Nevius: Does Deebo Samuel saga portend more turmoil for 49ers?

Everything is wonderful with the 49ers.

I guess.

General manager John Lynch hosted a “State of the Franchise” media chat before this weekend’s NFL draft and it was all seashells and balloons.

Lynch began with an opening statement that ran to 863 words. In it, he did nothing to discourage the idea that his worldview trends strictly upbeat.

In the entire Q&A session, Sunny John used the word “fun” six times and “excited” seven times.

At the end of his opening remarks, he told reporters that he realized “everyone’s curious about Deebo (Samuel).” But “I’m just not going to go there.”

So that settled that. No talk about Samuel, who, in the most abrupt turnaround in 49ers history, has gone from happy warrior to disgruntled employee.

And then Lynch was asked 17 questions about Deebo.

So you can say everything is fine and that the team would prefer that you focus on those cool new changes to the uniforms — how about that new third stripe on the sleeve! — but there is an inconvenient problem.

This Deebo thing is a big freakin’ deal.

To begin with the obvious, something really, really hacked Samuel off. He began with the most 2022 of snit fits, deleting 49ers references from his Instagram.

From there, things have gone off a cliff. There were reports he is demanding a trade. That this isn’t about money — perhaps something more personal and sinister. And at least one rumor was that he’d told the 49ers not to even bother with making a contract offer.

Clearly, something is up.

Generally speaking, Samuel would be one of my last choices to beef with his employer. I’ve only been in a few press sessions with him, but he comes across as a gregarious, engaged interview subject, who should be on his way to a ton of endorsement deals.

On the field, he’s been a difference-maker, clearly the best receiver the team has. He has even been asked to play running back and excelled there.

He’s also got that “it” factor. The moment when he told Kyle Shanahan, “Just give me the ball” in the game against Dallas — and promptly ran it 26 yards into the end zone to ice the game — is now part of 49ers lore.

Lynch doesn’t disagree. He called him “a great teammate,” lauded his “leadership” and added that “he’s been a great member of our community.”

As he concluded, “You don’t just let guys like that walk away.”

Or, as an NFL pundit put it recently, “Everyone in football is looking for the next Deebo Samuel, and you’ve already got him.”

So, although it was widely speculated that there would be a blockbuster pre-draft trade for a first-round pick, that didn’t happen. The team seems committed to keeping him.

But surely the 49ers know what’s bugging Deebo. Why are they unwilling or unable to fix the problem?

Is it money? Maybe. His workout buddy, A.J. Brown, who was drafted the same year as Deebo and has the same agent, was just traded to Philadelphia with a four-year, $100 million deal — $57 million of which is guaranteed.

But that works out to $25 mil a year, which is not far off the $22-24 million it has been said the 49ers have budgeted for Samuel.

Is it playing running back? Maybe. In the Shanahan offense, running backs get hit like a piñata at a kid’s birthday party. There is no question RBs have a shorter career than WRs.

Still, he seemed fine with it last year.

Or, did someone say or do something that crossed a line? Maybe. We may never know.

My concern is that the Deebo problem is a symptom of something bigger. That the franchise may be floundering a bit.

Consider, since last season ended, eight members of the coaching staff have left. Some, like Mike McDaniel, who is now head coach of the Dolphins, got an upgrade. Others, like TE coach Jon Embree, left after he was reportedly asked to take a major salary cut. Doesn’t sound like a very happy ship.

Embree has signed with Miami, and so have WR Trent Sherfield and RB Raheem Mostert. Highly regarded guard Laken Tomlinson went to the Jets, signing with another former 49ers staffer, Robert Saleh.

All were free agents, and the 49ers made it clear they declined to spend the money to re-sign them. But keep an eye on their progress next year.

Lynch spoke glowingly of the prospects on the offensive line, but if center Alex Mack retires, as many expect, those uninspiring 2021 draft choices — second-rounder Aaron Banks and fifth-round choice Jaylon Moore — are going to have to step up. Can they?

Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo looms over the 49ers’ roster like the ghost of football past.

Lynch insists all is well in Jimmy-ville, despite the lack of trade interest. He even said he “absolutely” could see Garoppolo on the roster next year.

Which would be a disaster.

They mortgaged the farm for Trey Lance and now he has to show he can be the starter. They can’t have Garoppolo, a fan and locker room favorite, looking over his shoulder from the sideline.

So it may start with Deebo, but there’s a lot of wild stuff swirling around the 49ers headed into next season. It’s the kind of nutty chaos we media folks love.

It should be fun. I’m excited.

