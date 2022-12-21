On a scale of 1-10 in ineptitude and embarrassment, the Giants’ clown-show attempt to sign and introduce Carlos Correa rates an 11.

The team couldn’t have handled the whole mess worse if they were trying. And that’s the sad part.

They really were trying. The Correa signing was an all-out effort to save the offseason, rally the skeptical fan base and make the roster contender-worthy.

Instead, in front of God, Major League Baseball and America, they took a banana cream pie to the kisser. It is a brutal day for the team, the franchise and — OK, I’ll say it — San Francisco and the Bay Area.

How bad is it? Let us count the ways:

One, they whiffed on that tentpole player they’ve been coveting. The guy people want to see when the Giants play. The Buster Posey/Barry Bonds replacement that gives a team baseball credibility.

And, nearly as important, they missed a chance to calm a growing group of disgruntled Giants fans. Missing out on Correa, after telling them that he was signed, sealed and delivered, is not going to make them any more gruntled.

Right now the offseason looks like a bust. And frankly, the music has stopped and all the big names have already found chairs. There’s not much the Giants can add and sign as an alternative.

And if next year is another season of Farhan Zaidi signing and discarding reportedly overlooked talent from the waiver wire, the torches and pitchforks will be out in force.

And, in the very real world of dollars and sense, it hurts the bottom line big time. It may have been a $350 million deal, but the payoff was supposed to be putting fannies in the seats.

Season ticket sales have fallen precipitously in the last few years. The team is clearly worried about attendance. We know that because our inboxes are full of offers of $5 tickets for upcoming games.

Second, not calling a press conference until you’ve nailed down the deal is public relations 101. Or it should be.

Who scheduled Correa’s physical the day before the presser? Or, better yet, who scheduled the press conference the day after the physical?

It implies they considered the checkup with doctors to be a mere formality. For starters, that turns out not to be true. And also, there were reports that Correa had some medical issues (he was said to spend plane flights lying on his stomach to protect his achy back.)

Even if the issue wasn’t his back, that’s reason enough to hit the brakes on a big, fat national press conference. Get the facts first.

Third, Correa immediately signed a similar contract with the Mets. Which only raises more questions.

Did the Mets see the medical issue as less of a problem? Did the Giants overreact?

Of course, we’re going to see this play out in real time. If Correa goes on to play 10-12 productive — perhaps All-Star-worthy — years, the Giants are going to hear about it ad nauseam.

Cynically, the best outcome for the team would be if Correa does have medical issues and is unable to play well. But rooting for someone to have an injury seems unpleasant and unfair. It’s bad karma.

Third, the “medical issues” portion of the slapstick farce could not have been handled much worse. By not discussing the problem, it allowed speculation to run wild.

The Giants went mum and, at least early, the only additional info came from team beat reporters, who said the condition was probably “not his back.”

Medical info is confidential, of course, but they had to know this was going to come out eventually. If the team had identified the problem, critics might say, “Well, OK, that is pretty serious. You can see why the team wouldn’t want to gamble its future with that in mind.”

Instead, crickets.

Fourth, the Giants are cementing their reputation as the franchise that can’t land the big one.

In 2019, Zaidi chased after Bryce Harper, waving a $310 million paycheck at him. Harper signed with Philadelphia instead for $330 million.

And that was after they pursued Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, in 2017, with an over-$200 million offer if he’d accept a trade. Stanton didn’t.

As we know, Aaron Judge gave fans a flutter with an (apparently) good-faith flirtation with his former grade school-favorite team. That offer also went to $360 million, but he decided to take similar money to stay in Yankee pinstripes. That was a Giant (pun intended) disappointment.

Correa was supposed to be the antidote to that. He was billed as young, gifted and personable. The kind of guy who could lead the team on the field and represent the face of the new Giants off it.

Now he’s a Met.

The next possibility for the Giants to make a splash won’t roll around until after next year, when the pitching/hitting sensation Shohei Ohtani becomes a free agent.

You’d think the Japanese superstar would be a great fit in San Francisco. The Giants clearly have the money. And they are more than ready to spend it.

Also, the large and enthusiastic Asian community in the Bay Area would give Ohtani lots of support and encouragement.

Expect the Giants to make a serious run at signing him.

So, to save time, we’ve already canceled his introductory press conference.

