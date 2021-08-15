Nevius: Giants riding the Brandon Crawford renaissance

Here’s a quick question for Brandon Crawford.

What the heck?

After 11 years with the Giants, we figured we had a pretty good fix on Crawford. Steady as a clock, deft hand with a glove and occasional pop at the plate. It seems like he’s been playing on the left side of the infield forever. (And in fact, this year he broke the franchise record for most appearances by a Giants shortstop.)

Nice player, fabulous hair and a secret crush for a certain segment of Giants fans. We know BCraw.

But this year ...

Crawford has led the team in home runs most of the year. He’s already nearly at his career best (21) and is well on the way to 20-plus for the season. He is easily the team leader in runs batted in, on pace for over 120.

As of last week, he was hitting over .380 with runners in scoring position and over .400 with runners in scoring position and two outs.

He’s gotten clutch hits, made highlight plays in the field and is consistently mentioned as the team’s MVP.

And just so you know, it isn’t just us casual observers who are surprised.

Crawford said that after he hit an opposite-field homer in Texas, he came back to the dugout and noticed Buster Posey was staring at him.

“Buster is kind of like: ‘Who are you?’” Crawford said. “‘How did you hit a left-handed slider so hard?’”

Trust us, it is the question everyone is asking. There are scads of clips on the internet of interviewers all essentially asking the same question: What happened?

Crawford gamely attempts to explain the change. The answers usually end up in the weeds, discussing things like “rotational swings” and “tunnels.”

One constant is that he always says he’s improved his bat path. So if anybody asks if you know what the difference is, say “bat path” and change the subject.

Crawford is an affable, if not particularly revealing, interview subject. He comes to postgame Zoom media sessions with his Axl Rose headband (although his features Lou Seal, the Giants mascot) and keeps it pretty vanilla. Although he’ll throw in a zinger from time to time.

We know he has a sense of humor. It is tradition that Crawford, as his alter ego DJ BC Craw, picks the walk-up songs for the players in the final game of the season.

He obviously spends a lot of time on the choices. There is often a little snark, like his pick for Pablo Sandoval’s in 2017. Sandoval riled Giants fans with bitter comments when he left the team. When he came back, the hurt feelings persisted. Therefore, Crawford picked Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.”

“‘Really, bro?’” Crawford said Sandoval asked him.

Also, as anyone who follows Crawford’s wife’s Instagram page (@jalynnecrawford) knows, he is also a really good sport.

Jalynne Crawford is clearly a fan of holiday costumes and matching outfits. And she’s obviously on to something. Some 60,000 followers can’t be wrong.

They have four children and the whole family can be seen as Christmas elves (with Brandon in a Santa suit) or as a Halloween Willy Wonka (with Brandon in a top hat, big curly wig and a purple Wonka coat.)

However, a personal favorite is a birthday party for five-year-old son Braxton. Apparently, Braxton got to pick the theme for his party.

He picked “poop.”

And that’s why all six of the Crawfords, including a three-time MLB All-Star, are seen wearing poop emoji hats. In the caption, Jalynne wrote that “Everyone is pooped out from the party.”

But Brandon won the meme when he wrote, “I love the (poop emoji) out of that boy.”

As for his play on the field this year, it can’t be overemphasized how remarkable it has been.

He’s 34, which is generally a glide path to retirement. And frankly, his numbers weren’t trending the right way.

We can throw out 2020 because it was a pandemic aberration. But as Crawford has admitted, his previous full season, 2019, was disappointing. He batted .228 and only hit 11 home runs.

Crawford, who just signed a two-year extension with the team, is quick to credit the Gabe Kapler-era hitting coaches for a change in both stance and philosophy. So for those of you who sneered when the Giants announced they were going to employ three hitting coaches ... we give you Brandon Crawford.

He also said he spent more time in the weight room. He’s actually a surprisingly sturdy 223 pounds, according to his bio, which is home run-hitter bulk.

But overall, it’s pretty simple. When you draft someone and put them on your roster, there’s no telling what might happen. Predicting that they’d be a starter well into their 30s is a long shot. And then, after a decline, to suddenly bounce back and have a career year is astonishing.

But that’s what Crawford has done. He says teammate Brandon Belt told him he thought he was playing the best baseball of his life.

No (poop emoji).

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius