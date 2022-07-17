Nevius: Giants need to get defensive about their shortcomings

Are you looking for a play that defines the first half of the Giants’ season?

I have a suggestion.

It happened on the Fourth of July, against the Diamondbacks. Speedy Arizona outfielder Daulton Varsho led off the second inning with an infield single.

(Actually, it was a gift. He grounded the ball to Wilmer Flores, but pitcher Carlos Rodón didn’t cover first base quickly enough. As we will see, it’s the beginning of an unfortunate pattern.)

Next up was shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who laid down a routine sacrifice bunt. Third baseman Evan Longoria charged in, picked up the ball in front of the mound and threw to first to get Perdomo.

But Varsho didn’t stop at second. With Longoria standing in the middle of the infield and shortstop Donovan Walton covering second, no one was at third.

Catcher Curt Casali tried to save the day by running up the line to cover. But Flores, maybe surprised by Varsho’s bold move, hurried his throw and airmailed Casali. The ball sailed away, Varsho never stopped and scored standing up.

Now, we can make excuses. Longoria made the right play and got the out. Walton, who should have been rotating to third instead of second, was new to the team and has since been sent down to Triple A. And Flores had to make a tough throw, trying to hit Casali in stride as he arrived at third.

But still.

A runner scored from first on a sacrifice bunt.

You know what everyone said after that mess — “Little League.”

Defensive errors crush team morale. It is literally giving the opposition a free out — if not something worse.

So, later in the game, when the D-backs’ Cooper Hummel stole second and recent call-up David Villar got screened from the ball, waved his glove at it and let it skip out to center field, it was a bad look.

And so were the two critical errors against the White Sox two weeks ago. As were the four errors last month against the Rockies.

Poor defense is a killer. As the Giants head to the All-Star break, people will say they need to start hitting. But hitting is notoriously fickle. Who knows why a player — or a team — suddenly gets hot at the plate?

But defense ... you can improve defense. Granted, there are some plays — leaping grabs to bring a ball back from over the fence — that are spectacular. You’d like to make those, but nobody’s mad if you don’t.

This is about plays you expect to make. That’s why we call them “routine.”

And at least one well-connected and experienced Giants observer is not afraid to stand up and say it. This team needs to play better D, dammit.

Who is that critic?

Manager Gabe Kapler.

Asked last week to “pinpoint an area you really want your team to focus on,” Kapler skipped A, B and C and went right to D.

“I think it is our ability to protect our pitchers by playing sound, crisp defense,” he said. “It doesn’t mean making the extraordinary play, but probably making the routine ones and being on top of the mental side of the game.”

Does he have any examples? Glad you asked.

“That means getting over to cover the bag at first base every time,” he said. “Backing up bases from the outfield. Making low, line-drive throws to the cutoff man. Just playing fundamentally sound baseball.”

Great. Just start doing that. Problem solved.

Obviously, it is not that easy.

However, as you would expect from a team that has not one, not two, but three hitting coaches, the New-Age Giants have a plan — and an innovative device.

About the size of a desktop printer, it has been called “The Little Red Machine,” and it is actually a pitching machine turned upside down. Instead of firing strikes to the plate, it shoots out topspin ground balls.

And to add to the difficulty and increase concentration, players sometimes use special, smaller, all-white practice gloves. If you can field the ball with those little gardening gloves, it has to improve your success with your gamer.

This week the machine was set up in front of the Giants’ dugout and Villar and others took turns throwing leather. It looked difficult. But you could also see how it could improve fielding.

So there’s that. But there’s another, probably bigger, factor.

It came up when Kapler was asked about the defense of everyday shortstop Brandon Crawford. Statistics say his numbers are down.

“Yeah, well, Craw will never state this,” Kapler said, “because he’s such a fierce competitor, but he just hasn’t been at his best physically for most of the year. He’s been dealing with a knee or dealing with a quad or even dealing with an illness. So I think some of that has made it more difficult for him to be at his best.”

That’s also true of longtime first baseman Brandon Belt.

“Right now he’s dealing with a knee issue, which is why he is DHing for us,” Kapler said. “But the sooner the better to get him back out there because he really stabilizes our defense and makes all infielders better.”

And, of course, everyone has followed the string of pesky injuries that third baseman Longoria has been through. It seems like he can barely get back in the lineup before there’s another tweak.

But it is undeniable that those three form the core of the infield, and make a huge difference in the Giants’ defense.

The team is currently on a brutal 17-consecutive-games streak, but the light at the end of that tunnel is this week’s All-Star break. What is the best thing for the defenders to say when asked what they will be doing during the break?

The defense rests.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius