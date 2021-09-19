Nevius: Giants’ Tyler Rogers riding high with low delivery

You have to wonder if Tyler Rogers is getting tired of questions about his funky delivery.

If so, tough break. As the playoffs approach, reporters are likely to find him — and his unconventional, slingshot pitches — irresistible.

As we know, baseball is a sport that celebrates the quirky and offbeat. The wildest hair and hairiest beards can be found on the professional diamond. There are rally caps and odd superstitions.

A submariner pitcher is just part of the lore. They’re a long-standing part of the game. Still, like Rick Barry shooting free throws underhanded, delivering a pitch from your shoe tops is effective — it just looks weird.

But Rogers is no novelty act. He’s been a major factor in the Giants’ bullpen success this year.

Last week he was tied for the most appearances by a pitcher in all of big-league baseball. He’s the only Giants pitcher to throw more than 900 pitches.

“One thing about submariners,” Rogers said this week, “they all pitch in a lot of games. If you are a submariner, get ready, because that’s what we all do.”

Also, his ERA is well under 2.00 and has given up an average of one home run per 17 innings.

Which doesn’t make it any less odd to watch him throw.

Rogers begins by turning sideways to the batter. He bends sharply at the waist and takes his right arm back up above his shoulder. Then he whips his arm underhand, just above the dirt. It looks like he is skipping rocks.

The ball arrives at home plate at speeds you’ve probably hit during a freeway commute. He routinely strikes out hitters, particularly lefties, with velocity under 75 mph, which would probably have to be sped up a little to serve as batting practice.

It looks so imminently hittable that some Giants fans experience submariner anxiety when Rogers is on the mound.

It is easy to see why. The whole premise is that the hitters never get the trick, that the ball is coming from an unfamiliar spot. You just feel like eventually they are going to figure it out and tee off.

And Rogers has to believe that isn’t going to happen.

“I guess it takes a lot of confidence to throw a big-league hitter a pitch at 82,” he said. “You definitely have to trust it, or you could be in trouble.”

Actually, there’s a considerable body of proof that the unconventional delivery works. Rogers can name a long line of names from “the submariner community,” from Kent Tekulve back in the ʼ70s and ʼ80s to Adam Cimber, now with the Blue Jays.

It goes in phases. As Rogers says, between 2015 and 2018, there was hardly anyone throwing the offbeat pitch. Rogers said that when he saw Cimber make a big-league roster in 2018, he was rooting for him because he hoped it would convince baseball brain trusts to go with other submariners. Sure enough, there are now nine in the league.

But the most convincing evidence may be the case of hard-throwing female softball pitcher Jennie Finch.

Finch famously baffled big-league hitters, including at the 2004 All-Star game. A clip of her striking out three-time MVP Albert Pujols is worth looking up. His swing for strike three is on a ball up near his Adam’s apple.

Which raises the old question — are those pitches actually rising? You know the rule of baseball physics: A pitch can go left. It can go right. It can go down. But it can’t go up. Is Rogers throwing a riser?

“In my mind, no,” he said. “But I guess the illusion is that it does.”

And in one sense, it has to rise. He’s releasing the ball a few inches off the ground and it gets to the batter chin-high, so it has to go up some.

But with the slider movement and the low release, it is very hard to get a fix on the trajectory. On Tuesday, he struck out a Padres batter with a 73 mph slider that nearly hit his chin.

The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly wrote that fellow pitcher Kevin Gausman once told Rogers, “You’re going to hit a lefty in the face one day, and the guy’s probably going to swing at it.”

As for how this all got started, it’s that old baseball story — train to be a firefighter at Garden City Community College in Kansas, fool around with a weird pitch on the baseball team and the next thing you know you’re a key cog for the winningest team in professional baseball.

“I wanted to be a firefighter,” Rogers said. “That was the plan. I would have been the fifth generation of firefighters in my family. But this baseball kinda worked out and I figured I’d go with it for a couple of years.”

It’s all going swimmingly. Rogers takes the mound to “Yellow Submarine” (Get it?), blows by hitters for an inning and then does it again the next day.

Technically, it is possible that hitters will find a way to lock on the low release and start to get to Rogers.

It’s possible.

“But at the end of the day, that’s all I’ve got,” he said. “So I’m going to roll with it.”

