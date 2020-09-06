Nevius: Giants’ Joey Bart getting a major league education

Sports columnists, always an excitable group, have agitated for the Giants to bring up wunderkind top-draft-choice catcher Joey Bart since the restart of the baseball season. After all, Buster Posey has opted out, it is a goofy, shortened season and even his teammates were saying Bart was big-league ready.

And so, almost three weeks ago (Aug. 20), Bart got the call. He started that night and promptly collected his first Major League hit, a double down the line. He then went on a bit of a doubles binge, banging balls off the outfield walls.

Coincidentally (?), the Giants started a five-game winning streak and began openly talking of making the playoffs in this weird, up-and-down season.

All was right with the world.

And then the Giants played the Dodgers last week. Johnny Cueto was pitching and Bart was behind the plate. It did not go well.

Cueto is endearingly quirky and good-humored, but he’s all business on the mound. He expects to get his signs and throw the ball.

Bart and Cueto couldn’t communicate. Cueto stepped off the rubber in exasperation. He twirled his hand, telling Bart to repeat the signs.

And for the first time since he arrived, Bart looked rattled. Everybody mentions his body language, an almost insouciant nonchalance when he strolls to the plate. No rush. We’ve got this.

But this was different. This looked like a 23-year-old rookie who was flummoxed. Even putting down the signs became tentative. He looked like he was suggesting pitches, not calling them.

As it turned out, the Giants won that game. But Bart had problems throughout. He dropped pitches, he was hit in the arm and made a wild throw for an error.

And there was a hangover. Bart fell into a 1-for-19 slump, waving at pitches outside the zone. You had to wonder, is this another Christian Arroyo? The Giants were so high on Arroyo that when they called him up in 2017 after just 16 games in Triple A, they gave him No. 22, Will Clark’s number.

But Arroyo didn’t do much, has kicked around the league and is just a memory for the Giants.

But Bart, it says here, has the tools. Even when he isn’t hitting, he makes plays. There was that twisting, somersaulting, backhand catch of a foul ball that made all the highlight shows. He pounced on a ball in front of the plate last week and threw the runner out with ease, just to check that box.

And Wednesday he made a throw to second from one knee. They just missed getting the runner, but a second baseman would take that throw, in front of the bag and a foot off the ground, all day long.

And lately, Bart has started to hit again. He banged one off the wall in Denver on Wednesday, but the most impressive one wasn’t even a hit.

Bart lined a ball at Denver second baseman Garrett Hampson at 104 mph. (The McCovey Chronicles says Bart’s first four hits were all over 100 mph.) As the ball short-hopped Hampson, he went into a full-body flinch as he waved at the ball with his glove for an error.

“It looked like he was running away from it,” broadcaster Duane Kuiper said.

I also liked the way he handled the Cueto game. He met with the media via Zoom the next day and owned the fact that it was not a great evening.

“You can’t always appreciate your best game,” he said. “Sometimes you appreciate games like I had last night. Things that are kinda evident that I need to do better.”

He didn’t seem to mind the questions, some of which were pretty pointed. Yep, there were problems with the signs with Cueto. But he agreed when a reporter noticed a difference with a base runner.

“They’re one of the better-hitting teams when they have a runner on second,” he said. “We’ve gotta stay on top of the signs. We know they are going to be looking in.”

In other words, the Dodgers are stealing signs ― but in the old-fashioned, legal way. The runner at second hopes the catcher tips the pitch so he can relay what’s coming to the batter.

So Bart was disguising his signals, running through a sequence of signs with a “key” that tells the pitcher which choice is real.

It’s complicated. Especially if you are a rookie and the team you are playing is an accomplished group of veterans. As he admits, Bart had a tough time.

It happens. In 2009 the Giants called up a hot prospect for a short, September look-see. Buster Posey went 2-for-19, two singles. The next year he played the whole season and was Rookie of the Year.

In his first year, the 49ers’ Jerry Rice dropped so many balls ―10 in his first 11 games ― that “Would you like butterfingers with your Rice?” was everybody’s joke. Now his nickname is listed as “G.O.A.T” on his official profile. Greatest Of All Time.

It’s a process. Bart admitted reliever Sam Coonrod, who has hit 100 mph this year, was an eye-opener.

“He was throwing some stuff I haven’t seen before,” Bart said. “He was electric.”

And if you are looking for educational moments, Coonrod provided one in that game. A sizzling fastball hit Bart in the bicep before he could put up a glove.

“Crossup,” Bart said. “I thought a slider was coming and it is 95 (mph). So, you know.”

The education continues.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius