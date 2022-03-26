Nevius: College basketball puts emotion front and center

Here’s something you don’t see in the National Basketball Association.

When his Arkansas Hogs knocked off the No. 1 team in the country in the NCAA Tournament Thursday night, hyper-caffeinated coach Eric Musselman went on a whirling-dervish tour of the floor at San Francisco’s Chase Center. There were hugs, hand-slaps and points to the crowd.

Then he stopped abruptly and sprinted across the court, straight to the mob of Arkansas faithful, some of whom had on red plastic hats that made it look like they were wearing a pig’s head.

Musselman pushed his fists down to his side, leaned toward the crowd and issued what can only be described as an incoherent primal roar:

“Arrrrrrrrrrrrrgggggggghhhh!”

Then he took a deep breath and did it again.

“Arrrrrrrrrrrrrgggggggghhhh!”

And there, finally, is our answer.

There’s been some question about where college basketball fits into the national sports scene. The NFL, of course, is king. But why bother with college hoops when the greatest players on Earth are showcasing their NBA skills nightly on national TV?

You even have to wonder if some of the emerging sports, like soccer, might cut into the popularity of these “student athletes,” as the ever-proper NCAA insists we call them.

Would college basketball go the way of letter sweaters, poodle skirts and trips to the Shake Shack? What does the college game have to offer that is unique and compelling?

It’s emotion.

It’s cheerleaders in tears after a loss and coaches choked up in a press conference after a win.

It turns out that if you put a group of like-minded young people in a blissfully confined community, meaning a college campus, and if you give them a source of pride and engagement, like a winning college basketball team, they tend to become fanatically invested.

Like you do at that age.

And if you add a group of older people, who had the experience of that blissfully confined community and remember it fondly, and give them a winning college basketball season, they will also become extremely invested.

Like you do at that age.

And that is how college basketball sold out the Chase Center, despite the fact that Duke and Arkansas had to fly across the country, Texas Tech is from the plains of south Texas and the hometown of the nearest team, Gonzaga, is Spokane, Washington.

It is the Zags’ Drew Timme, generally considered as an affable goofball, red-eyed and near tears after their upset loss.

It is Musselman, saying that before the game his mother handed him an Ohio buckeye. She said his dad, the late, iconic coach Bill Musselman, carried it during games. She’d kept it for some 16 years, Eric said, waiting for the right moment to give it to him.

“So I’m sure she’s going to give credit to herself for that lucky buckeye,” Eric grinned.

The fact is, if you give the college game a chance, it’s a compelling watch. Maybe it is the one-and-done of it all, but every game has an unmistakable urgency at this point.

Also, I have a theory. And if it turns out to be wrong, please forget we ever discussed this.

For all the complaints that “one-and-done” players are ruining the game, the rosters of the four teams at San Francisco’s West Regional had a surprisingly mature trend.

All five of the Texas Tech starters were either juniors or seniors. Three of Gonzaga’s top players — Timme, point guard Andrew Nembhard and Rasir Bolton — were juniors or seniors. (Slender freshman sensation Chet Holmgren flashed promise, but he was overpowered physically, making the case for staying in school and gaining maturity.)

Arkansas, which plays defense like a group of men attempting to put out a brush fire with wet burlap sacks, takes the trend to the extreme. They have three top players who have already graduated, and two more regulars who are seniors.

Duke, of course, is the outlier. They depend on freshmen Paolo Banchero and sophomore Jeremy Roach. But that’s always been the Duke way. Recruit the best players in the country and let coach Mike Krzyzewski mold them into a Final Four contender.

But it will be interesting to see, now that Coach K has announced his retirement when the season ends, if the conveyor belt of top recruits continues.

Because from here it looks like the trend is in the other direction.

Finally, a word about Musselman. There will be an avalanche of stories about Krzyzewski when Duke’s final game is played this year and his reign as the face of college basketball is over. All well-deserved.

But save a thought for Musselman.

He got a raw deal in his two years with the Warriors during the Chris (Chaos) Cohan ownership. He didn’t break .500, but his teams played hard and he was an engaging public figure.

It was quite a journey to get there, clawing his way up from seven years in the minor league CBA and another two in the short-lived United States Basketball League before getting his shot in the NBA.

Fired by the Warriors, he had an unhappy year as coach of the Sacramento Kings and then seemed to drop out of sight. He spent two years coaching D-League teams, then got the job at little University of Nevada-Reno.

Somehow, he made that work, winning the league title three straight years. That led to the Arkansas job and three straight 20-win seasons.

And now, by a quirk in scheduling, he’s back in the Bay Area, the site of what must have been his greatest disappointment. And he’s triumphant.

Emotional? You bet your pig hat.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com.