Nevius: Boston’s team, not the crowd, the problem for Warriors

As usual, this year’s NBA Finals are playing out on two levels.

The first is basketball. You know, dribbling, shooting and rebounding. Basic stuff.

But in the finals there’s also the great whirling carousel of a national media event. Suddenly, everyone is paying attention. And everyone has an opinion.

“I go into my book of incredibly inspiring quotes from movies and history & I just try and pull out the right one and if I get them fired up & they’re excited they seem to play better.”



Steve Kerr jokes about Warriors 3rd quarter success 😂 pic.twitter.com/85A4UWIVh2 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 9, 2022

This is how you get Cedric Maxwell, a former Celtic from back in the ’80s, sharing his opinions on the focus, concentration and play of Draymond Green. And Isiah Thomas, who hasn’t been in uniform in 26 years, claiming Green is spending too much time on his podcast.

And then there’s the Boston fans shouting F-bombs at Green because he’s become the designated heel.

There’s no stopping it. At this point, we’ll just have to roll with it.

So, looking ahead to Friday’s Game 4 in Boston ...

First, the X’s and O’s couldn’t be simpler.

During the playoffs, when the Warriors match or outrebound opponents, they are 10-2.

They tied the Celtics in rebounds in Game 2, with 43 each. Each team also had six offensive rebounds. The Warriors won that one.

And in the Game 3 loss in Boston, they lost the battle of the boards 47-31. Particularly galling was that they gave up 15 offensive rebounds, leading to 22 second-chance points.

“I thought that was the difference in the game,” Steve Kerr said afterward. “The offensive rebounds were just a killer.”

That was the plan, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said.

“We wanted to impose our will, our size, on them,” he said.

And the primary imposer was Robert Williams. He is listed at 6-9, but plays much bigger with his jump-out-of-the-gym shot-blocking ability.

Williams made things miserable for the Warriors around the rim in Game 3. He blocked four shots, grabbed 10 rebounds (three offensive) and had three steals.

“It was not only the shots he did block,” said Udoka, “but the ones he altered. I’m sure they missed some of those threes because of his contesting them in the middle.”

“I think you underestimate how athletic he is,” said Steph Curry, who had a sure layup batted away by Williams. “We talked about being aware of where he is.”

(Curry, by the way, insists the ankle he injured in Game 3 will not keep him out.)

That game reinforced the view of the pundits. That the Celtics are too big and too long and will wear the Warriors down. A lot of that is Williams.

“He really is a game-changer,” Al Horford said. “He impacts winning beyond the box score.”

However, there’s an X-factor. Williams is limping on a very sore knee. He’s so hampered that Udoka lists him as “questionable” before every game. The coach said they literally don’t know if he is going to be able to go until just before game time.

On the court, he’s clearly limping. He can jump, but his side-to-side mobility is compromised. There were reports that the Warriors bench was yelling “He can’t move” during games.

And just something to consider — Friday’s game comes after just one day of rest. Williams said after Game 3 that the extra travel day, from Sunday to Wednesday’s game, was a big help.

Having just one day off could be a factor tonight.

As for the outside hubbub, the logical advice would be to not to worry about it.

“Par for the course,” Curry said of the F-bomb chants. “Every arena gives you a little something.”

But, as often happens, others were not as sanguine. Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, wrote an Instagram post calling out the Boston fans for their profanity and insisted that “@warriors fans would NEVER.”

Maybe not. But Green admitted on his podcast that the outside “noise” actually affected his play. He wasn’t talking about the Boston crowd, insisting, “I enjoy it. I embrace it,” when the fans yell at him.

But he also said Game 3 was “probably the worst game of my career.” And he attributed that to the second-guessing off the court. He said he “outsmarted” himself by listening to critics and attempting to tone down his game. He said he was conscious of not getting into it with officials or players.

Now, he says he realizes that “I got this far being me.” And, he says, he’s going to go back to being that guy, talking trash, firing up teammates and getting in opponents’ faces.

We can discuss among ourselves about whether that is a good idea, but that’s what he intends to do, particularly with rebounding.

“It’s just a force thing,” he said. “You establish your presence and the ball kind of finds you.”

So get ready, Boston.

And, by the way, anyone who is surprised that Boston sports fans can be vulgar has never watched a Bruins hockey game.

Asked about the F-bomb chants, Kerr all but rolled his eyes.

“Classy,” he said. “Very classy.”

All of which sets the stage for Friday. We’ve got some genuine X’s and O’s to consider. And then we’ve got the great roar of media, pundits and over-amped fans.

Klay Thompson, who referenced the 2015 championship season when they were also down two games to one and came back to win the title, says he isn’t concerned.

“Not a factor,” he said. “We’ve played before rude people before.”

And they’ll do it again Friday.

