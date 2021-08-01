Nevius: Buzz is back for best-in-baseball Giants

In the last year or so, we’ve missed a lot. Indoor dining, hugs with family and going to sports events.

Now it is coming back. And although there have been some setbacks, the trend seems upward. Recently we’ve even noticed the return of an old favorite.

Buzz for the Giants.

It’s been a long haul. But lately the neighborhood around Oracle Park is bustling. Restaurants and bars say they’ve seen an uptick. And after some noticeable reluctance to come to games and sit in the stands, Giants fans are once again lining up at the gates.

Which is how it should be. Traditionally, this is the sweet spot on the sports calendar. The endless NBA season is finally over. And although football training camps start, there’s a lot of banging on the old blocking sled.

(The 49ers are trying to get our attention with a QB soap opera. But how many times can you ask, “Jimmy, how are you and Trey getting along?” At some point there’s going to be a game, Garoppolo and Lance are going to throw passes and we will see what’s what. Until then, chill.)

So this is definitely the moment for baseball. If your local team can put together a little success, it can command the stage.

Enter the Giants ... from the orchestra pit. It is slowly dawning on us that they are the runaway, undisputed surprise of baseball. People are starting to take notice and hop aboard the bandwagon.

Granted, some of it is the pandemic winding down. We’ve had some surges, but if you are vaccinated -- and 73% of the Bay Area is -- you’re a lot more comfortable with going to a game.

But the Giants aren’t just a show. They’re a story.

Look at where they were. It was 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 -- all sub-.500 seasons. And, by the way, last year? What even was that? A 60-game asterisk masquerading as a baseball season?

So to say this is unexpected is to understate the obvious. No one expected this kind of success, as nationally regarded professional seamheads are admitting now.

It would have been a lovely, heartwarming tale if the Giants put on a little surge this year. Maybe if they’d gotten above .500, got in the playoff hunt, that would have been an accomplishment.

But this: The best record in baseball. First place in the National League West. Grabbing and holding a lead on the mighty Dodgers and Padres. Leading the major leagues in home runs, for Pete’s sake.

And now that the All-Star break has come and gone, and the Giants are still the class of baseball, I think a lot of people are making the same calculation.

This is getting serious.

A World Series? Why not?

Much credit has to go to Farhan Zaidi, who should be clearing shelf space for an MLB Executive of the Year award. When he signed as president of baseball operations before the 2019 season, Zaidi was a mystery.

There was some concern that he’d rely on some wacky, computer-driven moonshot chances. And at first it looked like he might. He signed an ambidextrous pitcher. The infamous 2019 opening day outfield was known as “Who are they again?”

But he’s proved there’s a method to the ever-changing roster madness. He swung a March 2019 trade for unheralded Mike Yastrzemski and signed free agent Donovan Solano. LaMonte Wade Jr. is the current bargain-basement find.

Zaidi’s Giants also continue to get production from a conga line of pitchers, some of whom only stay a year and then are replaced.

Still, although a famously nice guy, Zaidi has a firm bottom line. Mauricio Dubón looked to be headed for face-of-the-franchise status, playing both shortstop and center field.

But when Dubón couldn’t lay off pitches out of the strike zone -- a big no-no with the new Giants -- he was optioned to Triple-A.

His replacement, Thairo Estrada, prompted more cries of “Who?,” but that’s the new narrative. Nobody is on scholarship.

That may be part of the reason enthusiasm for the team has been a slow build. The ever-changing roster is hard to keep up with.

But now we’re starting to get a feel for the guys. Yastrzemski is well on the way to fan-fave status. And now we know that Wilmer Flores’ walk-up music is the theme from “Friends” because he watched the show obsessively to teach himself English.

And also, it has to be said, Buster Posey has been a revelation. It’s not just his hitting -- well over .300 all year -- but his production. He is, once again, one of those players you must stop and watch when he’s at bat. He’s leading the team. I’d forgotten how good he can be.

Manager Gabe Kapler arrived with a reputation for a little quirkiness, and has been as advertised. He’s happy to talk and is willing to lean into the offbeat stuff, like his extensive shoe collection.

I like it. He’s definitely not worried about convention.

Before one of the games with the Dodgers, he did his pregame dugout interview with a wad of gum stuck to his lineup card. He said once he was done talking, he was going to put it back in his mouth.

Because, he said, he doesn’t like flavored gum.

To which we say, no problem. Fine. Whatever you’re doing, keep it up.

The buzz abides.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.neverius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius