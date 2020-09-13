Nevius: 49ers should have edge if pass rush isn’t rusty

As the 49ers prepare to play the Cardinals Sunday, they have to be thinking about another football team ― Navy.

In case you missed it, Navy opened the season on Labor Day, hosting BYU in a nationally televised game. It was a naval disaster. BYU rang up 55 points, while Navy could only manage a lonely field goal.

But the 55-3 loss wasn’t the hot topic in football circles. It was that Navy, in an abundance of caution in the COVID-19 era, did not hold any full-contact, tackle-to-the-turf practices.

As a result, the thinking went, the Midshipmen weren’t ready for all-out, game-time hitting. Even head coach Ken Niumatalolo said his team looked terrible without tackling practice, and announced after the game that they were going back to full-contact immediately.

The “no hitting, no winning” meme quickly began to trend in football circles. Coaches and pundits weighed in to opine that everyone knows you can’t prepare for a full-speed game without live tackling in practice.

Which is not what the 49ers have been doing. Coach Kyle Shanahan went back and forth on the idea in training camp, weighing the risk of injury over sharpening tackling skills. He essentially decided not to have live hitting at practice. (Although someone apparently forgot to tell LB Fred Warner who, according to reports, was lighting people up.)

It is just one reason the game against Arizona is a perfect “trap” game.

You know the deal. If the 49ers win, so what? The Cardinals were 5-10-1 last year. The Niners should beat them.

But if the 49ers aren’t sharp and look like a team experiencing its first full contact of the season, this could get problematic.

And you know a season-opening loss would induce mass hyperventilation among the Faithful.

(With the smoky air in the Bay Area, the NFL could delay or reschedule the game, depending on air quality readings.)

If preseason predictions mean anything ― and they don’t ― the Cardinals are a team to watch. They make several media lists as a potential dark horse contender.

Also, people are swooning over Kyler Murray. The former first-round choice of the Oakland A’s opted for football and is now the trendy pick to be the NFL’s Next Big Thing.

Football pundit Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports Insider predicts, “Kyler Murray is going to have a monster season. He will be perceived as an absolute top 10, starting QB by January.”

That sets up an interesting little matchup in Week 1. Murray, last year’s offensive Rookie of the Year, will be looking to establish himself as that top-tier QB.

And the 49ers’ defense, personified by Dee Ford and defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa, will be attempting to chase him down and knock him over.

This will also be interesting because of something Raiders GM Mike Mayock said the other day about the lack of exhibition games. He said you use the preseason to evaluate your draft choices, but they are also important for the second and third-year guys, who have been asked to work on some things. Those practice games give you a chance to see if they’ve done it.

So, if the signature strength of the 49ers’ defense is pass rush and linebackers, this should be an ideal game to see where everyone is.

Meanwhile, the question for Murray is: is he a shifty, buy-some-time passer like Russell Wilson? Or is he a tuck-the-ball-and-take-off runner like Lamar Jackson, who ran for over 1,200 yards last year?

The Jackson model clearly works ― he was voted league MVP last year ― but often not for long. Sooner or later, running quarterbacks get hit and hit hard. Injuries ensue. As always, this column agrees with Steve Young, who says you can be a running quarterback for a while, but eventually you are going to have to stand in the pocket and complete passes.

Murray definitely has the potential to be a top passer. But last year, in his first season, he tried some of the shifty moves that were so successful in college at Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman.

Turns out NFL players not only know those moves, they’re fast enough to run them down. Murray was sacked 48(!) times. Contrast that with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, sacked just 16 times in the entire 2016 regular season.

What’s more, according to metrics from Pro Football Focus, 23 of Murray’s sacks were “charged to the quarterback,” meaning Murray held the ball too long or ran himself into trouble.

It’s made for an odd stat line against the 49ers. While Murray put up good numbers in two games against them last year, with a QB rating of over 100 in each, the Cardinals lost both.

Also, the 49ers sacked Murray seven times in two games. With essentially the same offensive line back for Arizona, you’d expect the D-line to apply max pressure.

So, it doesn’t seem like much of a reach to say a big part of this game is going to turn on the 49ers’ pressure on Murray, and Murray’s ability to get away from it.

And with all things being equal, given a sack-prone QB facing speedy, proven pass rushers, you’d have to give the 49ers the edge.

Assuming they haven’t forgotten how to tackle.

