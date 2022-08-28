Nevius: 49ers’ Trey Lance steps into NFL’s nonstop vortex

So you want to be an NFL quarterback?

It seems to me that the joy and pleasure of being Trey Lance are overrated right now.

It’s got to be tough.

With Thursday night’s pretty embarrassing 17-0 shutout loss to the Texans, we conclude football’s Silly Season.

SS begins with the thrilling opening of training camp, with lots of speculation and deep dives into trends and possibilities. Then there are exhibition games, which we are told are meaningless, and yet somehow take on huge importance.

Until they are over. Then we realize they weren’t that important after all.

This is Lance’s first year as Face of the Franchise. He meets the press at least twice a week and his every move and utterance is recorded and analyzed.

Back in my day, when we rode a stagecoach to practices and football coaches wore neckties, we never thought to keep a running tally of a quarterback’s passing stats in practice.

But Lance’s were published every day, with comments about where the ball was thrown and general tendencies (throwing high was a constant.)

He is the stated topic on shouty sports TV talk shows and gets an almost-daily treatment on one sports website or another. Someone, like the Chronicle’s savvy Eric Branch, digs into the numbers and finds that in his entire career — college and NFL — Lance has thrown fewer passes than Tom Brady did in a game last year.

And frankly it hasn’t helped that, on the basis of a very small sample size, his supporters are competing to outdo themselves in lofty predictions of grandeur. He will lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. He will be MVP.

How about he plays a full season and we see how he does?

He is coming into focus, of course, at least a little bit.

So far the template is that he plays OK, with a few bobbles and then hits a splash play. If he hits speedy Danny Gray for the bomb TD, all is forgiven. His supporters crank up the “I-told-you-so’s” to 11.

However ...

The accuracy issues remain. He’s at the “show me” stage now, where he needs to link up enough spot-on throws to put the knock to bed.

The concern is that the identifiable problems persist.

Last week George Kittle joked that earlier in his career, Lance threw a short pass to him so hard it nearly took his helmet off. Against the Texans, Kittle came across the field and Lance fired a bullet that almost took his hands off. We need to see some touch.

Lance had Malik Turner open over the middle, with room to run, but threw a sinker that Turner had to go to the ground to catch. No yards after the catch there.

We should add that Lance wasn’t getting much protection and is better when he isn’t being pressured. But so is every quarterback. As Kyle Shanahan said in a Friday conference call, the O-line is a work in progress.

“We’re not there yet,” he said. “I think that’s obvious.”

So Lance may just have to deal with the heat.

Meanwhile, the strange and terrible saga of Jimmy Garoppolo continues. As roster cuts approach, the Jimmy G speculation is going into overdrive.

In the game with the Texans, the Amazon Prime “Thursday Night Football” crew of Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit came back to the Garoppolo conundrum more than once.

And Herbstreit reopened the whole “Jimmy or Trey” can of worms by wondering aloud what was wrong with Garoppolo. Why get rid of him when, if healthy, he was a proven winner?

And then, out of nowhere, you have team owner Jed York tossing out the idea that they might just hang on to Garoppolo for the season. After all, York said, they once had Joe Montana and Steve Young on the same roster.

And just days ago, Adam Schefter — the pundiest of NFL pundits — suggested that there was a possibility that the 49ers would keep Garoppolo if he’d agree to restructure his contract and be the backup.

Can we just say that is the worst idea since the team made Jim Tomsula head coach?

Keeping Jimmy would absolutely guarantee that everyone would be unhappy.

The Jimmy-haters would howl, the pundits would second-guess and the players would have to pick a side.

Besides, why would Garoppolo do that? The 49ers have jerked him around for over a year. Why would he take less money to play backup for them when he could be a starter in, let’s say, Seattle?

It would also have Lance looking over his shoulder after every errant pass.

As Richard Sherman said on Thursday’s broadcast:

“It’s the most awkward situation I’ve ever heard off. It’s like a couple being divorced and the divorced wife staying in the house while the husband gets remarried.”

So given all that, I don’t think it is wild speculation to think that Lance is feeling a little anxious. And you can imagine that at least six times a day, someone tells him to “just relax.”

Which has to be the most annoying thing it is possible to say to someone who is tense.

Still, the hope was that, after training camp and the preseason, a consensus would be built. And sure enough, a quarterback did step up and make an impression.

Unfortunately, it was late draft choice Brock Purdy. He threw well, had a little bounce to him and can definitely wiggle out of pressure. (Although, after his third spinning cutback in the backfield, you want to yell, “Just throw it away, for God’s sake.”

Now, nobody’s suggesting Purdy is going to pull a Russell Wilson, a rookie third-round pick who unexpectedly became the starter at Seattle ahead of Matt Flynn, a big-contract acquisition.

Purdy as the starter? That’s crazy. But you know it is out there somewhere in speculation-ville.

Because right now, with nothing settled, it looks like it is going to be that kind of year.

Just relax.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius