

So this is a statement game. You can bet Shanahan would like to put an end to those whispers that McDaniel was the one who made the offense go.

And, on the other side of the ball, the 49ers’ defense needs to live up to the hype against the top-ranked Fighting McDaniels. Miami’s offense has consistently been among the top three in the NFL this year.

And, although many of us have conveniently forgotten, it was just over a month ago that Kansas City lit up what we have been calling “the best defense in professional football” for 44 points, six touchdowns and a 9.1 yards-per-play average.

Finally, we step into the Way-Back Machine for some good old-fashioned pregame hype. That’s right, we’ve got “bulletin board material.”

We don’t see it much anymore, but you remember how it works. One of the opposing players takes a swipe at your team and the coaches put it on the (imaginary) bulletin board. Players are supposed to notice and want to beat the other team even more.

In this case the bulletin boarder is former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who is now with the Dolphins. In an interview, Mostert said they had “way better talent here.” And, he added that Tagovailoa is a quarterback “who can actually sling it.”

That, of course, was seen as a shot at Jimmy Garoppolo. Deebo Samuel, among others, rose to his QB’s defense. And that was followed by Mostert responding, claiming “Not once did I dog Jimmy G in my interview.”

The backstory is that Mostert has a major beef with the 49ers. You may remember that he injured his knee in the first game of last season.

The 49ers said he would be out about eight weeks, but Mostert said they were pressuring him to get back on the field when he was actually more seriously injured. Instead of coming back during the season, he opted to have year-ending knee surgery, which annoyed the 49ers brain trust.

Mostert is still bitter about it.

“It isn’t right,” he said of the pressure tactics. “And it is up to the player to step up and say, ‘This isn’t right.’”

So the 49ers and Mostert are definitely not on good terms. But you have to think Garoppolo wonders how he got in the middle of this. He was quietly minding his own business when he was suddenly pulled into a feud between his team and an unhappy former player.

So, to review: We have a faceoff between Shanahan and his former assistant, a powerhouse offense vs. a shutdown defense and an informal competition between Tagovailoa and Garoppolo to see who can sling it.

It’s turning out to be a big game after all.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius