Nevius: First-time coaches don’t usually turn out like Warriors’ Steve Kerr

This will be Steve Kerr’s seventh season coaching the Warriors. It’s been quite the run. As he reminds us ― in the most modest possible way ― making it to five consecutive NBA Finals (winning three) is the stuff of legacy.

So this seems like a good time for a look back at the guy who took the job at the age of 49 and presided over the arrival of an honest-to-Steph Curry dynasty.

Obviously, the place to start is to go back to his previous coaching jobs and see what he learned there.

I forgot.

There are no previous coaching jobs. Kerr hadn’t even coached a pee-wee team when he was handed the keys to a billion-dollar franchise. He had never been a coach.

Which wasn’t completely unheard of, even then. News stories around the time of Kerr’s hiring make reference to Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson and Doc Rivers, all former players who were hired as head coaches with no experience.

The only problem with that narrative is that Kerr is the only one still in his first job. Rivers is a head coach but he was fired by his previous team, the Clippers. Kidd is an assistant with the Lakers and Jackson does TV.

In a way, it is odd that he’s the survivor. He’s certainly not typical. He plays music during practice ― loud. He tweets political criticism. And he casually charms the media with one-liners and eyebrow-raising honesty.

So I thought I should talk to Kerr about the journey to becoming a respected coach. And how he’s kept the famous Warriors culture intact.

Unfortunately, the timing didn’t work. Apparently, if you haven’t played a game in nine months, and you are about to play your first game on the other side of the country, with almost no practice or preparation, there are a few loose ends. Whereas I always thought he just rolled out the ball and yelled, “Sic ʼem.”

But it turned out great anyhow, because I found a one-hour YouTube video of what was billed as a “fireside chat” from last January at Cal. Frankly, the people at the Berkeley Haas Culture Conference asked all the questions I would have. And they sounded a lot smarter.

He covered it all, from the benefits of breaking a clipboard to burning incense in the locker room to the irrepressible shimmy of Steph Curry.

It was odd to see Kerr in such a scholarly setting. He’s usually a T-shirt-and-sweats kinda guy. But as he said, he comes “from a family of academics,” from his late father, a university professor, to two brothers and a sister.

“My mom’s line is, ‘I have two Ph.D.s, an MBA and an NBA,’” Kerr said.

Asked about pre-coaching preparation, Kerr told the familiar story of going on a listening tour of successful coaches. But a visit with Seahawks football coach Pete Carroll was bigger than I realized.

First, Carroll scoffed at Kerr’s meticulous playbook preparation.

“None of that stuff matters,” he said.

Instead, over three days, they worked to find what Kerr considered his core values. They boiled it down to four: joy, mindfulness, competitiveness and compassion.

Some of that was in reaction to what Kerr was like as a player. He said he was very hard on himself, upset with every mistake. He regretted that he couldn’t get out of his own way and just enjoy playing.

As he said, having Curry on the team means that the “joy” component has been handled. Kerr remembered a moment from the 2016 playoffs.

“Steph missed his first 10 shots,” Kerr said. “And then he made one and he did a little shimmy dance. I said, ‘Steph, you’re 1-11. I would have stopped shooting at 0-4.’”

And for all the talk of the compassionate, mindful Warriors, don’t overlook “competitiveness.” Kerr said as a kid he was such a hothead he threw a temper tantrum at an Easter egg hunt. That’s competitive.

“We compete every day in practice,” he said. “If we play, we keep score. Somebody is going to win and somebody is going to lose.”

And despite the good vibes of hip-hop tunes during practice and the funny videos Kerr encourages assistants to splice into game film, that hothead kid still shows up sometimes.

“My wife has a saying about me ― ‘Beware the fury of a patient man,’” he said. “I break about two clipboards a year. And I actually think it is kind of good for them to see that. It is important for the team to know how much I care. Every once in a while it is kind of good to snap.”

As for “mindfulness,” you can probably guess that a lot of that came from Phil Jackson. Jackson and Greg Popovich are often cited as coaching mentors to Kerr. He said Popovich reflects his military background, while Jackson was more “70s hippie.”

“He would burn incense in the locker room after a loss,” he said. “We’d meditate.”

As far as we know, Kerr’s teams neither meditate nor burn incense.

And that’s because, eventually, you will only be a successful coach if you chart your own, authentic course.

Kerr has. The questions are no longer about how to become a coach. Now he’s asked how to build a winning culture and keep it going. He has a simple answer.

“Draft Steph Curry,” he joked.

But we know there’s more to it than that.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius