Nevius: 49ers have to see where Jimmy Garoppolo can take them

Last week I met a guy wearing a 49ers hat.

“So you haven’t jumped ship yet?” I said.

“No way,” he said. “If they go to the Super Bowl, I give them three years.”

You have to think the team hopes there are many more like him. Because right now they are trending the wrong direction.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

As Bill Parcells famously said, “You are what your record says you are.” For the 49ers, that’s 2-3, at the bottom of their division and coming off a loss some players called “embarrassing.”

It is not a position of strength, especially stepping into a game they could easily lose. (The Rams are favored by 3.)

Sure, the team could put together a run to make the playoffs, but that would seem pretty miraculous. What seems more likely is that the focus should be on the here and now ― the regular season.

What kind of season will emerge from the last 11 games? Is it going to be one of those “We fell short, but saw some promising signs for the future” seasons? Or “The beginning of a tailspin for the franchise” seasons?

It is a rough time for it ― the 4-1 Rams are tied for most sacks in the NFL ― but now the team has to begin to figure out what works and what doesn’t for the future.

One thing Kyle Shanahan said last week was that they won last year by running the ball and they intend to do that again. Makes sense.

The offensive line has certainly been challenged enough ― Mike McGlinchey said he’s tired of social media “coaches.” If the O-line is going to make a stand, now is the time.

And most of all, Shanahan is going to have to make a call on Jimmy Garoppolo. This week he said high ankle sprains are so slow to heal that Garoppolo may feel the effects for weeks.

If so, it’s pretty simple. That’s the Jimmy you’ve got, a sore-ankled QB who finds it difficult to push off his right leg to drive the ball deep down the field. You’re going to have to dink and dunk and avoid the long balls.

That’s pretty much what Garoppolo was doing last week. Around the two-minute warning he was 6-of-11 for 77 yards, no interceptions and a QB rating of 76.7.

Miami, of course, steamrollered the 49ers, getting them down 23-7 near the end of the half. Going for the big splash play, Garoppolo tried an ill-advised long heave down the sideline. The ball hung like a balloon and was intercepted.

If there was any doubt, that was convincing evidence Garoppolo couldn’t push off the leg. Presumably that was one of the throws Shanahan meant when he said he could see he wasn’t 100%.

Miami ended up turning the interception into a field goal, taking a 27-7 lead with less than 40 seconds left in the half. It looked like a good time, as TV analyst Mike Schlereth said at the time, to receive the kickoff, run out the clock, get into the locker room and get Garoppolo off his feet.

Instead, Shanahan called timeout with 30 seconds left, 75 yards from the goal line. We’re all for never-say-die, but the odds of getting something out of that time and distance are not good.

It put Garoppolo in the position of trying to push the ball downfield. He tried, the ball fluttered, was intercepted and the Dolphins got an insult-to-injury field goal. I don’t see what that accomplished.

And that’s when Shanahan replaced Garoppolo with C.J. Beathard. Which set off an entire Twitterstorm of speculation. National pundits called the benching prophetic. “Is this the end of the Garoppolo era?” one asked. Another suggested Jimmy contact his Realtor because he won’t be around long.

It was pointed out that Garoppolo’s contract is structured so the team could cut him in 2021 and save millions. Then it is only a short leap of logic to suggest that the team might fill the gap by adding Kirk Cousins or Matt Ryan, Shanahan favorites.

Is any of that possible? Who knows? These people can manufacture this stuff out of thin air.

What we can say is this kind of rumor-swirl is not good for anyone’s peace of mind. It seemed like the benching caused a lot of drama for very little return. Not to mention Garoppolo has to be looking over his shoulder after every incompletion.

(Beathard, by the way, was fine, but nothing spectacular. He and Garoppolo each engineered touchdown drives. But it should be mentioned that Beathard on that drive had two unsuccessful third-down conversions ― a sack and an incompletion ― only to be bailed out by defensive penalties and automatic first downs.)

Which is a long way of saying it is happening again. Once again, Garoppolo looked pretty good at practice. It seems likely he will be the starter.

But as many have pointed out, if Garoppolo wasn’t healthy enough to play the second half last week, he shouldn’t have played the first half. Everyone knows the deal ― he’s got a bad leg and it is going to be difficult to throw deep.

Shanahan certainly knows that better than anyone. So does he think a dinged-up Garoppolo is better than the alternatives? If he does, he should start him.

And, barring injury or calamity, Garoppolo should stay out there. He’s your quarterback, he’s giving it a try and he’s shown he can do some things despite the injury.

He’s either the quarterback or he’s not. If he’s not healthy, put him on IR. If he is hobbled but able to go, he should play.

The whole game.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius