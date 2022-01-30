Nevius: 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan leads hip new wave of NFL coaches

At this point you’re familiar with the Kyle Shanahan look. Five-day stubble, trending toward a full beard by game day. Trendy haircut, close-cropped on the sides and floppy up top. The flat-brim hat.

Now check out the other coaches in Sunday’s playoffs. The Rams’ Sean McVay (36) clicks all the hipster boxes. He’s got the stubble, the shaved sides and the gelled comb-over.

In Cincinnati, Zac Taylor (38) is on and off with the stubble, but he’s definitely working the hair.

And Kansas City coach Andy Reid (63) is ...

OK, I didn’t say it was everyone.

But it is pretty clear the new NFL is developing a “type” for head coaches.

Look at Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury (42), last week’s Packers opponent Matt LaFleur (42), Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni (40), Buffalo’s Sean McDermott (47) and Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski (39).

OK, we’re kidding about the haircuts and beards. (Mostly. Although it is uncanny how often the stereotype fits. Kingsbury could be on the cover of Hipster Coaches Weekly.)

What we’re really talking about isn’t the way they look — it is what they represent.

In each of those cases, you have a young, hip football nerd who can run an offense like a video game. In each of those cases, the youthful head coaches also call the plays.

That’s an extraordinary amount of control to hand over. It takes a lot of faith to anoint someone a head coach and also let them run the offense — particularly if the coach, like McVay, is only three years older than his quarterback, Matt Stafford.

At 42, Shanahan is almost the senior citizen of the group. But you’d have to think that if he wasn’t the impetus for the new trend, he was a big part of it happening.

As has been well-documented, McVay and LaFleur both served on NFL staffs with Shanahan, who was sometimes their boss. You have to think some teams decided to look for a “Shanahan kinda guy.”

That starts with drawing up plays, of course. Shanahan’s a proven play-caller. So are those other guys, all of whom cut their teeth on the offensive side of the ball. Defensive coaches still get head coaching jobs, but right now offense is king.

It’s helpful that the NFL is now, more than ever, a quarterback-driven league, which means the play-callers direct their QBs like their own personal joystick.

The misdirections, end-arounds and naked bootlegs are signatures for Shanahan, and for most of the others, too. Someone always seems to be in motion before the snap.

But we’ve all known savants who can dazzle you with knowledge but don’t have the faintest idea how to interact socially.

Being a head coach brings a lot of management obstacles. You can’t play everyone, so some players are always unhappy. And losing seasons, like the 49ers’ 6-10 in 2020, can pull a team apart.

So can losing four in a row, as the 49ers did this year to fall to 2-4.

Continuing to get a good effort from his players, and rebounding into the playoffs and now to the NFC championship, says a lot about how Shanahan and his staff held this together.

We only get glimpses of Shanahan at press conferences, but he comes across as someone who is comfortable with himself and willing to take on hard questions. He gets full marks for answering reporters’ queries at length and declining pat responses.

Those traits have to carry over to the players. He’s honest. If anything, he’s blunt. This space has criticized him for his stinginess with compliments.

But I think it is also likely that the players appreciate that Shanahan has “the drip,” as we kids say.

When Emmanuel Sanders signed with the team in 2019, he noticed Shanahan was wearing Yeezy sneakers.

“This is one cool coach,” he said at the time.

Shanahan has talked about listening to rap while he draws up plays, and hip-hop is played, loudly, during most practices. He’s such a fan of Lil Wayne, he named his son “Carter,” which is the rapper’s last name.

Rap knowledge must be a thing in the new world order. Nathaniel Hackett (42) was just named Broncos head coach. And yes, he’ll be calling the plays.

But it was his resume that was interesting. At UC Davis, Hackett majored in neurobiology and also “taught a hip-hop dance class.”

Which brings us to the latest example of the Shanahan effect. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is right out of the new template. First, he’s smart, with a degree in history from Yale.

Also, he has followed Shanahan to virtually every team he’s coached. He’s obviously learned from him.

McDaniel’s press conferences are freewheeling and unfiltered. And USA Today claimed that with his thick horn-rimmed glasses, his look “screams hipster.”

And to reinforce his cred, when a reporter named Mike Jones asked a question last week, McDaniel immediately shouted, “Mike Jones, what?”

Which, as I am sure you know (I had no clue), is a reference to rapper Mike Jones, who made “Mike Jones what?” a catchphrase several years ago.

The clip went viral, of course, and that can’t be a negative these days. McDaniel has already gotten one head-coaching interview with Miami and is reportedly being asked back for a second.

That prompted a sports website writer to decry the fact that in interviewing McDaniel, teams were overlooking candidates of color.

Then the site had to issue a correction when it discovered that McDaniel is biracial.

Just another case of a Shanahan type who checks all the boxes.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemoccrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius