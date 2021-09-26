Nevius: 49ers seem to be sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo

There is only one way to describe the 49ers’ quarterback situation.

Weird.

As of now, it is all Jimmy Garoppolo, almost all of the time. He’s been calm, collected and successful, as the two 90-plus-yard drives last week demonstrated.

But things continue to be unsettled. Trey Lance is lurking on the sideline but was a DNP last week. Odd, because it was the kind of situation where we were told he’d excel.

Let’s look at how we got here:

The 49ers’ brain trust spent the offseason shopping for a replacement for Garoppolo. That’s not media speculation. Last week Kyle Shanahan talked openly about calling Green Bay about Aaron Rodgers and getting turned down.

That was followed by the NFL draft, in which the team traded three first-round draft picks (and a third-rounder) to choose Trey Lance. As Shanahan said afterward, “I’m sure Jimmy was a little pissed off.”

Lance got the bulk of the snaps in preseason, even staying out on the field when the plan, supposedly, was to alternate him with Garoppolo. General Manager John Lynch fed speculation, saying Jimmy was the starter and “Trey is pushing him.”

In the first game of the year, Garoppolo directed the team down to the 5-yard line. Which was when Shanahan decided to insert Lance.

As Joe Montana said in a recent interview, Bill Walsh used to pull that, sending him in to replace Steve DeBerg in the red zone so Montana could get the easy score.

Montana called the move “almost embarrassing,” saying he felt like, ‘Oh God, sorry, Steve.’”

Lance promptly threw a touchdown pass, but network analyst Mark Sanchez said it couldn’t have been easy for Garoppolo to congratulate Lance (although he did.)

“He’s not wrong,” Garoppolo said on KNBR. “It is what it is.”

And then — and we’re getting to the critical part — there was Game 2 with the Eagles.

The first half was literally historically awful. The offense was unable to convert a single first down in the first quarter, the first time that’s happened since 2016. They were 0-5 on third downs. Garoppolo was not sharp, missing badly on at least four throws.

If there was ever a time to see this Trey Lance magic we’ve been hearing about, this was it. Clearly the team needed a spark.

He never got in the game.

Shanahan stuck with Garoppolo.

And he was rewarded.

The drive of the game came at the end of the first half. The 49ers went from their own 3-yard line to the end zone as time expired. The highlight was a nice between-the-defenders throw by Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel, which got them in scoring position.

In the second half, Garoppolo and the 49ers settled down. They mounted another length-of-the-field drive, a 16-play, nine-minute slog that took the air out of the game. Two-and-0, baby.

But what gives? Is Shanahan really ride or die with Jimmy G? After casting all this shade, has he decided Garoppolo is the answer?

Or is it possible the idea of handing the offense over to a rookie out of North Dakota State doesn’t sound as appealing now that every win is critical and a single play can mean the difference?

The other rookie quarterbacks around the league are generally playing on losing teams, hoping to build something. As the 49ers keep telling us, they’re already built. This is no time for a quarterback skills camp.

If so, there’s no shame in that. Quarterback is the hardest job in sports. Just look around the league at this year’s first-rounders.

Take consensus No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. Second in Heisman Trophy voting as a junior, he won a national championship at Clemson and was the first choice in this year’s draft.

And so far, he isn’t lighting up the league. Partly that’s because his team, Jacksonville, is terrible. He’s thrown five interceptions in his first two games and last week managed just 118 yards.

Then there is the second overall draft pick this year, Zach Wilson. Scouts raved about his electric skill set, including breakaway speed. A lot of people (and I may have been one of them) thought Wilson was the best fit for the 49ers.

So far, he’s a mixed bag. He had a nice first game against the Panthers, tossing two touchdown passes with an interception. But he took a pounding, getting sacked six times. It seemed to show in his second game.

The first pass he threw against the Patriots was intercepted. So was the second. He went on to throw a total of four picks. At one point he had four completions to his team and four to the opposition. He was lustily booed by ever-patient New York fans.

Meanwhile, the winning quarterback in that game was a rookie named Mac Jones.

Remember him? He is the former Alabama quarterback that every pigskin expert told us the 49ers were going to draft.

The knock on Jones was that he wasn’t flashy or fleet. He just stood in the pocket and made throws. Against the Jets he was 22-0f-30 for 186 yards. No touchdowns, no interceptions and the win.

Now the experts are saying Jones looks like the best rookie quarterback so far.

So where’s Lance?

