Nevius: Can Warriors’ James Wiseman shake off his growing pains?

We need to talk about James Wiseman.

Of course you’ve followed the Warriors’ rookie. There have been jaw-dropping moments of brilliance on the court, sandwiched between some odd absences from the lineup.

Sometimes he wasn’t playing because of bad luck — catching COVID — but he also was guilty of a bonehead lapse. He skipped not one, but two, required COVID tests during the All-Star break.

Wiseman hit all the right notes in apologizing — “I made a huge mistake” — and in general the media gave him a break. He’s just a kid, a 19-year-old who learned a valuable lesson and is going to be fine.

Maybe.

It doesn’t take a mind reader to see that Steve Kerr was furious with his rookie when he skipped the tests. In what amounted to a public rebuke, Kerr sat Wiseman to start the next game.

It was a nationally televised showcase game and you know Wiseman wanted to make a splash. And you’d think it would be reasonable if Kerr sat his prized player for maybe the first half. In fact, you can find stories that insist Wiseman was only benched for the first two quarters.

He wasn’t. It was three full quarters. Eventually the TV cameras started finding him sitting on the bench. Kerr really wanted to make a point.

It was, I submit, a real tipping point moment for the season, the team and the franchise.

For a rookie, Wiseman is pretty convinced of his abilities. He’s already mused about getting in the NBA slam dunk contest — “I’m super athletic,” he said last month. “So I would like to show off my moves and my talent.”

And there was no better time to do that than against the Clippers, in a game beamed across the country. And Kerr sat him for three quarters.

The way that Wiseman reacted to that could have changed everything. If he’d sulked or made it clear he wasn’t happy, the relationship could have gone straight into the dumpster. Not great for someone who is billed as the future of the franchise.

Instead, he came out on fire. He had 14 points and seven rebounds in 12 minutes. He was sensational. And thousands of Warriors fans screamed at their TVs, “Why isn’t Wiseman playing more?”

And frankly, it’s been a strange journey. Wiseman had no sooner finished his introductory press conference than it was announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Which happens, right? Draymond Green had a positive test at the same time. They were both out for two weeks of practice and missed the first preseason game.

That’s not what the Warriors had in mind. They wanted two weeks of practice and an exhibition game to assess Wiseman, give him a playing blueprint and acclimate to the vaunted Warriors culture.

And sure, anyone can get COVID. But an entire roster of other players didn’t. Having seen some maskless Wiseman family members at the presser, you wonder how seriously he took the protocols.

When he came back, he didn’t get much playing time. There was lots of praise from Kerr for workmanlike Kevon Looney, who is a swell guy but doesn’t have a thimble-full of Wiseman’s talent.

Then Wiseman sprained his wrist and missed 10 games. That’s a pretty long time for a sprain, but hey, if he’s hurt, he’s hurt. Still, more games missed.

Finally, just before the All-Star break, Kerr announced that, unable to rise above a consistent .500 record, the team would start giving Wiseman more minutes. He was going to get his chance.

And he immediately blows off two required COVID tests. It makes you wonder about his decisions.

Well, you say, this is all new to him. After all, he only played three college games.

Yeah, let’s talk about that. Wiseman’s family allegedly took $11,500 from former NBA star Penny Hardaway in Wiseman’s junior year of high school. The money was to be used to move the family from Nashville to Memphis.

And then — what a surprise — by the time Wiseman arrived in Memphis, Hardaway had been named head coach at the university. And a 7-1 superstar prep player, James Wiseman, was going to play for the Tigers.

It looks fishy. But hey, the kid probably thought it was OK, since Hardaway wasn’t the coach at the time. It could happen to anyone.

Really? Who doesn’t know that it is illegal to accept cash payments from a coach or a booster? Hardaway may not have been the coach at Memphis then, but he had donated $1 million to his alma mater, making him a booster in the NCAA’s eyes.

Their decision was a 12-game suspension. Wiseman hired attorneys to fight it, but then dropped the idea. Instead, Wiseman declared for the NBA, which is how the Warriors got him with the second pick in the draft.

Taking that money wasn’t great judgment. Skipping those tests wasn’t, either.

And now Wiseman is observing a seven-day quarantine — missing at least three games — because he, Eric Paschal and some staff members were exposed to the virus at a dinner. You have to assume they weren’t following protocols, because if they were, they wouldn’t be quarantining.

Well, you say, not a big deal. Just a little careless. It could happen to anyone.

Maybe. But if he was governor of California, he’d be impeached.

