Nevius: 49ers feeling confident as season dawns

The 49ers are undefeated. And they are tied for the lead in the NFC West.

Of course, their season hasn’t started yet.

But that’s not how the team sees it. This is clearly a group that believes it has what it needs to make a serious run this year. And they don’t mind saying so.

Sunday may be the first game, but they’ve already got front-runner confidence.

A visit to the locker room this week found a room full of high spirits and laughter. Players were happy to talk to reporters. Everyone seemed glad to be there.

Everyone.

Jimmy Garoppolo, the once and future QB, made a quiet entrance. After the first couple of swarms of reporters checked in, I noticed he was alone and walked over.

I have to say, for someone who has been the constant subject of rumors, trade talk and speculation, he seemed remarkably chill. He’s Jimmy Zen.

“Things got a way of working out, you know?” he said with a shrug.

And familiarity with the team had to be a factor in deciding to come back?

“Oh yeah,” Garoppolo said, “players, coaches, system, that all played a role.”

And you don’t have to start over in a new city.

“I’ve done that before when I got traded here,” he said. “And that was a whirlwind.”

Especially since Garoppolo was traded to the 49ers halfway through the 2017 regular season. He had to move, find a place to live and get adjusted to a new city.

“While learning a playbook,” he interjected.

So in general, all seems well in Jimmy-world. As he says, he’s not just content.

“I’m excited.”

Meanwhile, we members of the chattering class are diligently searching for any hint of a pinch of friction between Garoppolo and heir apparent Trey Lance.

It’s not easy for a young guy, with limited experience, to step up to big expectations and brutal scrutiny.

Still, as Kyle Shanahan continues to remind us, “Jimmy went through some tough times, too. All eyes are going to be on that guy.”

And Garoppolo was stoic and low drama. So that’s what’s expected.

Lance has been better than fine in the spotlight so far. He’s genuinely engaging with an emerging sense of humor.

Still, it is the duty of the media to attempt to find conflict. This week the topic was that Lance, although he’s QB1, was not elected as one of six team captains.

Shanahan said Lance was seventh in voting and Deebo Samuel was eighth. (I’d be more interested in knowing why all-everything Samuel didn’t get the votes. Residue from his contract drama?)

Naturally, Lance was asked if he was disappointed in not being named?

“Naw,” he said. “Obviously that’s a goal of mine. But I don’t think you can look at any six of those guys and say, ‘That guy’s a bozo.’ I voted for every single one of those guys. So I think each and every one of them deserves it.”

You can’t handle it much better than that. (Extra points for “bozo.”)

Now, about that accuracy ...

This is a very small sample, and arguably unfair, but I watched him throw a good deal when I was there. He completed some nice ones over the middle, but three stood out.

One he short-hopped, hitting the ground. He airmailed the receiver on a second. And three, on a sideline pattern, he led the route so much that even when the receiver went into an all-out lunge, he was barely able to get a fingertip on the ball.

(Lance’s struggles with sideline throws is a trending topic among professional practice observers.)

But the point is, those aren’t misses. Those are balls that nobody can catch.

And that’s the reality. All the pointy-headed pundits in football can try to predict the future and tell us what Lance is going to be. But the only way to know is to check back after Game 6 and see where we are.

It may be that Lance is judged by an old baseball truism. It says a pitcher may strike you out the first three times you face him. But on the fourth time, if you hit a home run — you win.

Lance may have some struggles, but if he hits one big one a game, he’ll hold off the critics.

We will see. Meanwhile, let the good times roll. Standing on the cusp of the season, this is a raucous, happy group, full of confidence and fun. And nobody is telling them to tone it down.

Improbably, there is a full-size basketball stanchion in the middle of the locker room. Players stand at the doorway, probably 25 feet away, and launch shots. If you didn’t know better, given the noise and reactions, you might imagine some money is changing hands.

The only small quibble is that offensive lineman Blake Hance, who was only signed last week, got the locker next to the hoop. He has to get dressed while risking getting bonked by errant basketballs.

“The first day, my head was on a swivel,” he said.

Now of course, there’s a simple solution. Tell the hoopsters, “Hey guys, can you play when it isn’t so crowded?”

Nope. Instead, Hance’s locker now has a clear, plastic extension on it, a little two-foot-wide barrier for some protection.

“It wasn’t here yesterday,” he said. “I’m grateful.”

Anything to keep the fun going. The irrepressible swagger of this team carries the promise of a big year.

Or, to be fair, it is possible that this will be a year of unexpected disappointments, inopportune injuries and fan outrage.

We don’t know which it will be. We just have to wait for the season to unfold.

It begins Sunday.

