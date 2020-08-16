Nevius: Giants need to put Joey Bart front and center

Free Joey Bart.

Bart, the much-hyped once and future star of the San Francisco GIants, has been getting rave reviews ever since he was the second overall choice in the 2018 draft. Management regularly touts his talent and, maybe more importantly, his teammates praise him regularly ― often without being asked.

And yet Bart labors in the Sacramento version of baseball purgatory. Stuck on the doorstep to the big leagues in a summer camp for grownups.

It is driving the fans to the brink. Everything seemed all lined up. Buster Posey stepped gracefully away before the year to make room. It’s a shortened season, perfect for a quick look. And the current Giants receivers have distinguished themselves mostly for setting records at defensive interference.

C’mon. You’ve got to give Joey a look.

We all know management’s position on this. Farhan Zaidi has been asked about Bart so often he should have a card printed so he could hand it out to save time.

“We felt very strongly he’s a guy who needed more minor league reps,” Zaidi said this month on NBC Sports Bay Area.

So the idea is to let Bart get plenty of hacks against minor league pitching. Because, Zaidi also says, they don’t want to throw him in against big leaguers and have him get discouraged.

I’m a big fan of Zaidi, but this has the unfortunate drawback of not being true.

First, Bart isn’t hitting against a variety of minor league pitchers in games. As Dereck Rodriguez said the other day, the Sacramento setup is nothing like playing a minor league schedule. It’s more like a baseball skills camp.

“It’s tough,” Rodriguez said. “You’re seeing the same uniforms, facing the same guys, every day. You’re not playing games. It’s not the big leagues. It’s not Triple A.”

It’s so casual, Rodriguez said, that there are times when coaches fill in as position players. That sounds like fun. It also sounds nothing like the intensive game experience Bart is supposed to be getting up there.

Second, as far as facing big-league pitchers, he’s already doing that. The way this season is going, Giants pitchers are going to yo-yo back and forth from Sacramento to San Francisco.

It isn’t always that they didn’t pitch well. Last week the team shipped Conner Menez to Sacto, even though manager Gabe Kapler said “He’s doing a great job.” He’ll be back.

And Trevor Cahill, who started Wednesday’s game, was just called up from Sacramento. Rodriguez, who pitched well in relief Wednesday, has been at the camp for most of the year.

In other words, Bart (and other hot prospects like Heliot Ramos) are hitting against big-league pitching.

And how is he doing?

“Bart is unbelievable,” Rodriguez said. “He’s a big-league player. He looks like a veteran at the plate. A lot of guys are excited to get him up here.”

Honestly, that’s only repeating what others have said. Bart, we are told over and over, is the real deal.

So what’s holding up the Bart train? Is it because the Giants are concentrating on their playoff push?

Seriously? Even with the playoff field expanded to 16 teams, the Giants don’t look likely to make it. Over a third of the way through the 60-game “season,” they’ve consistently been a sub-.500 team.

If anything, this is a team that could use a jolt of energy. Put a talented young guy in the lineup and everybody would stop what they were doing to watch his at-bat. And what if he lived up to expectations? Seasons have been made by such injections of youthful talent.

There was a blip of controversy early in the year, when it was noted that if the team kept Bart off the Giants’ roster for the first five games, this would not count as a full year of MLB service.

But those games have come and gone. Still nothing has happened. And every time one of the current Giants catchers commits defensive interference (four times so far), fans pull their hair.

There’s also a time factor. Much is made of the fact that Posey had over 400 at-bats in the minor leagues before he was called up to the Giants.

But Posey was 22 when he debuted. Bart had a glittering three-year career at Georgia Tech, winning the Johnny Bench Award as college’s best catcher. But that also means he’ll turn 24 in December.

Which might be a bigger deal than you think. A baseball insider told me that one result of improved testing and curbing of performance-enhancing drugs is that players’ careers don’t last as long.

Time’s a wasting.

And finally, keeping Bart in the Sacramento bubble in order to build his confidence could have the opposite effect. Surely he’s got to wonder what in the world he has to do to get a ticket to San Francisco.

If he keeps going out there, over and over, against the same guys, maybe with one of the coaches playing third base, isn’t he going to wonder what he’s doing there? And ask himself why the team seems to have so little faith in his ability?

C’mon. Pay the ransom. Say the incantation. Undo the voodoo spell. Whatever it takes.

Free Joey Bart.

