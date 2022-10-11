Nevius: Champion Warriors seek to repeat with new recipe for success

Let’s be clear. No one is saying that when the Warriors won the NBA championship last year it was a fluke.

They won it fair and square. They had a nice little season, got into the playoffs and used the been-here-done-this vibe to unsettle opponents, who seemed overwhelmed by the moment.

They relied on their critical core: effervescent Steph Curry and his wingmen Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. They got unexpected breakout performances from Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. And they assembled a quality supporting cast that complemented the core nicely.

They totally deserved to win their fourth NBA title in eight years.

Now, having said that ...

C’mon.

Who among us this time last year was saying, “I think the Warriors are a lock for a ring?”

This was a team that had the worst record in the NBA just two years earlier.

And honestly, before last season, if Otto Porter Jr. walked by you on the street, would you have known who he was? Or Nemanja Bjelica?

The team plugged in solid veterans and trusted that team culture and DNA would carry them forward.

And now Porter, Bjelica and Gary Payton II are gone, and the Warriors are trying something trickier.

They’re attempting to build their supporting cast — and maybe their future core — with young players. It is going to be interesting.

Obviously, this is much too early to start evaluating players ... so let’s get started.

Right off the top, I am going to go out on a limb and say that if he stays healthy, James Wiseman is going to turn out to be a really good draft choice. And maybe better than good.

During the first exhibition game in Japan, a ball got loose in the lane and several hands were reaching for it. Wiseman picked it up and, in one motion, dunked.

Show of hands. How many can do that?

Exactly.

Wiseman is making enough plays by accident — rebounds, tipped shots and lob dunks — to be uber-useful. He’s also shown the potential for a nice touch on a jumper and even some ball-handling. Still question his hands, but overall, a nice addition.

Also, and I don’t think this has gotten enough attention, Wiseman — unasked — opened up about seeking someone to talk to about the emotional toll of a life of enormous public expectations.

“Just to be vulnerable for a second,” he said in his first presser, “I did go to therapy a lot to express my thoughts and feelings.”

In an era of emotional trauma in sports — see Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka — Wiseman’s comments were courageous, forceful and important. Bravo.

Besides Wiseman, it looks pretty clear that Steve Kerr will be running out second-year men Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga for extended minutes.

Moody is steady Eddie. He has some splash moments — a dunk or a three-pointer — but more importantly, there aren’t lapses between the splashes.

Kuminga remains more of a wild ride. He’s still got those head-down, going-to-the-rim runs. And when he can take a step to gather himself, those journeys can be spectacular. But on defense, the back door is still open. Opponents’ layups count as much as your dunks, you know, JK.

The wild card is Donte DiVincenzo, who might just give Jimmy Garoppolo a run for his money as the Bay Area’s most popular Italian athlete.

DiVincenzo has already been given the seal of approval by Andre Iguodala, although it was a bit of a backhanded compliment.

Iguodala said he told DiVincenzo, “You’re one of the white guys that actually belongs at a high level.”

Uh, gee, thanks. I guess.

DiVincenzo has literally won at every level. His high school teams won back-to-back state titles. He won two NCAA championships at Villanova, including a memorable 31-point performance against Michigan in the final, after which he was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

And, when he went to Milwaukee, he formed a pick-and-roll combo with Giannis Antetokounmpo to help them win the NBA title. He’s already looking to do the same with Wiseman.

He’s another of those if-he-can-stay-healthy guys, but his bad ankle seems OK now and he’s constantly popping up in the right place on the floor.

As for the rookies, well, Santa Cruz is lovely this time of year. The rooks look destined for the G League, at least to start.

Would-be point guard Ryan Rollins is getting an education on how difficult it is to score at the rim in the NBA. He’s trying, driving in among the tall timber, but his attempts to get a shot off can turn outlandish. He threw one over the backboard in Japan.

But so far the pleasant surprise has been PBJ, and we don’t mean peanut butter and jelly.

First-round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. has a seven on his jersey, but a lot of people thought it looked more like a question mark. Highly regarded out of high school, he had a severe ankle injury that badly hampered his short college career.

But the 6-9 combo guard/forward has looked slick. Sent into the second game in Japan, he walked into a three-pointer and nailed it. Then he hit another one. He bangs the boards, blocks a shot or two and is already quoting from the gospel according to Kerr.

“Steve Kerr is a defensive coach,” Baldwin said early this year. “If you can play defense, you can play for Steve Kerr.”

All in all, a promising group. Are there potential speed bumps? Absolutely.

Klay Thompson’s “mental block” about playing scrimmages? What’s that all about?

And we are still judging what the fallout will be with that nasty sucker punch Green threw at Poole.

The team seems to think this will blow over quickly. Kerr’s anger that the video of the incident leaked misses the point. The problem isn’t the leak. It’s that Green’s uncontrollable temper has once again undermined him and the team.

Stay tuned. This isn’t over.

All of which adds up to a typical prediction of where the Warriors are headed coming into the new season.

Nobody knows.

