Nevius: Advice for Warriors’ Klay Thompson? Look on the bright side

This is what they used to say about Spanish bullfighters.

There were some who were great, but then encountered a crisis of confidence. Suddenly they could picture all the things that might go wrong. They lost their poise in the ring.

The bullfight insiders would say they knew the reason:

“He has too much imagination.”

You know who else seems to be suffering from an imagination surplus?

Klay Thompson.

The story at the end of this week was supposed to be that Thompson bounced back from his train wreck in Phoenix with Thursday night’s game. He scored the most points (19) and hit the most three-pointers (5) of the year.

But in the first half, when his shots weren’t falling, Thompson looked listless and discouraged. Every miss, or opponent make, had him agonizing, grimacing and shaking his head.

That’s not just a view from the cheap seats. Steve Kerr said Thompson was “pressing, hanging his head a little.”

Draymond Green stressed that he was talking about “all of us,” but he could have been referring to the hangdog body language of first-half Klay when he said:

“Guys were just feeling sorry for themselves. When (the opposition) scores a basket, it’s worse than it seems.”

And, of course, there was the curious game with the Suns Tuesday night. That was when Thompson, always considered the most Zen of the Warriors, had a bizarre meltdown with Devin Booker.

In replays, you can see Thompson was clearly not only the instigator, but the one who kept it going and escalated it to the point where he was thrown off the floor.

It was literally a career moment. Since he was drafted in 2011, Thompson had never been tossed from an NBA game.

It was couched as a “couple of competitors going at it,” but even Booker seemed a bit perplexed.

Afterward, Booker not only said, “I love Klay Thompson,” he said Klay was the guy he wanted to be when he came into the league.

So what’s eating Klay Thompson?

Nobody knows for sure, but there are some logical theories.

For starters, we know he is extremely touchy about putting him out to pasture too soon.

When the idea was floated that he might retire when his contract expires after the 2023-24 season, he blew up.

“I have no intention of retiring in 2024,” he told reporters. “That’s crazy. Just because I didn’t play five-on-five doesn’t mean I’m going to retire. That is absurd.”

OK, but you can’t say you won’t play in pickup or exhibition games because of a “mental block,” as Thompson did, without inviting some speculation.

And it is unmistakably true that the Warriors are looking to the future. They just handed Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole $100-million-plus contracts. And stories have already appeared suggesting that Poole or Wiggins is the new “Warriors’ second offensive option,” which is what Thompson has been through four NBA championships.

Which may be why he had such a strong reaction when Charles Barkley pontificated that Thompson was no longer the player he was before those terrible knee and Achilles injuries.

“Is he done?” Barkley said. “No, I don't think he’s done. I think he is slowing down, and it is catching up with him, and that is why he’s frustrated.”

It was interesting that Thompson didn’t rage at Barkley or call him an idiot. He said his feelings were bruised.

“It hurt my heart, saying that,” he said. “It hurts when someone like Charles Barkley, with the platform he has, says you’re not the same player.”

And let’s just say Charles Barkley is actually a good analyst, but at this point he’s an entertainer. As Steph Curry said when asked about the comments, the pundits say things, “because they know they will move the needle.”

What you wish is that someone could help Thompson get out of his head. To stop obsessing over every missed shot. To quit measuring every movement, every play, to what happened in the past.

That may have been what Curry meant when he said, “For Klay, it is big-picture mode.”

Because big picture-wise, things aren’t so bad.

As far as a contract, Thompson is pretty much set. He will, according to Spotrac, make over $80 million over the next two years. That’s at the end of a five-year, $189 million deal.

And, by the way, he has teammates that have his back. When Thompson got off to a slow start Thursday night, the team started looking for him.

Curry set him up for back-to-back three-pointers, which he caught in stride and knocked down confidently.

“Steph knew he had to get Klay going,” Kerr said after the game.

And when he did, the clouds seemed to lift. Thompson clearly ties his worth as a player to making shots.

“If I’m not out there shooting, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do,” he said after the game.

Well, maybe take a breath and look around. You’re still an important part of an NBA championship team. You have those four rings. You have guys like Devin Booker, who openly say you were a role model.

Curry is right. Look at the big picture.

Consider: a story just came out in the Ringer about the night, 20 years ago, when musician Warren Zevon (Werewolves of London) went on the Late Show with David Letterman.

It was no secret that Zevon would soon die of incurable cancer. In fact, he and Letterman openly discussed it. Letterman even asked him if he’d learned anything from knowing he was at the end.

“Enjoy every sandwich,” Zevon said.

That’s good advice.

I’d suggest the Reuben, Klay.

