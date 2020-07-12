Nevius: Are we sure it’s time for sports to return?

Maybe we expected too much from sports.

They seemed like the perfect tonic; an off-ramp for the return to normal. America is a little down now, the thinking went, and a ballgame would be just the ticket.

And I admit I was on board. It would give us all something to watch and discuss. Plus, uniquely American games like baseball and football would restore a little of our positive national identity.

But since then, there has been nothing but red flags and alarm bells. Virtually every team in every sport has at least one reported positive test for COVID-19. Two MLS soccer teams, FC Dallas and Nashville SC, had to withdraw from the restarted season tournament after multiple players tested positive.

And, of course, Buster Posey’s decision to opt out of the 60-game season only intensified the debate. Posey made the right call. He and his wife have adopted twin girls and the risk for newborns would be significant.

But Posey, as an established elder statesman with championship rings, also gives lesser-known players a runway if they want to opt out. Whether or not they get paid ― early reports were that a player had to be “high risk” to sit out and still get their salary ― they may just be too concerned with their health to play.

And yet, the impression we are getting from the higher-ups is that these games are going to happen, dammit. Sports leagues are now saying that if a player tests positive, he/she will be taken out of the lineup and quarantined, but the games go on.

Which is when we learn that we should have been paying more attention to Sean Doolittle when he was pitching for the A’s. Now he’s with the Nationals, and in a formal interview last week, he said something crazy perceptive.

“Sports,” he said, “are like the reward of a functional society.”

And sports columnists all over the country smacked their heads and said, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

His point is that we’re putting the reward first. Until we can say something more than “we hope everything will be OK” as a reason to start playing games, there’s a lot of work to be done. And that may mean postponing or canceling the restarts ― the reward.

This is where the feel-good let’s-play-some-ball narrative gets a little shaky. ESPN football pundit Adam Schefter drew an interesting contrast in an interview on June 26.

“When I speak to people on teams,” he said, “they’re uneasy. They’re anxious. They’re concerned. When I speak to other people who are near the top of the NFL food chain, they are convinced there is going to be football.”

He’s talking about the NFL, but the vibe is the same with other sports. The Suits, up in their luxury boxes, telling the Uniforms, down on the field, “Sic ‘em, guys. But stay safe.”

To which the players are saying, as Posey did, “What are we doing here?”

You can’t blame the players. They are 20- to 30-somethings in the prime of their lives. Having reached this level, they are extremely well compensated.

But they also often have family at home to consider, especially parents who are older. And frankly, the descriptions of the last days of those who die of COVID, despite the best efforts of doctors, are terrifying. Of course the players are concerned.

And looking at the “season” isn’t exactly reassuring. It is a bit of a surprise to see that you can print the entire Giants’ 60-game schedule on two calendar pages. That is a lot of games in a short time.

You can bet players have already highlighted the stretch between July 28 and August 12, when the Giants play 16 consecutive games, 10 of which are on the road.

That would be exhausting in normal times. The last thing you want to do is wear down physically when you have concerns about catching a virus. No wonder players and staff have been able to contain their enthusiasm.

And let’s be honest, we’re complicit in the rush to play ballgames. Everyone was a trouper when the pandemic began. We had slogans like “We will get through this together” and lots of heartwarming stories.

But it has been months, hard months, with people dying. Honestly, when these restarts were announced back in June, most of us figured that by July or August the virus would be winding down.

It isn’t. And putting on the masks and hyper-washing your hands is wearing on us. We’d like to go to a restaurant. Or watch a game.

So we start to engage in magical thinking. Maybe if everyone is really, really careful, like if everyone in the NBA is confined to a sanitary biosphere, we can let the games begin.

That’s what we want to believe. But COVID-19 cases are rising in some states, like California ― not dropping. There isn’t anyone who can say this is under control.

We have to accept that as reality. And if we are going to intentionally put players in harm’s way, we have to know they will be safe.

Otherwise the restart has to be postponed. Or canceled.

This is not a game.

