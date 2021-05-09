Nevius: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t need to be loyal lame duck, but he will

You’ve heard all the recommendations for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

He should be “mature” about his situation. He should give 100% to the team this year, even though he knows his replacement has already been hired (drafted). And he should do all he can to help Trey Lance get ready to play quarterback in the NFL.

This raises a question:

Why?

It isn’t as if the 49ers haven’t made it clear they’re dropping him like a hot rock. A year ago they were putting Garoppolo on a 50-foot banner outside Levi’s Stadium.

Now Kyle Shanahan is openly discussing the trades the team considered for him. Matthew Stafford, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers are three of them.

And when those didn’t pan out, the 49ers gobsmacked the NFL by swapping three first-round draft choices and a third to move up to get Lance.

And now, having gotten him, they’ve essentially announced that Garoppolo is a lame duck. It isn’t if Lance is going to win the competition; it is when.

Maybe this year. Maybe next year. Heck, owner Jed York said recently if Jimmy G goes out and “takes us to the Super Bowl again or has an MVP-caliber season,” he might be the team QB for a couple of years.

So that’s all he has to do? How generous.

Look, there is nothing wrong with the 49ers drafting the quarterback of the future. In fact, they needed to. Watching Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard struggle as backups made it clear neither was the answer.

And Lance looks intriguing. Strong arm, big body, fast and he’s been a winner. It is always exciting to see top, young talent arrive on your team.

However — just asking — have you, or anyone you know, ever seen Lance play a football game? There’s video and the snippets look good, but that’s why they call them highlights. Also, he was playing against the likes of Youngstown State.

But we’re ready to hand him the car keys right away? Because there’s apparently still talk of trading Jimmy G.

You’ll recall that a question about whether Garoppolo would be on the team after the draft created a rare PR misstep by Kyle Shanahan. He said he couldn’t “guarantee anyone in the world will be alive on Sunday.”

It was a flippant wisecrack that seemed especially insensitive, given the constant churn of rumors around Garoppolo.

Shanahan knew he’d blown it right away. At his next presser he made a point to say he had “bombed” that question. He said he talked to Garoppolo and apologized.

And as you heard, more than one player — led by Garoppolo pal George Kittle — playfully called Shanahan that Sunday to tell him they were alive.

Very funny. But I think they also made a point. That crossed the line, coach.

They may feel for Garoppolo. By all accounts, he is well-liked in the locker room. That’s not easy when you are the highest-paid player on the team. He’s down-to-earth, good-natured and takes some shots on the field without complaint.

And no, Garoppolo isn’t going to start giving interviews complaining about being mistreated. He’s classy and aware of his role. He immediately texted Lance and welcomed him to the team. In recent interviews he’s said he understands the situation and that GM John Lynch kept him informed.

And, of course, he’s still making some $25 million a year, so it’s not like he isn’t set for life.

OK, fine. But I still don’t get why you had to burn the Garoppolo bridge so quickly and completely.

Team Shana-Lynch clearly soured on Garoppolo last season, including benching him at halftime in a loss to Miami. Trying to play with a high-ankle sprain, Garoppolo attempted a long throw in the second quarter, which hovered like a balloon, was picked off and turned into a field goal and a 27-7 lead with 40 second left.

And rather than run out the clock and go to the locker room, Shanahan called time out and had Garoppolo try another long pass. Again the ball fluttered, was intercepted and the Dolphins got another field goal.

Just saying, the narrative from that game was Garoppolo was benched for poor play. But Shanahan didn’t help him out much.

I like and support Shanahan, but the whole idea that the franchise is a dynasty in waiting needs a little grain of salt. In the Lynch/Shanahan era, the team has gone 6-10, 4-12, 13-3 and 6-10.

And yes, injuries have been brutal. But that’s where your team depth comes in. The good teams have great first-stringers and good replacements. That’s why the draft is such a key.

That one big year, the Super Bowl season, had a lot of Garoppolo in it. Granted, he’s been hurt and the greatest ability is avail-ability. But he has been generally good when healthy.

Now, there is no telling what he will be like next year. In a perfect world, he plays well. That would be a win-win. It will help the 49ers on the field and it would bolster his confidence and value for an inevitable trade.

It is also entirely possible, having spent an entire offseason hearing that the 49ers had lost faith in him, that he may be rattled, uptight and ineffective.

Nobody is saying he should remain the QB if that is the case. There are no scholarships in the NFL.

And maybe Lance — who does seem likeable and smart — will come in and set the field aflame. He’s got all the right numbers. Maybe he’s the key to the future. Fingers crossed.

But if that doesn’t happen, you know what would be the ultimate irony?

Mac Jones tears it up next season as quarterback of the Patriots.

