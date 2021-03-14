Nevius: 49ers fans, be careful what you wish for at QB

Hey, 49ers fans, we are hearing from a lot of you about what you think is a dandy solution to the quarterback position.

You want to use the first-round draft pick, No. 12 overall, on one of those hot, young college quarterbacks you’ve been reading about. Heck, maybe the Niners should trade up and pick the consensus top college QB in the country; get the best of the best.

Then, you say, the team can cut ties with Jimmy Garoppolo, save a ton of money and have a guy on the roster who was considered a superstar coming into the draft.

Well, if you like that idea, you are going to love this. It turns out that the 49ers have already signed a guy who was a pre-draft first-round sensation.

In fact, at the time, one analyst tweeted: “There’s not a QB in this draft that looks the part of a franchise QB more than ...

Josh Rosen.”

Oh.

The reviews on Rosen coming out of UCLA in 2018 were glowing. There was praise for throwing a tight spiral, heady field awareness and, in one report, “accuracy, timing, precision and arm strength.”

It hasn’t worked out. Rosen is now on his fourth team in two years. Originally, Arizona traded up to the 10th pick to get him. But after an undistinguished season, throwing 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, he was displaced by rookie Kyler Murray and traded to Miami.

He played in six games there, totaled one TD and five INTs, and was displaced by rookie Tua Tagovailoa. He apparently attracted no trade interest because Miami released him. He spent last year on Tampa’s practice squad and was a free agent when the 49ers signed him.

Now, Rosen is probably a fine fellow who has some quarterback skills. And maybe he’ll get a dose of the Kyle Shanahan playbook serum and turn his career around.

But just sayin’ — picking a franchise quarterback out of the draft is not a science. It is more like dark magic.

Consider the Bay Area’s Jared Goff. Coming out of Cal, he was the consensus top guy in the 2016 draft. One scouting report called him the draft’s “most polished passer with accuracy, field vision and ability to distribute the ball.”

Accordingly, Goff was the first player chosen in the draft, going to the Rams. Goff was up and down with L.A. His big “up” was to take the team to the Super Bowl in 2019. (A 13-3 loss to the Patriots.)

But even his coach, Sean McVay, began to complain about his turnovers. His arm strength, considered “capable” before the draft, turned out to be a weakness.

Earlier this year he was traded to Detroit, along with two first-round draft picks and a third, for 33-year-old Matthew Stafford, who in the words of one insider, “measures higher than Goff in every way.”

But wait — you told us he was a lock.

Of course, we could see some of the flameouts coming. Who among us thought the Raiders were making a good call when they took pudgy JaMarcus Russell with the first overall pick in 2007?

And the 49ers probably overreached when they took Alex Smith with the first pick of the 2005 draft, since Smith was basically (and unfairly) booed out of Candlestick Park. And although he hung in there and crafted a nice little career with other teams (and makes every nice-guy list) you have to say he underachieved for someone who was a No. 1 choice.

But it is the guy the experts say is an absolute, no-doubt-about-it generational talent who makes you wary. These are the players who have so wowed the evaluators that failure is not an option.

In 2015, the scouts didn’t just want to draft Florida State QB Jameis Winston. They sounded like they wanted to adopt him. One scout site called the Heisman Trophy winner “a can’t-miss, blue-chip prospect ... as close to a sure thing as there is in the draft.”

Tampa Bay picked Winston with the first pick in the 2015 draft. And he proceeded to drive them crazy. Off-field problems were bad enough, but he was the definition of a “turnover machine.”

In five seasons with the Bucs, Winston had 88 interceptions and fumbled 50 times, losing 23 of them. That’s 111 turnovers in 72 career games. In 2019 he made the record books — the first QB in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 picks.

Winston was released by Tampa Bay and spent last season as a backup on the Saints.

That’s not to pile on any of these guys. Quarterback is the toughest job in sports. Full stop. The skill set needed — throw with pinpoint accuracy while big, violent men are trying to knock you over — is freakishly rare.

As Shanahan once said, “I don’t think there are 32 of them on the planet.”

But before you decide the 49ers should ship out Jimmy G and go all-in for the next, new shiny thing, consider these cautionary tales. Go ahead, read all the draft reports on all the top prospects.

Just remember one thing.

If you listen to the scouts and analysts this time of year, the top-rated guys are all thoroughbreds.

It is only later that we realize some of them were Shetland ponies.

