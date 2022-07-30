Nevius: As August arrives, Giants remain a mystery

If you have been following the Giants, you are familiar with the recent debate. It’s the question everyone has been asking.

Should the team be “buyers” or “sellers?”

The idea is that if the brain trust thinks that they have a chance to make the playoffs — they are currently just a few games out of a wild-card spot — they should buy good players to make a push.

And, if it looks like the team has too many holes — poor defense, anemic offense, etc. — they should sell off their aging assets for promising youngsters who will help them rebuild for the future.

And now, with the Aug. 2 trade deadline just days away, we have our answer:

Nobody knows.

Figuring out this team is like trying to grab a handful of San Francisco fog. Every time we think we have them pegged, they pull the old okey-dokey.

In the weeks before the All-Star break, they were clearly a team on the decline. Between the end of June and July 8, they lost eight of 10. Better sell.

But wait — they turned it around, going 5-1 in the six games before the All-Star break. Finally, they were starting to look like the 107-win team from 2021.

But then they turned the turnaround around after the break, going 0-7 on a road trip, an epic, historic belly flop. It was the worst road trip record since 1985. And as everyone has reminded us, any comparison to the 1985 team’s 100-loss season (a franchise record) is not flattering.

Perhaps we should begin with what they are not.

This version of the Giants is neither young nor athletic.

There is a school of thought that the team was aware of that, but — like the Warriors — were going to depend on their veteran core players, with a few young guns sprinkled in.

The problem is that the veterans have been hobbled by injuries. Evan Longoria just made his third trip to the injured list — “Off, on, off, on,” Longoria said. “It’s really all I’ve known this year.”

Brandon Crawford, who was not playing as well as his MVP-like 2021 season, dinged a knee and has struggled to get back into the lineup.

And the other Brandon, Belt, is in that unfortunate situation where the words “drained” and “knee” are used in the same sentence.

Belt has also raised an issue that seems to be contributing to frustration in the clubhouse — the uber-strict adherence to analytics.

In a game during the trip to Los Angeles, the score was tied in the eighth with two runners on base and Belt coming to the plate. Except the numbers said the left-handed hitting Belt is not effective against left-handed pitching.

Manager Gabe Kapler pulled Belt and sent right-handed batter David Villar to the plate. Villar grounded out and not only was the inning over, L.A.’s Cody Bellinger subsequently hit a grand slam and the Giants lost 5-1.

Belt wasn’t happy. In his very Brandon Belt way — thoughtful, reasonable and measured — he told a reporter for the Athletic as much. That after years of Major League experience and success, he wished he’d had the chance to come through.

So the next night Kapler sent Belt in to pinch-hit in the seventh, again with a runner in scoring position and the score tied. And he popped up to end the inning. The Dodgers won that one, too.

In fairness, Belt has had some key hits since, but the sequence seems like an allegory for this season.

As Belt said after losing the seventh straight on the road, “I think we can sum it up in (that) everything is going wrong. Everything needs to change. We’ve got to hit better. We’ve got to play defense better. We’ve got to pitch better. I don’t think there’s any part of our game that is solid right now.”

Agreed. Defensively, the team has ranged from “not very good” to face-palmingly bad.

This space previously highlighted the comically inept sequence against Arizona before the break, when a Diamondbacks runner scored from first on a sacrifice bunt.

But last Wednesday, again in Arizona, they topped it. With runners at second and third, Belt charged a squeeze bunt down the first-base line and — admitting later he couldn’t have gotten the runner at home — sailed the throw over the catcher. That allowed two runs to score on a bunt.

The defensive miscues — normally reliable Austin Slater went through a stretch of overthrowing the cutoff man, for instance — look like a team trying way too hard.

Kapler noted that and said last week that instead of trying harder, maybe the fellas should “try easier.”

Perhaps with that in mind, earlier this month the players staged the “First Annual Evan Longoria Home Run Derby.” The batting practice event had players standing around the cage, hooting and cheering.

“It’s just keeping things light,” Mike Yastrzemski told me. “Keeping things fun. I think the biggest thing about it was bringing some lightness to everybody all at once.”

At the time it had the feel of a turnaround moment, when a team came together and began to enjoy playing.

But then, last week, after giving up two home runs to the Diamondbacks in Arizona, Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón lost his temper and kicked a bat. It flew up and hit Thairo Estrada in the leg.

Estrada went down in a heap, and although he wasn’t badly hurt, his teammates rushed to him.

The TV video caught Wilmer Flores standing over him, looking at Rodón and holding his arms out as if to say, “What the ... ?”

He spoke for us all.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius