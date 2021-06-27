Nevius: Imagining a future reunion between Kevin Durant, Warriors

Full disclosure: This is speculation. If you think it is nonsense, I won’t argue.

But hear me out.

I think Kevin Durant may come back to the Warriors.

This is not a complete moonshot. ESPN’s Nick Friedell mentioned the possibility back in February, but it was more in the you-never-know kind of way.

Now we have some evidence. To wit:

The hat: After the Game 2 win over Milwaukee in the playoffs, Durant came to his presser wearing a distinctive green and gold Oakland A’s cap.

So what, you say? Big deal? Trust me, Durant is intensely — too intensely, actually — conscious of his social media presence. He knew the cap would be noticed and I think it was a shoutout to the Bay Area. Hey guys, still thinking of you.

Steve Kerr: Kerr gave a viral interview to NBC Bay Area which shocked a lot of people. He said Durant was “more gifted” than Michael Jordan. If that wasn’t enough, he added, “he’s the most talented basketball player on earth, if not of all time.”

First, that bouquet is much appreciated by KD, who has been chasing the imaginary “best player in the world” title for years. (Which I think he is, by the way.) For Kerr to say it, after years of praising the legendary Jordan, his former teammate, means a lot.

But Kerr also said something else, which didn’t get as much attention. He said he “loved” coaching him and “I’m looking forward to doing so again.”

And sure, that can be read as looking ahead to the Olympics because Kerr is an assistant coach. But it also sounds like an invitation.

The contract: Well, you say, Durant signed a four-year deal with Brooklyn, so he’s got two more years. Why are we even talking about this now?

But actually he signed a three-and-one contract, meaning the fourth year is a player option. He can sign or he can become a free agent. That would mean Durant would have the choice after next season.

And since we are speculating wildly, let’s remember the Anthony Davis gambit. Davis publicly told his previous team, the New Orleans Pelicans, that he would not sign a new contract. So New Orleans could either trade him to the Lakers right away and get value, or it could lose him to free agency later and get nothing.

It wasn’t pretty. Davis was booed. But the Pelicans made the trade. If he wanted, Durant could use the same leverage.

The Warriors: Durant continues to go out of his way to say his tenure at Golden State “was so much fun ... a big learning experience ... I think about those moments daily.”

He teased former teammate Klay Thompson when the latter posted a workout video of him shooting and hitting the front of the rim. “Shortbread,” Durant tweeted, which is what Thompson used to say when someone left a shot short.

And Draymond Green, who had the famous on-court blowup with Durant that some think was the beginning of the end for KD on the Warriors, now can’t say enough good things about him. Green raves about Durant’s “insane” work ethic and “how much he loved the game of basketball.”

Green and Kerr will be at the Olympics with Durant, so expect more bro bonding.

The drama: Durant continues to praise his pal Kyrie Irving, but Brooklyn is a bit of a melodrama with him. Irving blew off interviews, called reporters “pawns” and disappeared for five games for reasons he never really explained.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Durant looked back fondly at his time with no-stress Steph Curry and the family atmosphere at Golden State.

His game: Well, you say, Durant is going to turn 33 in the fall. He’s coming off a ruptured Achilles tendon. How effective would he be?

To that question I suggest you fire up the YouTube machine and check Game 7 of the series with Milwaukee. With Irving out and James Harden limping, Durant did it all.

He scored 48 points, had nine rebounds and six assists. What’s more, he brought the ball up the floor, ran the offense and made the clutch plays.

With six seconds left in regulation, he hit a long, fall-away jumper that if not for what he said was “my big-ass foot” creeping two inches over the line would have been the game-winning three-pointer. It was a leap-off-the-couch moment in our house, even if Brooklyn ended up losing in OT.

New York: As we know, as far as New Yorkers are concerned, if it didn’t happen in New York it didn’t happen. They are still getting to know Durant.

After that Game 7 loss, a New York reporter asked if the game-tying jumper was “the biggest shot of his career.”

Cue the eye-rolls from Warriors’ fans. For starters, take a look at the iconic, lead-changing three-pointer over LeBron James in the final 40 seconds of Game 3 in the 2017 NBA Finals. And this guy wonders if this shot in the semifinals was a career best?

“Not even close,” Durant said. “I hit way bigger shots than that.”

We know.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius