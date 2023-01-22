Ever since the 49ers went on their 11-game unbeaten streak, one name has been mentioned again and again.

McCaffrey.

Coming into Sunday’s second-round playoff game with Dallas, scatback Christian McCaffrey has literally never lost a game since he became the starter. The do-it-all back has broken big gains rushing and he’s caught passes like a WR.

Frankly, we knew he was good, but geez — this has been remarkable.

But there’s another McCaffrey who is quietly — well, maybe not so quietly — attracting attention.

Lisa McCaffrey, Christian’s mom, is the co-host of “Your Mom,” a surprisingly salty podcast about what it is like to be the mother of an NFL player. And as the playoffs unfold, and offbeat stories become fodder for the media, she’s becoming a quirky, quotable item.

She’s been the subject of a lengthy interview with Andrea Kremer on the NFL Network and recently had a profile in the Athletic.

“You’re like the most famous McCaffrey now,” podcast co-host Ashley Adamson of the Pac-12 Network said last week. “You’re everywhere.”

If you haven’t seen those mentions, you may have heard about her appearance with Kremer during Amazon Prime’s national broadcast of the 49ers’ Dec. 15 game with Seattle. When her son scored a touchdown, McCaffrey, on camera, asked if she could “Say a bad word in a good way?”

Told she could go ahead, McCaffrey shouted, “F--- yeah!” as co-host Hannah Storm buried her face in her hands.

In short, McCaffrey is a hoot.

Or maybe a bleep.

Calling her podcast freewheeling is an understatement. She certainly doesn’t hold back, mixing in the “damn straight”s and “shut the eff up” with stories about, for instance, a spur-of-the-moment skydiving invitation — which she accepted.

I don’t know if we’ve ever seen this before. In an age when all you need is a microphone and an internet connection to go national, this is an attempt to walk a fine line between fascinating inside stories and Too Much Information.

With their blurt-it-out style — Adamson announced last week that she’d taken psychedelic mushrooms — you have to wonder if they’re going to cross a line and get into a controversy.

For that matter, you have to wonder what’s up with Christian, who describes himself as a devout Christian and points up to God after every touchdown. Meanwhile, mom is tossing out the F-bombs.

On the other hand, it would be a shame if they toned it down. With their cheery, gals-at-happy-hour vibe, they get to all kinds of topics.

Cheryl Bosa, Nick and Joey’s mom, talked frankly about her divorce. Peggy Shanahan, Kyle’s mother, described the unsettled traveling life of a coach’s wife. And Steph Curry’s mother, Sonja, said she was most proud of how her son treats his wife.

The result is a revealing look at how moms are moms, regardless if their sons are sports superstars. For instance, we learn that Cheryl is still pissed that Joey wasn’t picked for his youth football All-Star game because the coach chose his son — “who sucked.”

There are definitely a couple of “Oh geez, mom, why are you telling that story?” moments. For instance, Cheryl said Nick was “a mama’s boy.”

She also said that they drug-tested both Nick and Joey when they were in high school.

“You’ve got a gift and kids are stupid,” Cheryl said. “So it’s our job to help them not be stupid.”

And last week during a podcast mailbag episode — “Not m.a.l.e. bag,” Lisa added helpfully — a listener asked for an embarrassing story about Christian.

Lisa immediately said, “Christian says this was the most embarrassing moment in his life, so I’ll tell that.” (It is a good story.)

In her episode, Cheryl broke down the genesis of Nick’s hands-out-shrug after a sack. (Joey did it first, impulsively, at Ohio State and Nick kept it going when he was there.)

She also explained why he did something else at the Nov. 23 game in Mexico City.

“He got a sack and he didn’t do the shrug,” Cheryl said. “And the reason was because he did a gender reveal for his best friend. (He flexed) meaning that his friend was having a boy. If it was a girl, he was going to skip.”

Now there’s something you don’t get on SportsCenter.

Over the course of an hour of the podcast, the same thought keeps cropping up — “They know this is going everywhere, right?” Because when Lisa mentions that she told someone they’ve “got the world by the b---s,” it might raise some eyebrows.

And if this playoff run continues beyond Sunday afternoon, there is a very real potential that all of this — the podcast, the interviews and the personality — will blow up in the media.

And, if the 49ers get all the way to the Super Bowl, there’s no telling how far an uninhibited, funny mom of an NFL star could take this. It could be huge.

Now there’s something Bill Walsh never had to think about.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius