Nevius: Bay Bridge Series a stark contrast in teams’ fortunes

It still has to be a shock.

The Giants travel to Oakland to play the A’s in RingCentral Coliseum every year, of course.

But even so, there must have been a moment during this weekend’s games, when the players got off the bus, walked through those musty halls and down the stairs to the almost comically outdated clubhouse and the thought occurred.

“This is a major league ballpark?”

It’s nothing new. The Coliseum has been the shabbiest facility in baseball for years and years. It may be the most rundown place in major professional sports.

It is just that the contrast seems especially stark when the Giants come to town.

The San Franciscans arrive from the side of the Bay where they play in such a lovely, waterfront ballpark that tourists trek down to just to take photos of the front gate. They left the awful, football-designed Candlestick Park to set up in a jewel of a site downtown.

Fans have responded. Attendance has taken a bit of a pandemic dip lately, but pre-virus they had a National League-record sellout streak of 530 games.

Now, after 20-plus years, the debt on the Giants’ ballpark is paid off in full, thank you. And on the other side of McCovey Cove, their business development is well underway. The steel structure for the first high-rise on Lot A is already up to 12 stories.

The whole Mission Bay neighborhood has been revitalized, and the ballpark is certainly a big factor.

In short, that is how you do baseball, Bay Area.

Meanwhile, we have the A’s. The plumbing hasn’t backed up lately at the ballpark, but it remains an abandoned football stadium in which baseball is played.

It’s a lousy place for baseball, and the fans have noticed. They continue to stay away in droves. So far this year the franchise is ranked 14th out of the 15 American League teams in attendance, the third time in the last six years they’ve been next-to-last.

There is, of course, a plan. They want what the Giants have: a waterfront ballpark, business development and a surge in fan interest.

But who among us believes that is going to happen? The Oakland City Council had to be shamed into finally voting on a term sheet for the project in July. Their support hasn’t even reached lukewarm levels.

Councilmember Dan Kalb grandstanded that, although he voted in favor, “I’m going to be holding my nose and probably going to the bathroom and throwing up afterwards. Not very happy.”

Great, it sounds like you are really behind this idea.

This whole project looks like vapor at this point. The plans are vague, the council hates the idea and big money is churning out the ads telling Oaklanders they will have to pay out $1 billion for the ballpark. (They won’t. The A’s are financing it privately.)

All those things the Giants have done are possible in Oakland. But don’t bet on it. Right now it looks like the city would rather keep an industrial recycling plant on the waterfront than build a ballfield.

And, we haven’t gotten to the truly remarkable part yet.

At some point the A’s players must reach a separate peace with Oakland.

They say, “Screw it. Maybe people aren’t coming out to support us. Maybe the facility stinks. But I have aspirations and goals in professional baseball. And I am going to play for them.”

Against all odds, the team has been terrific. They are not just competitive; they are among the top tier in the game. This year will almost certainly be their fourth straight year in the playoffs. And if it wasn’t for those damn Astros, they’d be the yearly favorites in the American League West.

What’s more, they are an appealing, charismatic group. They play with verve and swagger.

Matt Chapman is a star. He just is. Earlier this year he hit the 100th home run in his five-year career (20-plus a season) and, on the same night, made a diving, back-to-home-plate catch that had teammates calling it the best they’d ever seen.

I could watch the languid, golf-swing finish to Matt Olson’s home runs all day. And there are players that are just fun to talk to — foodie Mark Canha and Sean Manaea.

And they win despite the yearly gut-punch from management. Every year, it seems the skinflint A’s (and presumably their skinflint owner, John Fisher) ship some good player out of Oakland.

Last year it was local guy, clubhouse leader and Gold Glove finalist Marcus Semien. He left through free agency, even though his eventual salary (one year at $18 million) was not a bank breaker.

At Toronto, Semien is tied for fifth in American League home runs with 29 and has over 70 RBIs. He’s also getting Gold Glove buzz at second base. Think the A’s could use him?

And finally, I am not going to call Bob Melvin the best manager in baseball. Why repeat what Tony LaRussa just said the other day?

Melvin sails through the chaotic ups and downs of the franchise with steady aplomb. Relentlessly upbeat, younger players consistently gain confidence under him. And his teams, often full of newcomers at the start of the season, tend to improve as the season unfolds.

They are a fun, appealing group that deserves a better stage.

Sadly, that’s unlikely. And at the end of today’s game, the Giants get one more advantage.

They get to leave the Coliseum.

The A’s are stuck there.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius