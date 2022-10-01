Nevius: Giants’ ‘churn’ leaving a sour taste

If you Google some variation of: “How did the SF Giants go from 107 wins last year, to .500 this year?” you hit the jackpot.

As the season draws to a close, it seems every deep thinker in the game has taken a swing at what is, you have to admit, a pretty remarkable plummet.

Spoiler alert: Most of the deep dives hit familiar memes. Buster Posey is gone. The Brandons, Belt and Crawford, aren’t having seasons like last year. The defense has been erratic.

All true. But I’d go with something more big picture.

It’s the churn.

You know the churn. It was a cornerstone of the new era of GM Farhan Zaidi. His administration was going to mine the waiver wire like it was “Antiques Roadshow.” They would be uncovering hidden treasures that others had overlooked and undervalued.

And . . . and . . . as a bonus, Team Zaidi would be finding players that could play several positions. One day Wilmer Flores would be at first base and the next game at third.

The vision was of an interchangeable roster. Not only would the team be plucking undiscovered gems from the minors, but when those guys arrived, they’d be playing all over the diamond.

That worked out fine last year. And the team can always point to the acquisition of someone like undervalued Mike Yastrzemski. But in the four years since Zaidi took over, the three other seasons have finished around .500 or below.

Consistency is not a hallmark.

The other day my wife walked through the room, glanced at the TV, and said, “Who’s that?”

I confidently explained that it was new acquisition Lewis Brinson, a former top 100 prospect. And that, although he’d kicked around with a couple of teams, the Giants thought he still had potential and were excited to get him.

Sixteen games later Brinson was designated for assignment. He hit three home runs, but also showed the propensity to both strike out (14 times) and fail to draw walks (2) that caused other teams to give up on him.

That’s been typical. The Giants have picked up and discarded players like shoppers at a bargain bin.

So far this year the team has used 65 players. Is that a lot? Well, it is a National League record.

It’s impossible to keep up. The other day I was wondering why we hadn’t seen Steven Duggar lately. Google had to inform me he’d been traded in June.

This roster roulette can not continue.

For starters, the fans dislike it. A baseball team is a reality show. Fans want to get to know players as people and learn the little stories about them. (I have officially been told to stop telling everyone that Flores’ walkup music is the theme from “Friends” because he learned English from watching it.)

Second, the Giants are extremely protective of their attendance totals. Keeping the crowd size up does two things – makes your franchise look successful and gives prospective free agents – hello Aaron Judge – visions of playing before a big, adoring audience.

The team has rolled out one ticket deal after another, from $5 tickets to the recent two-for-one deals. Anything to get those butts in the seats.

Of course, the real answer to attracting fans is an improved product. A playoff team is a hot ticket.

And another year of churn is not going to do it.

Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper, on point, as usual, said it during Wednesday night’s game:

“If you can get a core of key positions,” he said. “And no platoon. You’re better off.”

Amen.

Second, here’s a thought. Maybe instead of prioritizing players who can play three or four positions, you should find some who play one position really, really well.

Granted, that’s just an opinion from a guy on the couch. But no less than broadcaster Mike Krukow, probably the most trusted voice in Giants’ media, said something similar during a game last week.

“They are being asked to play two, three or four positions,” Krukow said. “That’s a lot to ask of a player.”

The multi-position players are willing to give it a go, but every time a ball short-hops a replacement at first base, and the ball skids by, it is hard not to think that Belt, an excellent fielder, would have had it.

The irony, of course, is that the Giants had a player who could play multiple positions, the ebullient Maurcio Dubón, traded to Houston and now preparing for the playoffs. Dubón still isn’t hitting much, and no word on whether he’s improved his baserunning, but he’s been a consistent defensive replacement at second, shortstop and all three outfield positions for Dusty Baker.

Blame the churn.

But back to Belt. And Evan Longoria. It’s no secret. Like the Democratic Party, the Giants need to get younger and fresher.

They’ve always been a sentimental franchise, growing attached to their players. There’s a Johnny LeMaster plaque on the ballpark wall for God’s sake.

But next year’s team has to look both new and promising. A blockbuster free agent like Judge would be great, but they need to plug in hot new prospects and give them significant playing time.

And yes that means a farewell to Belt – and I actually own a captain’s hat, so I’m a booster – but we have to move on. And probably, also Longoria, who talked openly about retirement.

Crawford put on a startling display of defense on the last road trip. He’s clearly not at the finish line. But he can see it looming.

You can make a case for bringing Crawford back next year, at 36, but not much more. Shouldn’t you be finding the next BCraw?

This is a pivotal moment for the Zaidi brain trust. (And by the way, losing GM assistant Scott Harris to a promotion in Detroit is a BIG loss.)

The Giants need an extremely productive off-season that will acquire young, everyday players and create a sustainable, consistent plan that will make them regular playoff contenders and attract lots and lots of fans.

The churn ain’t doing it.

