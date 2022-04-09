Nevius: Giants put on an opening day like we haven’t seen in a while

As we have struggled with the COVID pandemic over the past two-plus years, we’ve heard one question over and over:

What will “a return to normal” look like?

Well, it might be something like what we saw Friday on a sunny San Francisco afternoon at Oracle Park. The Giants’ opening day featured a sold-out crowd of over 40,000 fans, sitting cheek to jowl and not a face mask in sight.

There were parachutists, oddball watercraft in McCovey Cove and the team generously threw in a bonus — extra innings.

The game ended in happy drama, a walk-off line drive down the line by Austin Slater that scored Darin Ruf in the bottom of the 10th for a 5-4 win. Ruf was the “ghost runner,” where teams put a runner at second base to start extra innings.

Love it or hate it, you have to admit the ghost runner adds to the excitement.

Overall, the message from the Giants was pretty clear: coronavirus is in the rearview mirror and we are open for business.

The marketing department went all-out to fill the park, offering loads of ticket discounts and deals. That’s going to be the story this year, apparently. Although they didn’t apply to Friday’s game, the Giants have sent out emails offering tickets for games in April and May for just $5.

As Giants president Larry Baer said before the game, it’s a whole new world.

“Back in the days when we won the World Series, we had 31,000 season ticket holders,” Baer said. “We sold out opening day by February. Now we have 16,000 and people can order a ticket on their phone the same day.”

In response, they’d like to remind you that the ballpark is a lovely place to spend a summer day. And don’t forget the fun.

The pregame sensation was the answer to the question of who would throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

It turned out to be the only player to enter the ballpark on a boat — on dry land.

Brandon Belt, whose joke last year about naming himself team captain took on a life of its own, cruised onto the field sitting in a pontoon boat towed by a pickup. He was wearing his captain’s hat and a C on his jersey made of black tape.

Belt gave everyone a deadpan salute, threw a ceremonial strike and we were off.

As you know, opening day is when true fans get a good look at this year’s version of the team and then make snap judgments that they will stubbornly maintain for the rest of the year, regardless of evidence.

And since we’ve got Belt fresh off the boat, a few words about him.

The Captain got things going in the fourth with one of those plays your cranky uncle has been advocating for years.

Facing an extreme shift to the first-base side of the infield, Belt laid down a bunt to third that so flummoxed the Marlins that Joey Bart (who walked) was able to score from second.

Belt also took one over the wall in the eighth to stake the Giants to a 4-2 lead. So he’s not losing his captaincy anytime soon.

Bart was another focus of attention. First, the fact that he is not now, and probably will never be, Buster Posey. And despite 109 at bats in the big leagues, he had never hit a home run.

Broadcaster Duane Kuiper (more about him later) said last year Bart was a “head-down kind of guy. Didn’t make much eye contact.”

He’s not like that now. Asked before the game if he was going to use the PitchCom system — the wrist keypad that lets catchers send the pitch call to pitchers electronically — he said he not only was, he liked it.

Isn’t it kind of complicated? There are nine different buttons on the pad.

“We’ll figure it out,” he said cheerfully.

Bart then went out and hit what Gabe Kapler called “a no-doubt-about-it” home run in the fourth. It was a thunderclap, landing a good 20 rows up in the left field bleachers.

He also, Kapler said, “called a fearless game” behind the plate “with a lot of confidence.”

From there it was just a matter of seeing what’s new this year.

Quick observation: like the Grand Canyon, Joc Pederson’s soaring, extremely blonde pompadour must be seen to be believed.

One thing that isn’t new is that Logan Webb continues to dominate hitters after his sudden emergence as staff ace last year.

“Logan,” Kapler said, “commanded the mound.”

Meanwhile, it was hard not to notice that Kapler is sporting a prominent tattoo, covering the top of his left hand.

Before the game, he confirmed that it was an offseason addition.

“It’s a tribute to my dad,” he said. “I had a really special relationship with him. He passed December 20 (of Parkinson’s). I put it on my hand because I want to think of him as often as possible.”

The image is of a rose and the date of the death.

“My dad was a very romantic man,” Kapler said. “In the sense that, if he had a rose he was like, ‘You have to smell this. It smells amazing.’ So the rose represents that. And also, that was what my grandmother’s name was.”

And then there was Kuiper, looking fit and tan after an awful year, including the unexpected death of his wife. Until now, Kuiper has declined to name the illness that took him off the air at times last year, but yesterday, in conversation, he confirmed it was cancer.

“I take autoimmune treatments twice a month,” he said.

It was great to see him. And to see, and talk to, the players. It was particularly satisfying to see the stands filled with fans. It made the days of cardboard cutouts filling the seats seem like a bad dream.

And now, onward. At this point the Giants still have a chance to go 162-0.

And Baer says they expect nice crowds over the weekend. Over 30,000 each game, he predicts.

It may not be the new normal. But it ain’t bad.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius