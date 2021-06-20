Nevius: Baseball sticks to its heavy-handed approach

Oh, baseball. Bless your heart.

There always seems to be a cheating scandal in the Grand Old Game. And the sport has a time-honored method to deal with them. It breaks down to three simple steps:

First, ignore the problem. Second, suddenly jolt yourself awake and announce that this is a huge threat to the game. And finally, overreact in a way that doesn’t make anyone happy.

And so, although the Houston Astros were literally banging on trash cans to call our attention to their sign stealing in 2017-18, nothing was done until it became a huge national story. Then they were fined $5 million, docked draft choices and the manager and general manager were suspended.

Exhibit A, of course, was the steroids era. While players pumped themselves up like Macy’s Parade balloons, baseball claimed to be blissfully unaware. Finally when even Congress saw the problem and began to investigate, MLB frantically tried to run to the front of that parade. A strict testing program was put in place, long suspensions were announced and Hall of Fame careers were ruined.

And now we’re taking another trip down the rabbit hole as baseball has discovered that pitchers are putting illegal substances on the ball.

This hardly qualifies as a bombshell revelation. Pitchers have been buttering the horsehide forever. Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry made his spitball a brand. He pitched for 22 years, won two Cy Youngs and everyone knew he was doctoring the ball.

(At Old Timer appearances, Perry would bring a bucket of water to the mound. That always got a laugh.)

But this is different. And baseball, being baseball, has let it get out of hand (so to speak) before anything was done.

If you’ve missed the controversy, it involves sticky substances that pitchers put on their fingers. The tacky stuff sticks to the baseball so when a pitcher flips his wrist to throw a curve, for example, the ball spins faster. Breaking balls break more and fastballs stay more on plane, rather than dropping a little on the way to the plate.

For years, baseball has winked at the pitchers who spray a little sunscreen on their arms and then mix it with rosin for a better grip. Apparently, almost all Big Leaguers use some form of sticky stuff.

But baseball is now shocked, shocked to discover that this has gone too far. The substances used now are industrial strength.

There are stories of players in the dugout poking a ball with an index finger and having it attach so firmly that when they lift the finger the ball comes with it.

The all-timer came in April of 2017. St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina had a foul ball hit him square in the chest protector. Improbably, the ball stuck there, as if the pad was made of Velcro. There’s a photo of him, standing with his hands on his hips, the ball still in place.

(Major League Baseball, by the way, said no foreign substance rules were broken in that incident.)

So yes, something needs to be done. And Major League Baseball has lurched into action.

The league abruptly announced last Tuesday that the sticky substances were a huge problem. It said that violators would be immediately removed from the game and given a 10-game suspension.

This, after not suspending anyone for using foreign substances in over six years.

Professional pitchers, a persnickety group to begin with, hit the roof.

Last year’s NL Cy Young winner, Trevor Bauer, called it a “knee-jerk reaction to shifting public opinion.”

Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow claims he had to change his pitching motion without the substances and that caused him to injure his elbow.

“To tell us to do something completely different in the middle of the season is insane,” Glasnow said. “It’s ridiculous.”

To this interested observer, it seems we have two problems. A “big P” problem and a “little p” problem.

The Big P is that the new, incredibly sticky substances are changing the game. Strikeouts are at historic highs and leaguewide batting averages are way down.

It’s simply not fair. Pitchers are applying a substance that dramatically improves their performance. That’s cheating.

What’s more, as with steroids, those who are using it put pressure on others to do it too. Players may feel they can’t compete unless they have the same advantage.

But can the industrial-strength stickum be detected?

Sure. Veteran Jason Giambi told a New York Times reporter that advances in video technology could spot a cheater easily.

Just like in sign stealing, a video operator could play pitches over and over. When one looked suspicious, he’d go back and check where the pitcher put his hand before he threw.

Once you identified where he was getting the sticky stuff, you’d go to the mound and bust him. Catching a couple of pitchers sticky-handed would do wonders.

But I’d also say — this is the “little p” — that the pitchers have a point when they say they need a little help with their grip, especially on cold nights. They already have a rosin bag, so it is acknowledged that some tackiness is acceptable.

Surely we can do better than a bag of rosin. It is possible there’s a compromise. Maybe a little sunscreen and rosin would be fine.

And that’s what, after all the blustering, some of the pitchers are saying. Rather than issue edicts, said the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole, “talk with us, please. Because we’re the ones that throw the ball. We’re the experts.”

A meeting of the minds, in the offseason, would have been a much better approach. I think we would have found the players were willing to have the discussion.

MLB only had to identify the problem early, make a sensible plan to deal with it and not suddenly come down like a ton of bricks with suspensions and penalties.

But that’s not the baseball way.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius