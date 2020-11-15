Nevius: Football can’t seem to keep coronavirus at bay

You know who needs to get it together? Football.

Football in a time of coronavirus has turned into a slow-motion train wreck. Which is not how this is supposed to work.

Usually in a crisis, once you form a plan and get a good start, things start to improve. That isn’t happening with COVID-19. And it certainly isn’t happening with football and the virus.

As of last week, at least 58 major college games had been canceled. And there seem to be more announced every day. In the NFL, as many as half of all teams have a player or staffer who is infected.

The Miami Dolphins go into Sunday’s game without four assistant coaches who are quarantined. Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Ben Roethlisberger have been on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

And late last week it was announced that Arizona State had to cancel Saturday’s game with Cal after players and coach Herm Edwards tested positive. Utah also had to cancel its game for a second week in a row.

Cal managed to avoid having to cancel its second game in a row when a last-second speed date was arranged, sending the Bears to play UCLA. How’d that pregame preparation work out, coaches?

Yet football marches grimly onward, playing the games as scheduled. Some of the motivation is clearly money and greed, and football should be called out for that. But before we do, let’s admit an unpleasant truth.

We get it. We know where football is coming from. We too are sick of the masks, the distancing and the ever-changing rules. And little by little we ease back to our old ways ― having a masked-up lunch at a restaurant. And when that goes well we try something a little riskier, like a haircut indoors.

And then we go too far. We start to see a spike in outbreaks and have to pull back.

Football is the indoor dining of sports.

It seemed like an appealing idea. Fans, players and sports conferences campaigned like crazy to bring the game back. Don’t worry, they said, there will be protocols and lots of testing.

But as we know, COVID-19 is not getting better. It’s getting worse. The country has set one daily record after another for positive cases ― 160,000 on Thursday ― and deaths are up to over 1,000 a day. Hospital emergency rooms are filling up.

Football isn’t immune. It makes sense that the virus will continue to be a danger and a threat for the foreseeable future. And clearly, the various leagues and conferences are determined to play these games out. But they have to take this seriously.

What’s the plan? Because right now it looks like they are making it up as they go.

In the Bay Area, Cal coach Justin Wilcox is the personification of the problem. Last week he had one player test positive. But the protocol enforced by the Berkeley Public Health Department quarantined so many players that the first game of the season was called off.

Compare and contrast that with the Nov. 5 49ers game with Green Bay. Both teams had players with positive tests and the 49ers had a total of four players, all starters, in quarantine. (One, Deebo Samuel, was injured and unavailable anyway.)

Clearly, it was a game that should not have been played as scheduled. At the very least it should have been delayed until the weekend, so each team could get a handle on their pandemic cases. But the NFL didn’t want to lose its prime-time showcase, so damn the virus, full speed ahead.

So those are your parameters. On one side, one positive test canceled a game for two teams. On the other, both teams had positive tests and multiple quarantines, but they played anyhow. There is zero consistency.

And the reason we are talking about this now is because football is coming to crunchtime for postseason. Canceled games and shortened seasons are becoming a real concern in college football.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby has talked about postponing the college playoffs and New Year’s Day games to February or beyond.

Or consider the Pac-12. It is only playing a six-game season. At this point Utah will only play five games ― at best. Is that really a season?

And for the NFL, what if there’s a 49ers-like outbreak in the playoffs? Will teams be willing to bench their best players?

As Cal’s Wilcox has said, the real gray area is the quarantine. No one seems to agree on what it means to be “in contact” with someone who is infected. Is it direct contact or contact with someone who contacted someone?

The answer has to be somewhere between Berkeley Public Health standards and the NFL’s nothing-to-see-here attitude.

This is where we call in the scientists and have them craft a workable standard for everyone. Maybe direct person-to-person contact is an automatic quarantine, but being in the same room would only mean monitoring and more testing of those people.

The important thing would be to stick to those guidelines religiously. If a star like Aaron Rodgers tests positive or has been directly exposed, he’s out for the game ― no matter what. Also, wear the damn mask.

Take this seriously. Instead of what we see now ― players on the sidelines, mask free and in close contact and conversation with each other.

It’s sickening. Literally.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com.