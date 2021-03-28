Nevius: Baseball is back and striving for normalcy

Opening day for baseball is Thursday. Which should be a happy story.

Because honestly, is there a better coming-out-of-COVID sport? Baseball is outdoors. It is pastoral. It is leisurely. It’s the national pastime, for fungo’s sake.

Also, they’re bringing back the fans. Some teams haven’t finalized the numbers yet, but it looks like the average is going to be around 25% of ballpark capacity.

And yes, we will all talk about how this is a milestone in a return to normal. And how we missed the fans at the games for the sound, the energy and the atmosphere.

But Major League owners really missed the fans. To an extraordinary degree, the baseball business model is all about the whirring of the turnstiles.

A recent New York Times story said that in pre-pandemic 2019, Major League Baseball drew 68.4 million fans. That’s way more than the NFL or NBA. When teams stage 162 shows a year, you can rack up some big numbers.

So the thinking goes that because they were not able to attend games in 2020, eager fans will storm the ticket windows. Even with virus protocols, most teams are thinking they could admit 15-20,000 paying customers.

Which will happen ... probably. But there is some reason for doubt.

For starters, there might be a bit of an “indoor dining” effect. Just because we are allowed to eat indoors at a restaurant doesn’t mean we all want to. After over a year of hyper-caution, the idea of clustering in a confined space — even outdoors — with thousands of people might not be appealing.

But there’s more.

Remember the last time we checked in on our old buddy, baseball? He hasn’t exactly been on a roll lately. Ever since the Houston Cheaters won the 2018 World Series, the Grand Old Game has been riding a roller coaster.

The 2019 season was fine, but what do we make of the 2020 Traveling Caravan of Confusion?

When the pandemic broke in 2020, spring training was just gearing up. When it became clear that COVID was a serious problem, baseball’s deep thinkers handled it in classic fashion — caught flat-footed, they failed to come up with a workable plan and finally threw their hands in the air and gave up.

Kind of like how they handled steroid abuse.

The “solution” only emphasized that they were making it up as they went along.

“Spring training” started July 1. The “regular” season was cut to 60 games. The All-Star Game was canceled. The Blue Jays were told they couldn’t play in Toronto, so they had to spend the summer at their Triple-A site in Buffalo.

They declined the option of a baseball “bubble,” like the NBA, and ended up flying to other cities and ballparks in the midst of a pandemic. Positive COVID tests and postponed games became commonplace. In all, over 40 games were called off, although most were replayed.

You don’t have to search very far to find longtime fans who thought that whole crazy exhibition was a bad joke. And you wonder if some of those doubters are gone for good.

But wait, there’s more.

It wasn’t enough to try to deal with a deadly disease. With the raging virus as a backdrop, baseball owners and players managed to stage a hissing and spitting match that unified fans to scream — “You guys are all a bunch of jerks!”

As the season slipped away, they argued and bickered. It should be said that up until the very end of negotiations, both the owners and the players were proposing far more than a 60-game season.

The owners originally wanted 82 games and the players countered with 114. After a lot of finger-pointing and sanctimonious pontificating, MLB simply imposed a 60-game season — making no one happy.

So now baseball comes to us — we catch a whiff of sunscreen and memories of warm, lazy days — and wants us to remember how much we missed the Boys of Summer. Come back to baseball. All is forgiven.

It will be interesting to see if it is. Another of baseball’s little worries is an aging fan base. In 2017, the Sports Business Journal calculated that the average MLB fan was 57 years old. That’s 15 years older than the average NBA fan.

To hold onto those fans, and perhaps attract younger ones, the game is retaining some of the offbeat ideas from the COVID season. Doubleheaders will be seven innings. And in a wrinkle many thought would never last, extra innings will start with a runner at second base.

Oddly, there won’t be a universal DH, or expanded playoffs, two ideas that would seem to be appealing.

But that’s the pitch. Baseball is back, baby, with a full 162-game season. We are going to play all summer and we’re going to put on the Fall Classic in October.

Just forget that 2020 season ever happened.

OK, good. In that case, the Dodgers didn’t win the World Series.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius