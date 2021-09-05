Nevius: Hard part has begun for Giants

Are the Giants in trouble?

Maybe.

You have to hope not. They have been such an out-of-nowhere, feel-good story this year. We were astonished when they took over first place in the National League West on May 30.

And then they just kept on winning. They not only stayed in first place for the next three months, we’ve routinely added, “best record in baseball” to every mention.

What some people (raises hand) weren’t noticing was, for all the transcendent play, the Giants weren’t opening up much of a gap between themselves and Los Angeles. Heck, if this was the N.L. East, the San Franciscans would have a double-digit lead.

But on this coast, they haven’t been able to shake those irritating Dodgers. As the Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly pointed out, the team went 19-9 in August and lost two-and-a-half games.

The result? The Dodgers caught the Giants.

Which, on one hand, is entirely predictable. As Kevin Gausman said after one of last week’s losses to the Brewers:

“It was kind of too good to be true. I think all of us kind of knew we were going to have a four- or possibly five-game skid at some point.”

And if it was going to happen, schedule-studiers would tell you this was the time for it. The team is in the midst of a brute of a 16-consecutive-game stretch, the longest of the year.

It was three games with the Mets at home, then a flight to Atlanta to play three, followed by a flight back from the east coast for a seven-game homestand with the Brewers and Dodgers.

And after today’s game with the Dodgers, they fly to Colorado to start a three-game series. Sixteen games, two road trips and no day off. It’s rough.

So OK. Point taken. This is a difficult stretch at the shank end of the season. Guys are going to be tired and a little beaten up.

However ...

There are some troubling signs.

We begin with the pitching, particularly starters, who have undergone an unexpected meltdown.

Gausman, the stalwart of the first half of the season, has not been as effective. He’s 3-2 since the break, with a 4.82 ERA. He was 9-3 in the first half with a 1.73 ERA.

Just an aside, but earlier in the year Gausman gave an interview to a major publication in which he said he’d decided to forget his slider and just throw two pitches, the heater and the split-finger.

And then, recently, after a disappointing outing, he told reporters, “The book is out on me. Guys know what they are going to get.”

Geez, don’t you think hitters read? You told them what they were going to get.

Actually, it’s not that big of a deal, because when his splitter is splitting, nobody can hit it.

Gausman’s start last week showed promise. The split had bite and he seemed to be cruising along. But manager Gabe Kapler pulled him in the fifth, after just 82 pitches and two runs. Lingering hip discomfort?

The real problem is the rest of the rotation. First Johnny Cueto was on the COVID quarantine list. He returned for a rough outing against the Brewers and then went on the injured list with a sore elbow. Not promising.

Then there is Alex Wood, who is not only positive for the virus, he’s suffered some serious complications.

On Wednesday, Kapler said Wood was feeling “pretty sh---y,” and was dealing with chills and fever. The good news is he isn’t having respiratory problems. Kapler said he hasn’t had “a conversation” with Wood as to whether or not he was vaccinated.

With only 25 games left in the season, this is no time to lose two starters. Kapler remains optimistic that the team has enough bullpen pitchers, here and in Triple-A, to fill in.

“What that means is we are going to try to cover games with a bunch of arms,” Kapler said.

So two starters are out for now and Gausman is searching for his All-Star form. And all in the toughest stretch of the season.

But wait, there’s more.

The feel-good story of this feel-good team has been Buster Posey. At the start of the year, I think we were all resigned to the fact that the face of the franchise was on the decline.

And yet, he has put together a remarkable comeback-of-the-year season. He’s gotten hits and in big moments.

Until recently.

Posey cooled off in August, going 17-for-75 for the month. This stretch of consecutive games and travel haven’t helped. Earlier this week he was on a six-for-47 dive, which works out to .128.

Kapler offered a candid assessment.

“I don’t think Buster is 100% right now,” he said. “Buster’s body is feeling the grind. But he’s giving us everything he’s got.”

The other member of the Sunshine Boys, Brandon Crawford, has also cooled off. He had his own 13-game skid. He was, just like Buster, six-for-47.

And, in the midst of all this, here are the Dodgers with that annoying little white button on top of their caps. You know they are taking this seriously.

“It’s going to be a big series,” Max Scherzer said before it started. “These are the moments that you live for.”

He’s right. It’s been fun, but now, after 137 games, this season has just begun.

