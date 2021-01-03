Nevius: Bay Area’s sports vortex fading away

There’s no real logic to it.

It happens organically and mysteriously. You might not even recognize it at first.

But for whatever reason, certain areas of the country become sports meccas. At various times places like Los Angeles (Lakers, Dodgers, Rams) or Chicago (Bears, Bulls, Cubs) and New York (Yankees, Jets, Giants) have had their overlapping championship moments. In that time they were a sports vortex, where it seemed everything real and important happened.

The Bay Area has been there, too ― and recently. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole ran the numbers. His premise is that the 2010s were a golden age of Bay Area sports. He’s not wrong.

As he says, in that period there were “29 playoff appearances over four sports ... 10 trips to the ultimate game. Six championships.”

It has been an amazing run. But here’s the bad news.

It works the other way, too. With little notice, the sports vortex becomes a black hole. Watching “The Last Dance,” the video valentine to Michael Jordan, didn’t you wonder, “When was the last time the Bulls won anything?”

Championship teams eventually fizzle and bottom out. And, not to be Desmond Downer, but evidence suggests we are reaching that point here. As the World Series wins fade from memory and the 49ers’ Super Bowl seems years ago, the local teams look like they are passing into the next phase.

The Warriors are obviously exhibit A. Their run of five consecutive NBA Finals was historic. No team had done that since the Celtics, over 50 years ago. Winning three championships, the victory parades through the crowded city streets and the generational genius of Steph Curry and Steve Kerr made them a modern dynasty.

The assumption was that it would keep rolling. But Curry and Klay Thompson suffered injuries that kept them out of most of last year.

Subsequently, they had the worst record in the NBA. But they’ll be back, right? And be on top?

It doesn’t look like that now, does it? Thompson tore his Achilles and will miss another season. And Curry, and the team, are off to a bit of a slow start.

The true believers say they’ll figure it out. But are you sure? Curry is 32. Critics snipe.

Kerr made an interesting comment during the final year of the five-finals run, after a loss:

“This is the real NBA,” he said. “We haven’t been in the NBA the last few years. We’ve been in this dream.”

Curry, with lots of mileage on his sneakers, is playing with a whole new team. His newest teammate, James Wiseman, was eight years old when Curry made his NBA debut. Yet at this point it looks like the team is going to go as far as the new kid can take them.

As Kerr has said, Wiseman is “clearly the focal point of the future.”

Sounds like we’re going to have to be patient.

Meanwhile, you’d like to think the 49ers can chalk this lousy 2020 season up to bad karma, COVID and injuries.

But you have to wonder how long-lasting this could be. If there is a lesson from this season, it is that if you remove elite players from the roster, things change in a hurry.

“The second week of the year, we didn’t have the same team,” Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR. “Compare this year to last year ... it’s two totally different teams.”

They go into next year with some obvious holes to fill (cornerback, for starters), an unsettled offensive line and ― no matter how often they deny it ― worries that Jimmy Garoppolo is not the answer at quarterback.

Throw in that the NFC West is incredibly competitive and the all-but-certain loss of Robert Saleh, and I wouldn’t book hotel rooms for the 2022 Super Bowl.

When the Giants open spring training, it will have been seven years since they won the last of three World Series in the 2010s. At this point they’ve transitioned from “perennial contender” to “optimistic upstart.”

They’re kind of a puzzle, from Farhan Zaidi starting two outfielders no one had heard of on his first opening day to quirky manager Gabe Kapler.

(The other day Kapler posted a Christmas haiku on his Twitter account. Remind me of the last time Bruce Bochy did that.)

All we can say for sure is that there will be a wave of new, young players you probably haven’t heard of, and everyone will light a candle for the health of Buster Posey. You’re hoping for the best, but just making the playoffs would be a nice improvement.

Meanwhile, the A’s continue to follow their model ― win just enough to crush the hopes of loyal fans when they sell off their best players.

In a way, this the cruelest case. The team deserves our attention. They are a lively, home run-bombing group with one of the game’s top managers in Bob Melvin.

But cheapskate ownership and a miserable, outdated ballpark give the whole franchise a minor league vibe, even when they are winning.

If any Bay Area team deserves a great run through the playoffs, it is the A’s. But like the waterfront ballpark, the World Series remains an aspiration.

So there you have it. We wish the locals the best, but it doesn’t seem like this will be a sports mecca anytime soon.

The vortex has shifted.

