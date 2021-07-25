Nevius: Even amid pandemic, Olympics can bring people together

One thing you can say about the pandemic — everyone in the world has something in common. From the plains of Siberia to the Amazon jungle, we are all thinking about the coronavirus.

So, now that we have everyone’s attention ...

Wouldn’t this be a great time for an international festival? Where countries all over the world send their champions to compete in sporting games? Wouldn’t it be great to bring everyone together to focus on a common spectacle and uplifting event?

That’s the theory of the Olympics, of course. Competing on an international stage, hoping to win what are always surprisingly inexpensive-looking medals. And, of course, the real point, which is to proudly represent your country.

So there was a certain amount of optimism as these Olympic Games approached. A gathering of the world’s best, competing in what is always an international must-watch event.

And then the pandemic happened.

Unfortunately, this year’s Olympics in Tokyo will be the worst Games in history.

That’s not an opinion. It’s a fact. The virus is still not under control in Japan and cases continue to rise. The Games have already been pushed back a year because of COVID. Spectators have been banned from all events.

It’s so grim that only 22% of the people of Japan think the Games should even be held.

Of course, it isn’t as if previous Games haven’t had problems. For as fiercely as cities compete to host the Games, every host city in the last 50 years has lost money — sometimes billions of dollars.

Every year International Olympic Committee officials remind us they can be smug and clueless. Scandals abound, on and off the field.

And yet, I remain an Olympic romantic. It seems to me, once they begin, the Games have an energy and momentum all their own.

I once talked to someone who had helped stage the London Olympics in 2012. She said there were nothing but problems leading up to the opening ceremony. News stories pilloried the organization, preparation and execution.

“And then,” she said, “we gave out the first gold medal.”

From there the Games fell into a familiar, compelling pattern — the Olympics.

We Americans like the Games because we win a lot, particularly in the marquee sports.

That’s great, but I have to admit that eventually, in every Games, I get tired of the TV boosterism and the flag-waving announcers openly rooting for the USA. A tiny part of me hopes for an upset.

Because the Games didn’t make their name on powerhouse performances like Barcelona’s NBA Dream Team gold medal. It’s the unexpected, out-of-nowhere surprises that make Olympic memories.

Going to eight Olympic Games was the highlight of my career. Traveling across oceans, sitting in the stands, being there live and knowing the entire world was watching, was thrilling.

Every once in a while, someone will ask about my favorite Olympic memory. It doesn’t involve an American.

The men’s 1,500-meter final in Barcelona in 1992 was a packed field. The world champion, the musically named Noureddine Morceli (say it out loud: Nor-a-dean Mor-cell-lee) from Algeria, was the favorite. There were also three Kenyans, who are always tough.

But the crowd only had eyes for one competitor — Fermin Cacho. He was a local hero, although considered a long shot to medal. As the race began and Cacho got up among the leaders, the delighted crowd chanted “Fermin! Fermin!”

On the final lap, Morceli was boxed in and couldn’t make a move. Cacho pulled up even with Kenyan Joseph Cheshire on the back straight, and then, on the last curve, took the lead.

Sixty-five-thousand people stood and roared. It felt like the stadium shook.

And then Cacho began to pull away.

Even he couldn’t believe it. Eight times he looked back. Surely someone was going to make a run at him. But no one came.

He crossed the finish line with his arms in the air, looking incredulous. Among those standing and cheering was the King of Spain, Juan Carlos. Cacho was the first Spanish runner ever to win a gold medal.

In at least one media outlet, the headline was “Conquistador Underdog.”

I’ve never forgotten that city and those Olympics. A few years ago my wife and I took a trip to Barcelona.

One afternoon we rode with a friendly cab driver who spoke English. He told us we were driving by the part of the city where the 1992 Olympic Games were held.

I told him I was at those Games.

His eyes flicked to the rear view mirror to catch my eye.

“The Dream Team,” he said.

He then rattled off the names of every member of the team, from Michael Jordan to Charles Barkley to Chris Mullin. He even remembered Christian Laettner, who is the guy everyone forgets because he was the only college player.

A Spanish cab driver, fondly remembering some American basketball players from decades ago.

And when he finished, I said, “Fermin Cacho.”

Don’t tell me the Olympics don’t bring people from different countries together.

