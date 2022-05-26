Nevius: Conference finals sweep by Warriors always unlikely

There was a rain delay — indoors.

“I think that’s a first,” said Jordan Poole.

Draymond Green shot a ball on a free throw that hopped up and down on the rim for a while and then rolled onto the small metal platform between the rim and the backboard — and stayed there.

Gotta be a first.

And in a deeply emotional moment before the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr delivered a passionate, angry call for action on gun violence. Kerr was reacting to the news of the horrific mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, just 400 miles away.

After the shooting and the comments by Kerr — whose father was assassinated in gun violence in Beirut — there were some who wondered if the game should have been played at all.

Kerr said he didn’t call for a cancellation. He said it was up to the NBA.

“We’re just league employees,” Kerr said. “If they want us to play, we play.”

And the show went on.

So sure, Game 4 in the Warriors-Mavericks Western Conference Finals, a 119-109 Dallas win on Tuesday, was an odd one. And while it might have been a weird and unsettling night in Texas, there was one aspect that was utterly predictable.

The outcome.

Anyone who was surprised by the Dallas win hasn’t been paying attention.

Because ... math.

While we often hear that no team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in an NBA playoff series, there’s another factor.

There hasn’t been a sweep in an NBA playoff series in 15 years. That was when San Antonio went 4-0 against Cleveland. (With Warriors assistant Mike Brown as the Cavs’ head coach, BTW.)

It just doesn’t happen that often.

And it didn’t happen here. Down three games to zero, you had to think the Mavs, playing at home, would come out determined to avoid the embarrassing sweep.

“I felt like we came out desperate,” said Dorian Finney-Smith. “If we was going to lose, we were going to go out shooting.”

After all, Dallas isn’t here on scholarship. The Mavs knocked off the Jazz in six games. Then, down 0-2, they rallied to beat Phoenix — owners of the best regular-season record in the NBA — in seven games.

You had to figure that eventually all those three-point shots — they shot over 40 again Tuesday night — would start to fall. And they’d eventually figure out that they can’t win if they get out-rebounded in every game.

And that’s pretty much what happened. After making just 13 of 45 threes in Game 3, Dallas nailed 20 of 43 on Tuesday. And, after the leak in the arena roof postponed the start of the second half, everyone made the same joke.

It was “raining threes.”

Luka Doncic, named to the All-NBA first team before the game, was routinely sensational. He had 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. He also ran the offense, finding teammates for open threes.

The open shots gave Mavs coach Jason Kidd an odd take on the Warriors’ defense.

“The biggest compliment,” he said, “is they have to play zone. They can’t guard us one on one.”

That’s one way to look at it. Another would be that in the first three games, Dallas couldn’t hit three-pointers consistently, especially at crunchtime. Is the Warriors’ zone a weakness or good strategy?

We will see Thursday at Chase Center for Game 5.

The Mavericks also jumped on the boards. After losing the rebound battle by 14 in Game 3, they out-boarded the Dubs 45-42.

Asked about the poor rebounding before the game, Kidd lamented that his team was “small,” and joked that he had them “hanging from poles” to attempt to increase their length.

Maybe it worked.

But before someone goes all here-come-the-Mavericks on us, let’s point out some inconvenient truths for the Dallas crowd.

First, the Warriors did go 3-0, including a convincing win on the road in Texas. We will say it again. No team has ever, ever, come back from a 3-0 deficit.

Also, the Warriors may have lost this one, but it turned out to be nowhere near as easy as it once looked. Granted, Dallas took a 29-point lead in the fourth quarter and both coaches took out their starters.

But the Warriors used that opportunity to showcase another strength — depth.

The Warriors reserves, led by rookie Jonathan Kuminga, staged a stirring fourth-quarter comeback. They couldn’t overcome the 29-point deficit, but they cut it to single digits at one point and forced Kidd to rush his main guys, including Doncic, back in to preserve the win.

Meanwhile, Kerr and his staff saw an opening and also went back to their starters.

“When we cut it to 14 we just decided if it felt manageable and possible, let’s do it,” he said. “See if we could pull off a miracle.”

They didn’t, but it couldn’t have been the way Dallas wanted to finish. Surely Kidd would have liked to give his stars some rest.

“Even though we didn’t get the win,” Warriors rookie Moses Moody said, “those guys had to play. They didn’t get a break.”

Kuminga had 17 points and eight rebounds. Moody scored 10, hit 2 of 3 threes and grabbed two steals.

So all in all, some positives in a loss, although Kerr pinpointed what his team did not do well.

“Too much dribbling and porous defense,” he said. “That’s a bad combination.”

It says here that won’t happen Thursday at home. Math says the Warriors win Game 5 and go onto the NBA Finals.

Of course, as this game demonstrated, you never know what’s going to happen.

There’s only one sure thing.

No rain delays.

