Nevius: Golf is better when a superstar reigns

The PGA Championship at Harding Park has gone nicely this week, even without spectators.

Before it began there were dire warnings of a polar vortex, with winds howling off Ocean Beach, blowing frigid, nose-numbing fog banks into the course.

Instead, the clouds rolled back out to sea in the early afternoon, the sun appeared and the temperature was a crisp 60-some degrees.

Or as we call it in San Francisco ― summer.

The old golf course held up well, too. There were a lot of red numbers, but when you watched, it was pretty clear that they were hard-fought birdies and eagles.

The rough lived up to its advance billing as a ball-swallowing hazard. Harding regulars may have failed to suppress a smile when Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson could only manage to hit ground balls out of the cabbage. Been there, done that.

And, I never thought I would say this, but those drone cameras that CBS kept bragging about were impressive. Harding, Lake Merced and the Olympic Club looked positively Pebble Beach-ish from the air. The flying camera even found a breaching whale out in the Pacific.

All in all, a nice showing, even without spectators.

The only element missing was Tiger Woods.

Oh, he is here, and he summoned some magic moments. The true believers still think there’s a big rally coming. After all, he won the last Masters.

But as Woods keeps telling us ― or is he reminding us? ― he’s not the dominant player he once was.

As he said at the Memorial two weeks ago, when his back acted up and he played the weekend rounds in pain, “Aging is no fun. Don’t move quite as well and that’s just kind of how it is going to go.”

Which is only to be expected. He’s 44, he’s had back fusion and knee surgery and every morning is a coin flip to see how he feels. He’s earned the benefit of the doubt.

It’s just that golf is dramatically better, and more popular, when it has an Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods at the top of the leaderboard. When Woods won the 2019 Masters, the final round averaged 10.8 million viewers, the most-watched golf telecast of the year.

The game doesn’t have that guy now. Instead we have Rory and Rickie, Dustin and Justin, Jordan and Bryson. It sounds like calling attendance at a swanky Marin day care center.

Not that there is anything wrong with that. Look how deep the field is, we say. A different winner every week.

And that’s fine. They all seem like excellent golfers and nice guys. But they are not in the dominant Arnie/Jack/Tiger category.

Take the mythical world No. 1 ranking. A couple of weeks ago, Jon Rahm was ranked first. That lasted two weeks before Justin Thomas took the title. And there’s a chance Thomas will be bumped out after this weekend.

Now consider, Woods was No. 1 from June 12, 2005 to Oct. 30, 2010, a stretch of 281 weeks. In all, he spent over 13 years as the top-ranked golfer in the world.

He talked this week of how dominant he felt during that run, including his runaway win at the U.S. Open in 2000 at Pebble Beach. There were times, he said, when, “I knew that all I had to do was keep my heartbeat going and I was going to win the tournament.”

You don’t see that with the next-big-thing group, who seem to launch themselves up to the heights with a win in a major or two, but then slide back into the pack.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth tours the course in agitated conversation with himself, criticizing mistakes and slumping his shoulders over every missed putt. This week he admitted it was getting into his head.

“I almost feel at times like the game is testing me a little bit,” he said. “I’ll get where I used to hit a tree and go in the fairway, it’s hit a tree and go off the cart path out of bounds.”

It’s true. It is a hard game, full of mental demons. And it can’t be fun or confidence-inducing to be reminded, as Spieth is at every press conference, that he hasn’t won a major in three years.

But Rory McIlroy also said something interesting in one of his pressers. McIlroy is another player who faces a stock question every time. After a glittering start, winning four majors, he’s leveled off and hasn’t won one since 2014. So how is he different?

McIlroy recalled that he was just 26 when he won the PGA Championship.

Back then, he said, “Golf was everything to me. And look, it still is. But there’s other things in my life. Maybe I’ve got a little more balance in there. I enjoy other things ... that give me joy and give me pleasure and fulfill me.”

McIlroy was married in 2017. He’s young and wealthy. Maybe pounding golf balls doesn’t seem as important. It wouldn’t be a surprise to hear that a dropoff has happened to more than one successful pro.

Maybe that’s the difference. Woods had a fanatic compulsion to drive himself. He talked this week about going to a longer putter because his back couldn’t take his six-hour practice session.

On the other hand, Woods’ struggles in his personal life ― lurid divorce, DUI ― have been well documented. Maybe a little balance in life is worthwhile.

We will see how this goes. The history of golf is that someone rises up, dominates the game and pulls in spectators and new golfers. Now we are just waiting for him to identify himself and make a run.

And maybe he will begin this afternoon at the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco.

