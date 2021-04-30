Nevius: 49ers happily play into NFL draft night’s mystique

When did the NFL draft turn into “The Masked Singer”?

Thursday night’s extravaganza had it all — a house band, a geeked-up Cleveland crowd and, for some reason, Commissioner Roger Goodell’s La-Z-Boy armchair.

And, of course, at the center of everything was the Big Reveal from the 49ers. According to NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, their first-round pick was “one of the great mysteries of the NFL draft in recent years.”

Spoiler alert: It’s Trey Lance, the do-it-all-but-on-a-small-stage quarterback from North Dakota State.

And granted, NDSU is not a big football powerhouse, like Eastern Illinois, where Jimmy Garoppolo attended, but he definitely makes a good impression — even if he didn’t wear socks with his draft night tux.

Lance showed his scrambling ability in his first interviews. Asked about Garoppolo, Lance said he was “eager to learn from him.” Well played.

What the choice really did was hand a big favor to Mac Jones, who somehow became the 49ers’ presumptive choice of pigskin pundits everywhere. The Faithful fan base and the deep thinkers then decided Jones was not athletic enough and made their feelings known.

If the team had picked Jones, he would have walked into a woodchipper of doubt and criticism. It could easily have turned ugly.

Instead, the brain trust took the guy with the run/pass talent. Of course, there is no way to know how this will turn out, or if Lance will be the quarterback of the future.

But we do know that after the pick, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were just this side of giddy. They said they actually enjoyed the swirl of speculation. Shanahan said when he heard something that was not true he not only felt no need to correct it, the smoke screen was helpful.

Lynch was delighted to know that as Lance said in an interview, he “just found out (he was the pick) two minutes ago.”

Meanwhile, owner Jed York suddenly morphed into a Twitter prankster, sending out deadpan messages trolling the hyperventilating viewers.

“Anyone seen Kyle and JL?” he tweeted about an hour before pick time. “I REALLY want to know what our plan is now ...”

And, when the bonkers rumor surfaced that the 49ers might have made a run to trade for Aaron Rodgers, York tweeted, “Wait, call coming in ... what area code is 920?”

It’s Wisconsin, of course. Very amusing, Jed.

But now that the giddiness has died down, there are some serious considerations here. Apparently Lynch and Shanahan thought it was funny to listen to wild, unsubstantiated rumors.

But I’ll bet it wasn’t as much fun for Garoppolo. First, Shanahan had to be coaxed at the end of the season to say he still had faith in him. Then he and Lynch engineered a blockbuster trade, specifically to draft a quarterback to be his eventual replacement.

And that was followed by all manner of speculation and rumors, including that the team would just cut him loose or trade him — New England was a popular destination.

And now, after months of hearing that he should/will be replaced, it appears the team wants him to be the quarterback next year. The plan seems to be Lance standing behind him and Garoppolo playing the role of Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes.

It sounds like the team is saying: “Hey, Jimmy, we know it has been a tough offseason, but you’re our guy. Now go out and get ʼem.”

You have to think that some fence-mending is in order. And that idea was reinforced Thursday night when Shanahan jumped on the first Jimmy G question to make a formal apology.

Shanahan flippantly replied to a question on Monday about whether or not Garoppolo would be on the team when the season started by saying he didn’t know who “would be alive on Sunday.” A collective wince went through the locker room.

“I’m glad you asked about Jimmy,” Shanahan said. “I totally bombed that (answer) on Monday. I believe in him as a person and what he can do on tape. If he isn’t here, I’ll be disappointed.”

That’s commendable, but you could easily see this turning into a rough year for Garoppolo. Only Mac Jones has more public doubters in this part of the country.

And Lance, based on a very small sample size, seems poised, engaging and likable. His physical gifts are obvious. If he has the football acumen Shanahan thinks he does, he could progress quickly. A few promising cameo appearances and there could be a clamoring for him to be the starter.

And yet, Garoppolo has not only been a winner in 22 of 30 games he’s played, he’s popular in the locker room. It will be interesting to see how Shanahan handles this. Frankly, if he’s going to expect Garoppolo to be the starter, he needs to feed his confidence, not his doubts.

And at that point, let the chips fall where they may. Jimmy G can play quarterback, but he needs to stay healthy. He could take a page from the Rodgers playbook. When the Packers drafted his presumptive replacement, Rodgers stepped up and had an MVP season.

But that’s for later. It’s NFL draft time, baby. And as silly as a lot of it seems — Goodell asking fans to boo him is getting old — the show is a big hit. Last year’s draft drew 15.6 million viewers, five million more than this year’s Oscars.

And the word was this year’s was expected to draw even more viewers, at least partly because of the constant speculation and mystery about the 49ers’ first-round pick.

Are you not entertained?

