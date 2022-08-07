Nevius: 49ers’ fearsome defense proving tough for Trey Lance so far

This year we’ve heard a lot about the 49ers’ defense.

You don’t have to be at training camp for long to see why. Defenders are pouring through the offensive line like a trout stream during a flash flood.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

At the practice I was at, Trey Lance took the snap, pirouetted 180 degrees and reached out to hand the ball to the running back — and almost ran into linebacker Fred Warner.

Warner was not only already in the backfield, he probably could have taken the handoff.

The Killer D’s have intercepted Lance (and the other quarterbacks) over and over. They’ve anticipated plays and stopped them dead. Warner has knocked down receivers and got Brandon Aiyuk so riled up there was almost a fistfight.

The defense has been so dominant that a South Bay reporter jokingly asked coordinator DeMeco Ryans if he “ever felt bad” about the way his fellas are frustrating the offense.

Spoiler alert: He doesn’t.

“(We are) going out with a relentless mindset,” he said. “Whether it is rushing the passer or whether it is in coverage. Play aggressive and play relentless.”

At least that’s how things looked for most of the week. As the weekend approached, there were signs that the defense had dialed it down a little and the offense was having a little more success.

Still, this looks like the template for the season.

The 49ers’ defense is going to sit on you for 60 minutes. And then they’re going to bet they can run the ball enough, and Lance can throw enough safe passes, to beat you.

Nick Bosa may have uttered a great existential truth earlier this month when asked about Lance.

“I think if he doesn’t make big mistakes, then we’re going to be in good shape,” Bosa said.

OK, that’s not too high a bar. Avoid the killer turnovers: the interceptions in the red zone, the pick-sixes and the fumbles. And rely on the likes of Aiyuk, who is making spectacular catches and generally providing some of the few offensive highlights.

The only thing is, although it is great to see the defense full of swagger, this can’t be helping the confidence of a first-year starter like Lance.

Before practice began, Lance was warming up with a staffer pretending to rush him, holding hands up in his face.

Good thing he practiced that, because he is seeing plenty of it in scrimmages.

The thing that is noticeable about the pass rush is how rarely there is a passing lane. Watching on the sideline, you see a ball come out over a wall of waving arms. The throws looked more hopeful than schemed out.

Add to that a quick, active and uber-aggressive secondary, and it is no wonder 49ers QBs have already thrown more interceptions than all of last year’s camp.

You’d think the 49ers would want Lance — and the offense — to have some success to build confidence with the first exhibition game less than a week away.

There have even been suggestions that Lance’s confidence wilted when Jimmy Garoppolo arrived in camp. So even when he isn’t playing, it’s still Jimmy’s fault.

That’s just silly. Lance has a lot bigger things to worry about than the guy throwing passes to a ball boy before practice.

But it does point to another weird call by the brain trust.

Garoppolo started camp throwing behind the bleachers, out of sight. But Wednesday, he came out on a field that was not only in front of the fans but exactly where 20-some reporters were standing.

He threw 30-plus-yard passes with plenty of zip. He even did some Kyle Shanahan-like rollouts and threw on the run.

Naturally, every reporter took out his phone or video camera to shoot the workout, only to have a 49ers staffer trot along behind everyone announcing, “We’re not filming Jimmy. We’re not filming Jimmy.”

Odd.

First of all, I’m enough of a conspiracy theorist to think that this was set up by Team Garoppolo. It looked like a showcase — see, the surgery-tweaked shoulder is fine. And the rollouts, without a brace on his repaired knee by the way, showed that he was not only in good shape, he may have worked on his mobility a little.

So why would the 49ers shut that down? The logical outcome would be for the reporters to film the workout, then post it on the internet. Which, we’d assume, might make NFL general managers go “hmmmm, he looks pretty good.”

Aren’t the 49ers trying to trade him? Wouldn’t a healthy and spry Garoppolo help that to happen?

The Garoppolo saga continues.

Meanwhile, apparently the plan is to let the defense beat up the offense. And by the way, it isn’t just one-on-one battles. Ryans is throwing everything at the patchwork offensive line — stunts, blitzes and disguised coverages. A kitchen sink was spotted at one point.

I asked tackle Mike McGlinchey if he wouldn’t appreciate it if they could work against a defense that was a little more vanilla sometimes. He didn’t completely dismiss the idea.

“That’s not my call,” McGlinchey said with a laugh. “I’m going to let Kyle and DeMeco battle that out.”

But then he went to the standard line — “iron sharpens iron.”

“I think it will be good for us in the long run,” he said. “I think the more they do that, the more it helps our team because it’s going to help us recognize that thing and adjust on the fly.

“It’s such a fortunate position for us as an offensive line and as a unit to go against the best of the best every single day. It’s going to make Sundays easier for sure.”

At least that’s the theory.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius