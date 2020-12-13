Nevius: A’s should do the right thing, re-sign Marcus Semien

This is why people don’t buy into the Oakland A’s.

Because they don’t buy into their players. Or their fans. Or their team.

In a “Groundhog Day” moment, the team is replaying one of their golden oldies. The you know, the one with the chorus: yeah-we-know-he’s-a-star-but-he’s-just-too-darn-expensive.

In this case it is All-Star shortstop Marcus Semien, who is a free agent after six years with Oakland. Technically, the A’s say they are trying to sign him, but they’ve sent signals by everything but semaphore that it is unlikely.

At this point, A’s fans seem too resigned to put up a fuss. They will probably sigh and toss their Semien game jersey into the pile with the ones from Josh Donaldson, Yoenis Cespedes and Jon Lester (to pick three at random). It’s a sad revolving door in Oakland, the farm team to Major League Baseball.

But Semien is different. This feels like a moment. The A’s want us to take them seriously. They’re working to build a new ballpark, you know.

And with the Warriors and Raiders leaving town, they say they are ready to step up and be the professional sports franchise that represents Oaktown.

Then prove it.

It can’t be because you are waiting for a better candidate. You couldn’t find someone more “rooted in Oakland.” Good franchises develop young players and then re-sign them when they blossom. Instead of having another yard sale, the A’s ought to do that with Semien.

If they’re serious, that is.

Semien is almost comically qualified as a local. He grew up in El Cerrito, went to high school in Berkeley and played at Cal. He lives in Alameda.

The A’s got him and a package of players before the 2015 season in a trade with the White Sox. He’s a 2019 All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove finalist and after a sensational season, finished third in the voting for American League MVP two years ago.

He plays virtually every day. NBC Bay Area Sports calculated that he missed three games in the last two seasons.

He’s a team leader, the player representative, and a stand-up media presence who can be counted on to say the right thing, but with a little pizazz.

Explain again, why wouldn’t you sign this guy? Or even make him a qualifying offer?

OK, to be fair, we have to run through the reasons the brain trust is using to justify possibly letting Semien go.

For starters, a slick-fielding shortstop with some offensive pop is likely to get paid and paid well on the open market. He may not reach $100 million, but he could still get up around $80 million. For a team that wants to keep its yearly payroll around $100 million, that’s steep.

Also, without fans, baseball lost its collective shirt last year. The lack of attendance revenue was gasp-inducing for MLB teams. The A’s, who don’t have much of a fan base to start with, worry that next year won’t be much better and that it will be a risk to take on a big contract with no assurance of larger gate receipts.

Also, as spectacular as Semien was in 2019, he wasn’t as good last year. Of course, neither were many players in a crazy season that was shortened to 60 games because of the coronavirus. Still, they worry that, at 30, Semien may have peaked two years ago. And if he wants, say, a five-year contract, that’s a lot of investment.

Fine. We’ll accept the fact that it is always a risk to sign a player to an expensive and long-term contract. It’s true, there are no sure things in sports. But this is a risk worth taking.

You know what convinced me? Semien’s teammates.

There have been recent stories about the future of the team. Naturally Semien’s name has come up. And apparently unprompted, some of his teammates essentially launched into testimonials.

Mark Canha, also a teammate of Semien’s at Cal, sounded like the best man at a baseball wedding.

“Marcus is an incredible person,” he told Sports Illustrated’s John Hickey. “As a friend, as a teammate, as a man, you can’t have a better teammate than Marcus. He’s our captain and he’s a helluva player and a hell of a friend.”

Just to be clear, that kind of effusive praise is not common in big league clubhouses.

Or take the answer Chad Pinter gave to the Chronicle (slightly summarized.)

“It’s so difficult to even think about Marcus not coming back,” Pinter said. “That leaves a sour taste in my mouth. Marcus is our guy. He’s been our guy. He couldn’t be more respected in the clubhouse. He’s going to be amazing wherever he is, but I hope it’s with us.”

Now consider, if Semien signs with another team, Pinter will likely be the A’s shortstop. He’s basically arguing against his best interests.

Don’t let anyone tell you team chemistry isn’t real. But it is tricky to pull off. Some teams try to manufacture it. It doesn’t always work.

The A’s have it going. They’re a happy, lively group with strong core leadership. Semien is in the middle of that.

This is a moment for the franchise. Signing Semien would say that they realize what they have in him, and are prepared to recognize it in others ― say, in 2024, when Matt Chapman’s and Matt Olson’s contracts are up.

It would say that they are serious. That they deserve our support.

Prove it.

